ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Scooter’s Coffee opens second Spring-area location

The drive-thru coffee shop boasts a menu of teas, smoothies and blended coffees as well as hot and iced espresso beverages. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening celebration Nov. 11 for its second Spring-area location at 24527 Gosling Road. The drive-thru coffee shop boasts a menu of teas, smoothies and blended coffees as well as hot and iced espresso beverages. Scooter’s also sells a variety of pastries and breakfast sandwiches. 832-559-1628. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Community Impact Houston

The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball

The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
Community Impact Houston

Sushi Haya now serving all-you-can-eat options on Hwy. 249

The restaurant offers fresh sushi and sashimi, bento boxes and hibachi with all-you-can-eat options starting at $19.95 per person for lunch and $29.95 per person for dinner. (Courtesy Sushi Haya) Sushi Haya celebrated its grand opening in early November at 21542 Hwy. 249, Ste. 5, Houston. The restaurant offers fresh...
Community Impact Houston

Two Hands Corn Dogs opens first Sugar Land location Dec. 3

Two Hands Corn Dogs offers a variety of flavors, including their Krazy sauce. The chain opens a franchise location in Sugar Land on Dec. 3. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Los Angeles-based Korean corn dog chain Two Hands Corn Dogs opens a franchise location in Sugar Land on Dec. 3. The chain offers a variety of corn dogs, including the “spicy dog” with the chain’s proprietary sauce and hot Cheeto dust, as well as the “classic dog,” a traditional Korean corn dog. Customers can also choose to build their own dogs from a variety of sausages, including beef, plant-based and cheeses that include mozzarella and cheddar. The location is also hosting a promotion on Dec. 5 and 6, offering free corn dogs from noon-2 p.m on those days only. Two Hands Corn Dogs is located at 3540 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. 281-302-6522. www.twohandsus.com.
Community Impact Houston

Captain D's now serving seafood in Humble

Captain D's opened its newest location Nov. 22 at 8408 FM 1960 Bypass Road W., Humble, according to a news release from public relations firm Fish. (Courtesy Captain D's) Captain D's opened its newest location Nov. 22 at 8408 FM 1960 Bypass Road W., Humble, according to a news release from public relations firm Fish.
Community Impact Houston

Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy now serving pub food at The Tabletop Tavern

There are a variety of options available on the tavern menu, such as coffee drinks, draft beer, pizza, burgers and more. (Courtesy Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy) Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy has added The Tabletop Tavern to its store and celebrated its grand opening Aug. 6. Having dreamed of opening a comic and game store for 20 years, Christine and Robert Prohl opened Dragon's Lair in December 2016.
Community Impact Houston

2022 GUIDE: 34 senior living facilities in Cy-Fair

Arella on Jones offers independent living and resort-style amenities to residents. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Cy-Fair area continues to grow, so does demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. IL: Independent-living communities cater to older adults with limited...
Community Impact Houston

Pet Supplies Plus hosting grand opening in Pearland

Over the grand opening weekend, the new Pet Supplies Plus will offer complimentary nail trims and dog washes. (Courtesy Pexels) National pet supplies retailer Pet Supplies Plus will host a grand opening event from Dec. 3-4 at 11940 Broadway St., Ste. 140, Pearland. The store will offer full-service grooming as well as pet foods and goods. Over the grand opening weekend, the store will offer complimentary nail trims and dog washes as well as free dog food for the first 100 customers on Sunday, Dec. 4. 346-362-1321. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Community Impact Houston

Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business

Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star College-Tomball opens research, innovation center

Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. (Courtesy LSC-Tomball) Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. According to a LSC-Tomball news release Nov. 30, the Research and Innovation Center was constructed as an on-campus hub for students, faculty and staff to explore, create and implement new inventive ideas. The new building includes touchscreen videoconferencing devices, four double-monitor computers and an AI translator. The building includes multiple study and meeting rooms; a VR Lab; and an Innovation Lab equipped with a laser cutter, a 3-D printer and vinyl cutter machines. Work-study students and representatives of the ambassador program can check out multimedia equipment, such as Blackmagic Design 6K Compact Cinema cameras, shotgun microphones and audio recorders. The LSC-Tomball Research and Innovation Center is located at 30555 Hwy. 249, Tomball. 281-351-3300. www.lonestar.edu.
Community Impact Houston

Sandstone Chiropractic Conroe to move to Willis on Dec. 5

Sandstone Chiropractic will move to Willis on Dec. 5. (Courtesy Sandstone Chiropractic) Sandstone Chiropractic is moving location Dec. 5 to 9611 W. FM 1097, Ste. 300, Willis. The business offers chiropractic care based on the patients needs such as adjustments, laser therapy and cryotherapy. Appointments can be made online or by phone. 936-230-5515. www.sandstonehealth.com.
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy