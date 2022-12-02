Read full article on original website
Related
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in America
Two NC cities were named "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement in 2022" by a major national publication. Here's why!Photo byPinehurst.com. After working for a number of years at a job, one thing that most people look forward to is riding off in the sunset and enjoying their retirement. While some people may stay in their hometown, others like to go somewhere else to enjoy the latter years of their life. Well, one major national publication thinks that not one but two cities in North Carolina are a few of the best places to enjoy retirement! In this article, we will take a look at which two NC cities were chosen as well as a few other cities that made the list!
AOL Corp
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. Discover: 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month. Yet it may be those who are calling it...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential benefit program for American retirees. For many, it provides the bulk of their retirement income. For others, it's actually the only source of income, even though that...
AOL Corp
The Average Retirement Age in The U.S.
Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, it may help to know when people typically retire. So, what’s the average retirement age, and how is it changing? And what financial considerations should you weigh before you retire? While we answer these questions below, speaking with a financial advisor can help you get all of these questions answered for your personal situation.
North Carolina treasurer says 'hold onto your wallets' with health system merger
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell is predicting more expensive and less safe medical care will result from a planned merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora after Attorney General Josh Stein approved the deal. "Hold onto your wallets, the Attorney General has failed the patients and taxpayers of North Carolina yet again," Folwell said in a Friday statement. "There is widespread evidence that mergers make hospital care less affordable and less safe." ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Carolina tapped for first primary
WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan if their states go along with a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel has approved. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving...
The Income It Takes to Be Middle Class in Every State
The middle class has long been the backbone of the U.S. economy and an engine of economic growth. Yet, a strict definition of what exactly it means to be “middle class” is somewhat elusive. In relative terms, the American middle class is a group that lies between the working class and the upper class on […]
You've Heard Of "Quiet Quitting," But Now Get Ready For "Shift Shock," The Trend That's Ruining Your New Job
Feel lied to about your new job? It's called shift shock, and it's not you.
Two Illinois Cities Rank As The 'Best For Singles'
Wallethub listed the best and worst cities for singles.
Comments / 0