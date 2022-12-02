The Orange lost to #12 Penn State, 11-3, in the second game of the College Hockey America series at State College, Pa. Syracuse (7-11-1 overall, 4-2 CHA) bounced back in the second period to get within one goal, 4-3, before the Nittany Lions (13-8-1, 5-1) scored the next seven for the for the win. Graduate student Lauren Bellefontaine had one goal and two assists and sophomore Madison Primeau added one goal and one assist. Syracuse will host #13 Vermont on Friday, Dec. 9 (6 pm) and Sat., Dec. 10 (2 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The games will be streamed on Cuse.com.

19 HOURS AGO