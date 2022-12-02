ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate passes marijuana medication bill

The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
Asbury Park Press

Real ID deadline pushed back another two years to May 2025

For the third time, the federal government has pushed back the REAL ID deadline for air travelers. Fliers now have until May 7, 2025 to get a driver's license marked with a star, which is two years later than the previous deadline. The Department of Homeland Security announced the change Monday.
CNN

Lawsuit claims legislation used to fund DeSantis' migrant flights is unconstitutional

Three non-profit immigrant rights organizations have filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, claiming that the state is "infringing upon the federal government's immigration system by creating a separate, parallel immigration system."
The Hill

For once, the FTC is considering a merger that helps the workers

The coming decision about whether to allow Microsoft’s merger with Activision Blizzard to move forward is a bellwether for American antitrust policy. By approving this merger, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has the opportunity to make a strong statement in favor of economic democracy and provide a blueprint for an enforceable remedy to protect workers from large employers abusing market power to undercut wages and working conditions.
WTRF- 7News

A former judge faces disciplinary action and Senators call for help with medication shortages: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Just weeks ago, former Second Circuit Court Judge David W. Hummel Jr. resigned from his position and how he faces disciplinary action from the state Judicial Investigation Commission.  Former West Virginia judge receives public warning The state Judicial Disciplinary Counsel publicly admonished Hummel saying […]
Scrubs Magazine

CMS Warns Hospitals Must Do More to Protect Staff

The Centers for Medicaid/Medicare Services (CMS) recently sent a memo to hospitals reminding them of their duty to protect patients and staff from on-site violence. The warning comes amid growing threats of violence against nurses. According to the American Hospital Association, 44% of nurses saw an increase in physical violence since the pandemic and 68% reported an increase in verbal abuse.
KTEN.com

Oklahoma senator files bill to end biannual time change

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Sen. Blake Stephens (R-District 3) says he has filed Senate Bill 7 ahead of the 2023 session, which calls for Oklahoma to remain in Daylight Saving Time year-round. The measure is a trigger law that would go into effect following passage of the Sunshine Protection Act...
NBC News

Immigrant advocates challenge constitutionality of DeSantis' migrant flights

The Southern Poverty Law Center and immigrant advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday over his flights of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in September. The plaintiffs, three Florida nonprofits that support immigrant communities, including the Florida Immigrant Coalition, argue that the actions...
DC News Now

Supreme Court to weigh Biden bid to restore student debt relief plan

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review the Biden administration’s effort to reinstate its student debt relief plan, but the justices declined to immediately revive the program. In a brief unsigned order, the court indicated it would hear arguments in the case as early as February. The move comes after the administration urged the […]
capitalbnews.org

Lawmakers Pass Bill That Would Expand Maternal Health Care in Prisons

The effort to improve conditions for pregnant people in federal prisons took a step forward Thursday when the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would expand resources and restrict solitary confinement before, during, and after labor. The Pregnant Women in Custody Act, first introduced by California Rep. Karen Bass...
UPI News

Federal appeals court blocks student debt relief program nationwide

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Monday issued an injunction blocking President Joe Biden's student debt relief program nationwide. In August, Biden announced that the White House planned to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 annually and $20,000 for recipients of Pell grants, which assist students from lower-income families.
foodsafetynews.com

Prop 12 put off until after SCOTUS ruling

After the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over California’s Proposition 12 last Oct. 11, the ruling became expected by the end of June. The latest action by California is the extension of a state court injunction to prevent implementation of Prop 12 until July 1, 2023, likely after the Supreme Court rules.
straightarrownews.com

House votes against rail strike; SD employees banned from TikTok

The House votes to avoid a rail strike; an Oath Keeper is found guilty of sedition; state employees are banned from TikTok; and the Rubik’s Cube turns 50. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. House votes today to avoid rail strike. House...

Comments / 0

Community Policy