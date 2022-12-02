Read full article on original website
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency Several Miles Into Delaware Water Gap Hike
A woman had to be rescued and taken to a nearby trauma center after falling during a hike on the Delaware Water Gap Thursday morning, authorities said. The Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company was one of several crews that responded to the report of a fallen hiker about four miles north on the Appalachian Trail from the Dunnfield Creek Parking Area on Route 80, the squad said.
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Trenton now back to having 2 separate runoff elections, judge orders
A judge on Sunday officially re-separated the Trenton City Council runoff elections to two events, one next week and one in January. The decision came after another virtual hearing by Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy that was packed with lawyers and opinions and ran 90 minutes long. The...
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department give a police escort to 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District as they arrive at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, for a shopping spree.
Lehigh Valley airport police take kids holiday shopping. Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department take 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District on a holiday shopping spree Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The department increased the number of families participating for this sixth annual outing.Get Photo.
More domestic violence victims finding refuge in N.J. hotels as calls for help rise
The Bergen County woman said she reached her tipping point four years ago. Her husband had cut her off from family and barred her from getting a job. She regularly slept in their son’s room with a shelving unit pushed up against the door to keep her husband out.
A weekend of ‘royalty’ is just 1 hour from Mercer County, NJ
All of us have dreamed of living in a castle and being royalty at some point, right? Now if you just drive a little over an hour, you’ll be able to feel like a medieval queen or king. I saw this Airbnb pop up on the website while looking...
NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns
Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
First refill store in Hunterdon County opens in Frenchtown
Eco Loka, Hunterdon County’s first refill store, opened the first weekend of November in Frenchtown, N.J. Refill shops – stores designed to help people reduce the volume of packaging that ends up in landfills, incinerators and oceans – have been springing up all around the country. It...
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
Hudson County getting its first recreational cannabis store after Harmony Dispensary gets state OK
Hudson County will soon get its first recreational cannabis store in a few weeks time after the state’s cannabis board gave a thumbs up for Harmony Dispensary to begin selling to adults 21 and over at its Secaucus medical marijuana facility on Castle Road. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory...
Hunterdon County Pair Found With 9 Guns, Thousands In Meth, LSD, Shrooms During K9 Raid: NJSP
Two accused Hunterdon County narcotics dealers were slapped with drug and weapons charges after a two-month investigation led to the discovery of nine firearms and thousands in meth, LSD, and other drugs, state police said. Bradley Walsh, 50, and Kathleen Grabowski, 47, of Union Township, were identified as suspected narcotics...
These 2 Staten Island nurses believe IV hydration drips and vitamin shots are key to long-term health
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island nurses Daniella Aguilar and Jackie Spagnuolo, both residents of Woodrow, are strong proponents of living a heathy lifestyle. That’s why they joined forces to offer an array of hydration drips and vitamin booster shots as part of their new business “Drippin IVs,” launched in June from a space in Dr. Josiane Lederman’s Graniteville-based dermatology office.
'Crazy Rescue Ladies': 180 Animals Saved From Deplorable Conditions Of Jersey Shore Home
Two women who call themselves "Crazy Rescue Ladies" on social media have been charged after authorities found nearly 180 dogs and cats living in unsanitary conditions in their Jersey Shore puppy mill last week police said.Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 — who call themselves the "Crazy Resc…
Lane closures expected during roadway striping on I-78 in Warren County Dec. 7-9
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Motorists using I-78 eastbound and westbound in Warren County might encounter moving single-lane closures (two of three lanes open in a respective direction) during daytime hours Wednesday, Dec. 7, to Friday, Dec. 9, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The travel restrictions...
For the first time, a medical marijuana outlet gets approval by N.J. to begin selling recreational weed
The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission gave approval on Friday for a medical marijuana dispensary to begin selling adult recreational weed, a step considered by some as marking the next chapter of the industry’s growth in the state. The commission approved Harmony Foundation of New Jersey Inc. by a...
Two massive fires in North Hudson displace dozens of families
More than a dozen firefighters were injured and dozens of families were displaced when two massive fires broke out in North Hudson Thursday night. North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue as well as other fire departments faced a four-alarm fire in West New York as it handled a five-alarm fire at a Salvation Army in Union City.
180 Animals Removed From Brick Township “Puppy Mill”
135 Dogs And 45 Cats were removed from the “puppy mill” in addition, there were two deceased dogs. Approximately eight…
