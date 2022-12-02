Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Receives A Greyscale Makeover
Continuously released in seldom propositions, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra isn’t upending its inspired counterpart anytime soon, but the return of the silhouette in this clad grey and orange outfit is worthy of additional recognition. Near identical to the last released AM 95 Ultra fit with topographical prints,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Pairs Bright Yellow With Rich Maroon
Although anticipation surrounding the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th anniversary has died down a bit after the re-release of the “Silver Bullets”, Christian Tresser’s iconic design continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the mountain bike-inspired creation emerged in...
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High
With just over a month left in the year, already has sneakerheads eager for 2023’s scheduled releases. Its Nike SB division continues to make noise as noteworthy collaborations for the SB Dunk line next year includes the likes of Jarritos, Fly Streetwear and Run the Jewels. While there’s plenty more to look forward to from the Swoosh in the coming year, we’re now offered a detailed look at Run the Jewels’ SB Dunk High following its reveal last week alongside its matching SB Dunk Low.
sneakernews.com
Silver And Pistachio Pair For The Latest Nike Air Max 97
The Nike Air Force 1 may be taking a majority of the limelight as The Swooshes celebratory silhouette this year, but the Air Max 97 too, has quietly been enjoying an increased run of releases amidst its 25th anniversary. Following the return of its widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” proposition, both gaudy and muted ensembles have taken hold of the silhouette, now centering on a monochromatic aesthetic anchored by a dominant use of pistachio.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
sneakernews.com
Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch
The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
sneakernews.com
Wolf Grey Leather Covers This Nike Dunk High For 2023
As we near the end of 2022, Jordan Brand has already begun putting the finishing touches on their roster of propositions for the the new year. Elsewhere, The Swoosh has been tooling its vast collection of lifestyle silhouettes for a disparate collection of offerings, including this greyscale Nike Dunk High.
sneakernews.com
Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97
Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Martian” Is Out Of This World
After seemingly exploring the entirety of the Nike Air Force 1’s extensive reach, The Swoosh is now looking to the stars for its next inspirational construction. Inclusive of Marvin the Martian’s species, the small Mars inhabitants serve as the artistic vision for the latest AF1 Low. Coated in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 “Black-University Blue” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 13 is getting a cool new colorway this month. Over the years, the Air Jordan 13 has seen a nice big resurgence. This is a model that is always getting some new colorways, and there are also some retros included in this. Overall, fans have enjoyed these new offerings quite a bit. Thankfully, more is on the way.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Adds “Fire Red” To The Mix
As the latest future-forward construction to grace Tinker Hatfield’s Air Max 90, Futura tooling has lent its updated aesthetic to a slew of neutral-toned ensembles alongside the celebration of Lunar New Year. Deviating from its established fall-friendly palette, the Air Max 90 Futura is undergoing the same knife which graced its original build back in the summer months.
sneakernews.com
The Latest Nike GT Cut 2 Encourages You To “Leap High”
While not as highly-regarded as its debut proposition, the Nike GT Cut 2 continues to drive home the Beaverton-based brand’s experimental efforts on the court, with the latest effort potentially signaling a new inline collection for the brand’s non-signature silhouettes to revel in. Code named “Leap High” for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low Release Date Confirmed
The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low is finally almost here. Drake has been working hard on his NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Of course, Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, so it can be said that his sneakers are going to get people excited. Moreover, the NOCTA association demonstrates that these will be of high quality.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 “Leap High” Is An Ode To Basketball
The Nike Air Force 1‘s official 40th anniversary is coming to a close, but Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design continues to flex its creative muscle. Recently, the model’s low-top trim emerged in a predominantly white ensemble accented with a series of basketball-related graphics and messages. Oft-imitated sole units are animated with speckled detailing that resembles past nods to spray-paint artwork. Overlays at the lateral quarter panel and across the heel introduce a refreshing update to the 40-year-old sneaker, matching the profile swooshes’ embroidered makeup. “JUST DO IT” text lands on the toe, while “LEAP HIGH” messaging appears on the medial ankle; both motivational phrases contribute to the basketball-inspired arrangement found on the unreleased Air Force 1. Lastly, branding on the top of the tongue and sock-liners round out the hoops-informed makeup with its colorful looks.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Giving Cappuccino
The Air Force 1 has undergone seemingly every single lifestyle knife that The Swoosh has to offer, yet the latest proposition explores a seldom differentiation by plastering the 40th anniversary pair with patent leather tongue tabs. Exploring a two-toned color-blocking across its tumbled leather upper, a crisp white base layer...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives “Valentine’s Day” Look
Nike is delivering yet another Valentine’s Day sneaker. If there is one shoe that Nike will always support, it’s going to be the Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that has survived five decades of sneaker culture, and it remains a fan favorite. At this point, the shoe will forever be a huge part of the Nike brand, and there’s no reason to change that.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
