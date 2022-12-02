Read full article on original website
Related
Will Weather Ruin Maine’s Super Rare Chance to See the Moon Eclipse Mars?
We just had that awesome lunar eclipse a while back. Several weeks ago, we actually had Mother Nature cooperating with us and actually gave us a solid glimpse of the lunar eclipse. More often than not, the weather ends up playing way more of a role than we'd like when it comes to viewing these heavenly happenings. Got an awesome sight to see? Not in Maine, hahaha!
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country
Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
Maine Lawmaker Calls Out President Biden Over Fancy Lobster Dinner
If you follow the news, there is a good chance that you heard that President Biden hosted French president Macron on Thursday night. A fancy dinner was part of the festivities. Two hundred Maine lobsters had been shipped to Washington DC to be a part of that dinner. One Maine...
Where Do You Suppose the Good Old Maine Accent is Disappearing to?
Things have changed since I was a kid. I know that's kind of an obvious statement, but really it's true. When I was young, it seemed everyone older than me had an accent. For instance, at Christmas my family always had Waldorf Salad. But to this day, I have a hard time not calling it "Wald-off" instead. It's drilled into my brain.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
A Maine McDonald’s Named One Of The ’10 Most Unique In The U.S.’
Here in the 207, we have the distinction of having one of the coolest Mickey D's in the USA!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Maine Horror Author Stephen King Says He Was ‘Warped as a Child’ in 1980 Interview
Stephen King is well known for the horror stories and novels he has written since his first was published in 1967. His career started to take off in 1973 with the success of Carrie and today he is well known throughout the world as one of the best horror writers of our time, and it all started right here in Maine.
Maine’s Favorite Alcohol Now Comes In A Can
Lone Pine Brewing Company has a new product that may interest Mainers. Allen’s Coffee Breakfast Stout, gives you the Allen's Coffee, without the brandy. The state of Maine is well known for its love of Allen's Coffee Brandy, as it one of the top alcoholic beverages of choice. You know doubt no someone who has ordered a "Fat A** In A Glass" on any given night out at a local watering hole.
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?
Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
One Mainer is Roasted Online for Wanting Coin Buckets Back at Toll Booths
This very thought actually occurred to me this weekend. I was out on the highway this weekend going to and fro, and as I passed my dollar over to the person at one of the toll booths, I wondered what happened to all the coin buckets from back in the day. I grew up in the era of the bucket, and used to take great pleasure in chucking my change into the void, hoping that I counted right.
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…
The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
There’s Pretty Specific Reasons Why New State Troopers Get Their Own License Plate
I have neighbors who are State Troopers, and they rock!. It's not just nice to have troopers for neighbors because it makes you feel safer. It turns out my neighbors are just awesome folks who are fun to be neighborly with. Occasional bonfires, dogs barking at each other across the yards, and whatever other totally normal neighbor activities you can think of. In other words, they're normal folks doing normal things.
Threat Closes Maine BMV Branch Offices to Walk-In Customers
A "serious threat" has closed all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Spokeswoman Emily Cook confirmed for Seacoast Current a WGME TV report that the threat may have been from an upset customer. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an...
If You Feel Like Moths Are Everywhere Right Now, There’s a Reason.
Sometimes, Mother Nature does really weird stuff. I don't fully understand how the Universe operates. Honestly, no one does. Mother Nature has this tendency to do whatever inspires her in the moment, regardless of how it may affect the rest of the world. Want a 70 degree day in November? No problem! But... it's gotta have 40mph winds with it, so you can't possibly enjoy it.
Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
High Winds Knock Out Power for Thousands of Maine Residents
Maine's power utilities are reporting thousands of residents are still without electricity, after a wind and rain storm that took down trees and branches. It was a wild night, with winds projected to gust over 60 miles per hour along the coast, and up to 50 mph inland. Heavy rain added to the chaos of the night which could have been much worse if it hadn't been so warm.
Maine Native Amy Allen Nominated for Songwriter of the Year Grammy!
Finally, a reason to watch the Grammys. Amy Allen, who grew up in Windham and South Portland and went to Waynefleete was just nominated in a new category for the Grammys - songwriter of the year. I will be plopped in front of the TV rooting for this incredible talent on February 5 on CBS.
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
18 Things to do in Maine During the Colder Months for $20 or Less
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state. Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0