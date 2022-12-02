Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Orange Lose Second Game at #12 PSU
The Orange lost to #12 Penn State, 11-3, in the second game of the College Hockey America series at State College, Pa. Syracuse (7-11-1 overall, 4-2 CHA) bounced back in the second period to get within one goal, 4-3, before the Nittany Lions (13-8-1, 5-1) scored the next seven for the for the win. Graduate student Lauren Bellefontaine had one goal and two assists and sophomore Madison Primeau added one goal and one assist. Syracuse will host #13 Vermont on Friday, Dec. 9 (6 pm) and Sat., Dec. 10 (2 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The games will be streamed on Cuse.com.
Syracuse Completes Comeback Win Against Yale
Syracuse women's basketball wrapped up its two-game road trip with a 60-58 comeback win against Yale in the John J. Lee Amphitheatre. The Orange win their first road game under first-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. The Orange erased a 12-point halftime deficit behind double-digit scoring figures from senior guard Dyaisha...
Clutch Bucket By Mintz Earns ‘Cuse Win
A driving layup courtesy of Judah Mintz with just 13.3 seconds left on the clock propelled Syracuse to a 62-61 victory against Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. The Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC) gave the Fighting Irish (6-2, 0-1) their second loss of the season. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with...
Syracuse, Yale Face Off at 12PM Sunday
Syracuse (5-2) travels to Yale (4-4) for its final non-conference road game Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is slated for 12 p.m. on ESPN+ with Cooper Boardman '21 and Austin Rooney on the call. The Orange look to bounce back from Wednesday night's 87-78 road loss at Purdue (7-1) in the ACC/B1G...
Orange College Cup Bound!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse men's soccer is heading back to Cary, N.C. for the NCAA College Cup! The Orange advance to soccer's version of the Final Four after beating Vermont 2-1 in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinal. The Orange struck first 11 minutes into the first half, as sophomore forward Curt...
Syracuse Starts ACC Play At Notre Dame
Game Details: Saturday, Dec. 3, South Bend, Ind., 12:00 p.m. Notre Dame Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse (3-4) travels to South Bend, Ind., to open ACC play against Notre Dame (6-1) on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. The Orange begin ACC play...
Vestri Sets School Record in Return to Racing
In her first collegiate event in more than a calendar year, Amanda Vestri broke Syracuse's 5,000-meter run record that was previously held by Paige Stoner (2018). Her record highlighted a strong day for the Orange across two meets, with multiple PRs and victories to celebrate along with the record, between Boston and Ithaca.
