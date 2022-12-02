ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINDS to present Christmas concert Dec. 6

By Contributed, From staff reports
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SH0H_0jVXJwoT00
The FanTastiCs from the Floyd Training Center will be joining the Northwest Georgia WINDS during their free Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The concert will take place at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7 p.m. Contributed

The Northwest Georgia WINDS and guests will present its annual Christmas concert, called “There’s No Place Like ROME for the Holidays” on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the City Auditorium and will last about an hour.

Thanks to the support of donors and sponsors (especially the Rome Area Council for the Arts, Montessori School of Rome, Profile Extrusion Company, and Georgia Highlands College), the concert is free and open to all.

“As always we have some very special guests, including vocal soloists Marvin Williams and Dr. Bryan McDonald,” said Sam Baltzer, the WINDS’ conductor. “Two teens, Liam McRee and Zach Lowe, will appear as the Grinch and Max the Dog to help us celebrate the 65th anniversary of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’ And I’m especially excited to present The FanTastiCs from FTC (Floyd Training Center) to help us make the program very special. This event is a great way to usher in the holiday season, and I hope everyone will attend with a busload of friends.”

The Rome City Auditorium is located at 601 Broad St.

