Hoboken, NJ

NJ.com

Hoboken acquires long-contested Union Dry Dock site, last private piece of waterfront, for public park

Hoboken has acquired Union Dry Dock through eminent domain, culminating an “epic battle” for the Hudson River waterfront land the city plans to transform into a park. That parcel of land between Ninth and 10th streets has seen little activity for years, but was until now under the possession of commuter ferry company New York Waterway, which purchased it for $11.5 million in 2017 to create a new ferry maintenance and fueling facility.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne postpones Christmas tree lighting until Wednesday

The city of Bayonne’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Fitzpatrick Park has been moved from Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Dec. 7, because of rain forecasted for tomorrow, city officials said. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the park located immediately south of City Hall on Avenue...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City man critically injured in Heights hit-and-run

A Jersey City man is in critical condition after was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday afternoon in the Jersey City Heights, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Jersey City police responded to the intersection of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue at 4:35 p.m. and found a 36-year-old Jersey City man with serious injuries. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say

Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Holiday events, Taylor Swift, music at Fox & Crow and more

3rd annual 10-Minute Play Festival by Hudson Theatre Works. Hudson Theatre Works continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary with its annual 10 Minute Play Festival Fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. The event will feature the Hudson Theatre Work company of players, The Forge,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Downtown Jersey City argument ends in gunfire, police say

An argument between two people outside a homeless shelter escalated into gunfire Sunday night, Jersey City authorities said. No one was injured in the incident at 16th and Grove streets, near the St. Lucy Shelter, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. She noted that the two people involved in the incident,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
