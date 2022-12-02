Hoboken has acquired Union Dry Dock through eminent domain, culminating an “epic battle” for the Hudson River waterfront land the city plans to transform into a park. That parcel of land between Ninth and 10th streets has seen little activity for years, but was until now under the possession of commuter ferry company New York Waterway, which purchased it for $11.5 million in 2017 to create a new ferry maintenance and fueling facility.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO