Two Hands Corn Dogs offers a variety of flavors, including their Krazy sauce. The chain opens a franchise location in Sugar Land on Dec. 3. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Los Angeles-based Korean corn dog chain Two Hands Corn Dogs opens a franchise location in Sugar Land on Dec. 3. The chain offers a variety of corn dogs, including the “spicy dog” with the chain’s proprietary sauce and hot Cheeto dust, as well as the “classic dog,” a traditional Korean corn dog. Customers can also choose to build their own dogs from a variety of sausages, including beef, plant-based and cheeses that include mozzarella and cheddar. The location is also hosting a promotion on Dec. 5 and 6, offering free corn dogs from noon-2 p.m on those days only. Two Hands Corn Dogs is located at 3540 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. 281-302-6522. www.twohandsus.com.

4 DAYS AGO