ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Studios Releases First ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer

By Noah Williams
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRnKo_0jVXLDkO00
Source: Marvel CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

As Marvel heads into 2023, they aren’t waiting to start hyping the releases for next year.

Last month, Marvel Studios delivered the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The trailer signaled that we are finally entering a phase were the over arching story picks up, finally. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is finally here to cause as much chaos as possible. More importantly we are past the era of serious Marvel Studios delays every few weeks.

Marvel Debuts Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer During Brazil Comic-con

While many assumed a second trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp would be released during Brazil Comic-Con, something better awaited. After Jonathan Majors surprised the crowd in Brazil, they received a very different trailer. Marvel unleashed the first Guardian’s of the Galaxy Vol.3 trailer.

In the scheme of things, this is a bigger win than a second Ant-Man look. The trailer is filled with comedy but most importantly our first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. Warlock was teased in Vol. 2 way back in 2017. Another odd theme from the trailer is all the heroes will not make it out alive. As far who, you’ll have to wait until May 5, 2023 to find out.

You can watch the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer below.

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
Dazed

Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi

Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Complex

Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’

The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy