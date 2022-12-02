ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
WUSA

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 'Baby Boy' Saint's 7th Birthday With Sweet Message

Kim Kardashian is marking a special day for a special little man in her life. On Monday, the Kardashians star and Kanye "Ye" West’s son, Saint, turned seven. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever," Kim wrote.
WUSA

How 'GMA3' Handled T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's On-Air Absence Amid Romance Reveal

On Monday, after ET learned anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would be temporarily removed from GMA3: What You Need to Know, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the pair live on-air. The change to the daytime news program comes after Holmes and Robach's romantic relationship became public last week.
WUSA

'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies of cancer at age 71

WASHINGTON — Kirstie Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in "Cheers," has died at age 71 from a "recently discovered" cancer. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the "Cheers" star's death in a Twitter post on Monday night. "We are sad to inform you that...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Ashton Kutcher Details His Life-Threatening Health Scares and How Mila Kunis Supported Him

Ashton Kutcher is opening up in detail about his health scare in late 2019 when he suddenly lost the ability to walk, hear or see. On the premiere episode of Paramount+'s new health series, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, Kutcher disclosed his "terrifying, life-threatening" medical challenge -- as Dr. Agus, who is also his physician, described it -- revealing that he was suffering from vasculitis, a serious and rare autoimmune disease that attacks and inflames the blood vessels.
WUSA

Gabourey Sidibe Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago

Turns out, Gabourey Sidibe is already married! The 39-year-old actress revealed that she secretly wed Brandon Frankel more than a year ago during Monday's appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like weddings....
WUSA

Robert Pattinson Stars in Bong Joon-ho's New Film 'Mickey 17' -- Watch the First Teaser

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho has officially released the first look at his follow-up to his lauded 2019 film, Parasite. On Monday, Warner Bros. shared the first teaser for Mickey 17, a slick-looking sci-fi flick about the interactions between humanity and technology. The film -- written and directed by Bong, and...
WUSA

'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)

Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
WUSA

Ashton Kutcher's Twin Brother Michael Shares Why They Drifted Apart (Exclusive)

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael, are getting vulnerable like they never have before. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the upcoming Paramount+ show, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the twin brothers sit down together for the first time to talk about Michael's medical struggles and the changing nature of their relationship through the years.
COLORADO STATE
WUSA

Dolly Parton Joins TikTok -- Check Out Her First Post

Dolly Parton has officially joined TikTok! The veteran songstress made her debut on the social networking platform over the weekend. In her first post, which already has over two million views, the 76-year-old set a montage of some of her biggest moments and best looks from her career to her hit song, "9 to 5."

Comments / 0

Community Policy