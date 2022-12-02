Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Miami For First Time Since Settling Divorce From Kanye West

mega

Kim Kardashian is finally free from her almost two-year-long divorce battle with now ex-husband Kanye West . The reality star-turned-business mogul was seen for the first time since her divorce was finalized from the Chicago rapper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kim slipped into latex at Miami's Art Basel, strutting her stuff after negotiating critical details of her divorce from the disgraced former billionaire rapper .

On Thursday night outside of the restaurant Gekko, Kim, 42, was seen arriving with her sister, Khloé Kardashian .

The newly single mom of four wore a teeny-tiny black latex bandeau top that showed off her toned physique and BMX rider-style pants tucked into black leather knee-high boots. Kim donned her sleek blonde hair straight, topping off her edgy look with blacked-out shades.

The last time the Skims founder was seen out with Khloé was just before her divorce from the Gold Digger rapper was finalized.

On Tuesday, Kim was spotted at her new brother-in-law Travis Barker 's DTA recording studio in Calabasas — reportedly for a secret family meeting , along with her momager, Kris Jenner , Khloé, and big sister Kourtney .

The Kardashians star was seen on the phone with a stern face — potentially negotiating the final details before her divorce was complete.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported , Kim scored a pretty sweet deal, including 10 homes, her bank account, furniture, artwork, personal property, and interest in her KKW Beauty company.

Kanye — who legally changed his name to Ye — also gave up his newly purchased $4.5 million dollar Hidden Hills home — which was next door to Kim's current abode. The 42-year-old businesswoman will be responsible for the home's expenses.

In addition to the $200K Kim will receive from Ye on the first of each month in child support, the co-parents agreed to joint custody with "equal access" to their four children, North , 9, Saint , 6, Chicago , 4, and Psalms , 3.

Ye will be responsible for the children's 50% of his children's security expenses and school tuition.

Luckily for Ye, Kim agreed to waive her right to spousal support, as did the Donda rapper.