Hoboken acquires long-contested Union Dry Dock site, last private piece of waterfront, for public park
Hoboken has acquired Union Dry Dock through eminent domain, culminating an “epic battle” for the Hudson River waterfront land the city plans to transform into a park. That parcel of land between Ninth and 10th streets has seen little activity for years, but was until now under the possession of commuter ferry company New York Waterway, which purchased it for $11.5 million in 2017 to create a new ferry maintenance and fueling facility.
Opening reception at Mana; Free parking for non-commercial vehicles in Bayonne utility lots | Upcoming
Brunch reception, opening of “Derrick Belcham: The You Voice”. Mana Contemporary presents “The You Voice,” a nine-channel video installation by filmmaker Derrick Belcham on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brunch reception. The show runs until Jan. 28. The work explores the...
Puppy survives ‘miracle’ Hudson River swim to N.J. from NYC
Bear, a frightened puppy who got loose Saturday afternoon in New York City, somehow survived a daunting swim across the Hudson River to New Jersey and has been reunited with his grateful owners days later. The Leonberger Bernese mix was rescued by the Edgewater Fire Company around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday...
Get in the holiday spirit with music, shopping and a toy drive all in one Jersey City Heights showcase | Testa
An underappreciated doyenne of the Jersey City music scene, Jacqueline Smith -- better known by her online identity, JCMusicScene -- will help ring in the holidays with an eclectic showcase at Jersey City’s 512 Quantum Sound on Saturday, Dec. 10. This event isn’t merely a live music showcase, although...
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Bayonne postpones Christmas tree lighting until Wednesday
The city of Bayonne’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Fitzpatrick Park has been moved from Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Dec. 7, because of rain forecasted for tomorrow, city officials said. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the park located immediately south of City Hall on Avenue...
Jersey City man critically injured in Heights hit-and-run
A Jersey City man is in critical condition after was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday afternoon in the Jersey City Heights, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Jersey City police responded to the intersection of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue at 4:35 p.m. and found a 36-year-old Jersey City man with serious injuries. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.
Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say
Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
Holiday events, Taylor Swift, music at Fox & Crow and more
3rd annual 10-Minute Play Festival by Hudson Theatre Works. Hudson Theatre Works continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary with its annual 10 Minute Play Festival Fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. The event will feature the Hudson Theatre Work company of players, The Forge,...
Man charged with damaging truck, spitting on Jersey City police officers
A man accused of smashing windows of a rental truck on Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City early Monday morning spit on police officers who responded to the incident, authorities said. Police responded to Kennedy Boulevard between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 4:04 a.m. and were told that a man, later...
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
West New York woman in critical condition after being struck crossing North Bergen street
A West New York woman is in critical condition and another person was also hospitalized when they were struck by an SUV while trying to cross a side street off Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday night, authorities said. North Bergen police responded to the four-lane state roadway at the...
Arts council announces award recipients for 2022; Ceremony to take place at White Eagle Hall
The Jersey City Arts Council (JCAC) has announced the recipients of the 2022 Jersey City Arts Awards, which recognizes the artists and organizations at the forefront of the Jersey City arts community. Each year, JCAC selects local artists from a range of categories that have done exceptional work in their...
Downtown Jersey City argument ends in gunfire, police say
An argument between two people outside a homeless shelter escalated into gunfire Sunday night, Jersey City authorities said. No one was injured in the incident at 16th and Grove streets, near the St. Lucy Shelter, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. She noted that the two people involved in the incident,...
Jersey City to mark third anniversary of mass shooting at deli
Jersey City will commemorate the third anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2019 mass shooting at a kosher deli with a rally against hate and antisemitism Thursday evening at City Hall. The event, called “A Night of Remembrance, Three Years Since the Jersey City Shooting,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on...
Mom, son lured estranged father to N.J. town to steal his car, cops say
A woman who was unhappy with her divorce settlement was charged along with her son with robbery for luring her estranged husband to Bergen County on Monday and stealing his car, authorities said. Police were called about 10:30 a.m. to a Starbucks on Route 17 North in Rochelle Park for...
Hudson County taps former NYC official Becky Scott to head corrections department
A former bureau chief of the New York City Department of Corrections is heading across the river to take on a key Hudson County role. Becky Scott, who retired from a 30-year career in New York City corrections last year, is expected to be appointed director of the Hudson County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week.
Driver charged after police chase ends with crash into light pole, authorities say
A New York man faces drunken driving, eluding and several other charges after a high-speed chase in Bergen County ended with a crash into a traffic light pole, authorities said Monday. A police officer in Fair Lawn spotted a vehicle slowly passing him twice shortly after midnight Saturday on Route...
Jersey City school district business administrator’s discrimination lawsuit dismissed
A discrimination and whistleblower lawsuit filed by Jersey City school district Business Administrator Regina Robinson has been dismissed because the suit fails to say how the board members and two top administrators retaliated and discriminated against her, a Hudson County judge ruled. Robinson, whose $182,000-a-year contract was not renewed, took...
