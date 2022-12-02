Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Cher Dishes on 'Fabulous' New Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'On Paper It's Kind of Ridiculous'
Cher is fully aware of what her 40-year age gap with her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, looks like. The 76-year-old pop star is currently dating the 36-year-old music producer and is opening up about their romance. On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher spoke to host Clarkson about...
Mindy Kaling Explained Why She Doesn't Think "The Office" Would Get Made Today
"Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now."
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 'Baby Boy' Saint's 7th Birthday With Sweet Message
Kim Kardashian is marking a special day for a special little man in her life. On Monday, the Kardashians star and Kanye "Ye" West’s son, Saint, turned seven. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever," Kim wrote.
Camila Cabello Talks Her First 'Voice' Season and a Possible Collab With Gwen Stefani (Exclusive)
Camila Cabello is loving her first season on The Voice!. The first-time coach caught up with ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of Monday's live semifinals show, and opened up about her last remaining Team Camila singer, Morgan Myles, saying she's "confident" about the country singer's odds to win it all. "I...
Margot Robbie Talks Finally Getting to Act Opposite Brad Pitt in 'Babylon' (Exclusive)
Director Damien Chazelle's upcoming old Hollywood epic, Babylon, is the third time Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have co-starred in a film -- but the first time they've ever shared the screen!. Robbie and Pitt were both in 2015's The Big Short, and were of course co-stars in Quentin Tarantino's...
Loni Love Says She's Been Trying Hard to Keep Keke Palmer's Pregnancy News a Secret (Exclusive)
Loni Love knows how to keep a secret -- even if it's really difficult to do. The comedian walked the carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Keke Palmer's big baby bump reveal during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend.
How 'GMA3' Handled T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's On-Air Absence Amid Romance Reveal
On Monday, after ET learned anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would be temporarily removed from GMA3: What You Need to Know, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the pair live on-air. The change to the daytime news program comes after Holmes and Robach's romantic relationship became public last week.
'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies of cancer at age 71
WASHINGTON — Kirstie Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in "Cheers," has died at age 71 from a "recently discovered" cancer. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the "Cheers" star's death in a Twitter post on Monday night. "We are sad to inform you that...
Ashton Kutcher Details His Life-Threatening Health Scares and How Mila Kunis Supported Him
Ashton Kutcher is opening up in detail about his health scare in late 2019 when he suddenly lost the ability to walk, hear or see. On the premiere episode of Paramount+'s new health series, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, Kutcher disclosed his "terrifying, life-threatening" medical challenge -- as Dr. Agus, who is also his physician, described it -- revealing that he was suffering from vasculitis, a serious and rare autoimmune disease that attacks and inflames the blood vessels.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Gabriel Says He No Longer Talks to Dad Kody Brown After He Forgets His Birthday
Sunday's episode of Sister Wives featured one particularly heartbreaking moment after Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn, finally contracted COVID after 20 months of sticking to strict social distancing protocols. The family struggled with severe symptoms that landed Robyn in the hospital and left Kody feeling physically run down...
Gabourey Sidibe Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Turns out, Gabourey Sidibe is already married! The 39-year-old actress revealed that she secretly wed Brandon Frankel more than a year ago during Monday's appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like weddings....
Robert Pattinson Stars in Bong Joon-ho's New Film 'Mickey 17' -- Watch the First Teaser
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho has officially released the first look at his follow-up to his lauded 2019 film, Parasite. On Monday, Warner Bros. shared the first teaser for Mickey 17, a slick-looking sci-fi flick about the interactions between humanity and technology. The film -- written and directed by Bong, and...
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Thinking About Her and Blake Shelton's Final Season on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani is having a hard time with the idea that this is her last season of The Voice with husband Blake Shelton. "It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the season 22 coach shared with ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of Monday's live semifinals show. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."
Brendan Fraser Shares How Fatherhoood Inspired His Hollywood Comeback in 'The Whale' (Exclusive)
Brendan Fraser is embracing the major moment he's having in his return to the spotlight. "What can I say? I’m touched, I'm grateful," the actor marveled when he sat down recently with ET's Nischelle Turner to discuss his Hollywood comeback and his lauded role in director Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film, The Whale.
'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
Keke Palmer Announces She's Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump During 'Saturday Night Live' Debut
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress kicked off her Saturday Night Live debut by announcing her pregnancy and revealing her adorable baby bump on the Studio 8H stage. Palmer hosted the Dec. 3 episode -- her first-ever turn in the role -- alongside musical guest...
Ashton Kutcher's Twin Brother Michael Shares Why They Drifted Apart (Exclusive)
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael, are getting vulnerable like they never have before. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the upcoming Paramount+ show, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the twin brothers sit down together for the first time to talk about Michael's medical struggles and the changing nature of their relationship through the years.
Dolly Parton Joins TikTok -- Check Out Her First Post
Dolly Parton has officially joined TikTok! The veteran songstress made her debut on the social networking platform over the weekend. In her first post, which already has over two million views, the 76-year-old set a montage of some of her biggest moments and best looks from her career to her hit song, "9 to 5."
