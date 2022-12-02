Commander Chase is abducted and it’s up to Tennant and her team to get to the bottom of it in NCIS: Hawaii Season 2, Episode 9. It’s all hands on deck for Jane Tennant’s team in the new episode. However, it looks like this is going to be with a teammate down. We know Lucy Tara took the offer of a position on an aircraft carrier at the end of the previous episode, so we have an episode without her.

7 HOURS AGO