Read full article on original website
Related
Former President Barack Obama honored with historical marker outside state capitol in Springfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historical marker for the United States and the state of Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Legislature honored former president Barack Obama by unveiling a plaque at the state capital, where Obama announced his candidacy for president.Obama made the historic announcement in 2007. It's also the place where former president Abraham Lincoln began his road to the White House.
Obama says ‘we’d have a very different Supreme Court’ if Democrats had kept the Senate in 2014
Former President Obama on Saturday said that the makeup of the Supreme Court would be very different if Democrats had held onto the Senate in the 2014 midterms, laying out the importance of this midterm cycle, particularly on the future of reproductive rights. “If we had kept the Senate in...
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.
Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
buzzfeednews.com
Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate
Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
Oath Keepers founder says it was ‘stupid’ for members to enter U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes on Monday said it was “stupid” for members of his far-right militia group to enter the U.S. Capitol during the rioting on Jan. 6, 2021, distancing himself from the actions of his supporters on that day and denying that he had a plan to disrupt certification of the 2020 election.
Senate passes landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage nationwide. It's expected to pass the House and be signed into law by Biden
The bill is headed to the House, which is expected to pass it, and then to President Joe Biden's desk.
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
Capitol rioter who said he wanted Trump's 'approval' gets three years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan who was convicted on all counts after telling jurors that he thought he was "following presidential orders" when he stole a liquor bottle and a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Friday.
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Marriage bill passes U.S. Senate, with 1/2 of Utah's senators supporting
In a 61 to 36 vote Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that gives federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages.
Lawmakers introduce legislation to close 'pawnbroker loophole'
Moving to Chicago last year, content creator Jazmine Thompson needed some extra cash to cover rent and expenses. She pawned her laptop computer and three professional cameras, receiving with it two $800 loans. The interest rate on the loans was about 150% requiring her to pay $8,000 in loan fees...
Supreme Court signals support for website designer who wants to decline same-sex weddings
At issue in the Supreme Court case, 303 Creative v. Elenis, is whether an anti-discrimination law for businesses runs afoul of the First Amendment.
2nd judge grants request to block new Indiana abortion restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new abortion law faced another legal blow Friday when a judge granted a preliminary injunction request in a case arguing the law violated religious freedoms. The new restrictions were already blocked by a different judge in a case arguing the law may violate Indiana’s constitution.
Sioux City Journal
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer named to State Department youth post
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, was appointed to serve as the U.S. State Department’s special envoy for global youth issues, the department announced Thursday. Finkenauer was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives at 25 and the U.S. House at 29. In 2019, she became the youngest woman to sponsor a bill that passed in the U.S. House. A press release from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that experience gives her insight into the “key role youth voices and perspective play in policymaking and good governance.”
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
Comments / 0