There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
The 45 best movies streaming free for Amazon Prime members (December 2022)
It’s December 2022! And that means it’s time once again to check out some of the best of the best from Amazon Prime’s movie offerings, from classics to some new flicks that the service is premiering or bringing back, from dramas to comedies and everything in between.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
10 most-watched on Netflix series and shows last week
Most popular Netflix series and shows (Sipa via AP Images) Check out the most-watched shows and best series on Netflix from last week, ending November 20, including "The Crown" and "1899" in the list below:10. "Love Is Blind: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 19,310,000 | Weeks in top 10: 59. "From Scratch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 19,880,000 | Weeks in top 10: 58. "Warrior Nun: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 20,100,000 | Weeks in top 10: 17. "Ancient Apocalypse: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 24,620,000 | Weeks in top 10: 16. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 25,940,000 | Weeks in top 10: 225. "Warrior Nun: Season 2" Netflix Hours watched: 27,740,000 | Weeks in top 10: 24. "Dead to Me: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 30,300,000 | Weeks in top 10: 13. "Manifest: Season 4" Netflix Hours watched: 35,730,000 | Weeks in top 10: 32. "1899: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 79,270,000 | Weeks in top 10: 11. "The Crown: Season 5" Netflix Hours watched: 84,310,000 | Weeks in top 10: 211
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Into Streaming! How To Watch the Blockbuster 'Top Gun' Sequel
Paramount Pictures announced the Top Gun: Maverick streaming details after a theatrical run of more than six months—and then some. The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster broke box office records following its May 2022 release in theaters, raking in $1.45 billion (and counting) overall, with $248 million in its opening weekend alone. It's the fourth-highest-grossing movie ever in North America, and it's heading back to theaters for a two-week run starting Friday, Dec. 2, through Dec. 15, 2022.
Netflix confirms Luther movie release date and unveils new look at Idris Elba
Luther, it's cold outside
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Collider
'1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The Dutton Family was first introduced to the audience in the show Yellowstone and since then the series has made a home in people’s hearts and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan seems to be unstoppable. The journey to Yellowstone's premiere wasn’t easy, and the popular TV series was rejected several times before it found a home with the Paramount Network. What makes Yellowstone stand out is its phenomenal blend of Western elements with drama, even drawing comparisons to The Sopranos in its idea and scope. Sheridan, the prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, created Paramount's blockbuster hit and has continued to shape the world of the Duttons ever since. Sheridan just extended his multi-year contract with the studio and currently has nine series airing or in development and one of them is the newest prequel, formerly titled 1932 but now renamed 1923.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Itching for some horror? A decent selection of classics and classics in waiting are available on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to...
Android Headlines
Amazon Prime Video is stealing Netflix's US customers
Netflix has been glowing right ever since it began the Streaming Wars, but now it’s a falling star. The company has been losing a lot of customers since Q4 of 2021. While it does seem to be getting back on its feet, Amazon Prime Video was able to usurp Netflix as the top streaming service in the US.
‘Glass Onion’: Why Netflix’s One-Week Theatrical Release Was Smarter Than It Looked
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” ended its one-week run last night. Netflix, as always, did not disclose grosses but it will finish its 696-theater engagement in fine form. Competitor estimates suggest it will end up with about $15 million in domestic gross — good enough for #2 behind “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and ahead of “Strange World.” It was Netflix’s widest theatrical release, its biggest theatrical take, grosses doubled expectations, and now the film will disappear until it makes its streaming debut December 23. The popular logic seems sensible: Netflix left an enormous amount of money on the table. From the...
Polygon
The best action movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more
It could be the fight choreography and blocking, viscerally bringing the viewer in on every blow. It could be the stunt work, awing the audience with gravity-defying leaps and tricks. It could be the effects work, with massive explosions or sickening bone breaks. It could be a tense narrative that explodes into frenetic action.
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show
John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
