Scooter’s Coffee opens second Spring-area location
The drive-thru coffee shop boasts a menu of teas, smoothies and blended coffees as well as hot and iced espresso beverages. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening celebration Nov. 11 for its second Spring-area location at 24527 Gosling Road. The drive-thru coffee shop boasts a menu of teas, smoothies and blended coffees as well as hot and iced espresso beverages. Scooter’s also sells a variety of pastries and breakfast sandwiches. 832-559-1628. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Deemo's Steakhouse & Grill, Grato Italian Restaurant and 3 more eateries now open in Cy-Fair
Grato Italian Restaurant serves a variety of pastas, pizzas, calzones and more. (Courtesy Canva) Interested in learning about the newest Cy-Fair restaurants that are now open? Here are five of the newest restaurants in the area. 1. Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill celebrated a grand opening Oct. 25 at 11702 Grant...
Vishala Grocery offers Indian products and produce in The Woodlands area
Vishala Grocery officially opened Oct. 20. (Courtesy Muhammad Zain Khan) Indian grocery store Vishala Grocery opened Oct. 20 at 25190 I-45 N., Ste. 108, Spring. Vishala Grocery offers a selection of spices, produce and snacks used in Indian cuisine. 281-362-5558. www.vishalagrocerytx.com.
The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball
The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
Sushi Haya now serving all-you-can-eat options on Hwy. 249
The restaurant offers fresh sushi and sashimi, bento boxes and hibachi with all-you-can-eat options starting at $19.95 per person for lunch and $29.95 per person for dinner. (Courtesy Sushi Haya) Sushi Haya celebrated its grand opening in early November at 21542 Hwy. 249, Ste. 5, Houston. The restaurant offers fresh...
Two Hands Corn Dogs opens first Sugar Land location Dec. 3
Two Hands Corn Dogs offers a variety of flavors, including their Krazy sauce. The chain opens a franchise location in Sugar Land on Dec. 3. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Los Angeles-based Korean corn dog chain Two Hands Corn Dogs opens a franchise location in Sugar Land on Dec. 3. The chain offers a variety of corn dogs, including the “spicy dog” with the chain’s proprietary sauce and hot Cheeto dust, as well as the “classic dog,” a traditional Korean corn dog. Customers can also choose to build their own dogs from a variety of sausages, including beef, plant-based and cheeses that include mozzarella and cheddar. The location is also hosting a promotion on Dec. 5 and 6, offering free corn dogs from noon-2 p.m on those days only. Two Hands Corn Dogs is located at 3540 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. 281-302-6522. www.twohandsus.com.
Heights retailer Bliss on 19th seeks to stimulate the senses
A special area in the back of the store features baby goods, including parachute mobiles. (Photos by Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Prior to opening the gifts and decor shop Bliss on 19th in May 2005, owner Dan Long said he and his business partner went to a big market in Dallas to buy goods to stock up.
15 places in the Houston area to grab your last minute presents this holiday season
Republic Boot Company offers an array of readymade boots in addition to custom boot-making services. (Photos by Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) No matter who is left on holiday shopping lists, the Houston area has a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive.
Captain D's now serving seafood in Humble
Captain D's opened its newest location Nov. 22 at 8408 FM 1960 Bypass Road W., Humble, according to a news release from public relations firm Fish. (Courtesy Captain D's) Captain D's opened its newest location Nov. 22 at 8408 FM 1960 Bypass Road W., Humble, according to a news release from public relations firm Fish.
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy now serving pub food at The Tabletop Tavern
There are a variety of options available on the tavern menu, such as coffee drinks, draft beer, pizza, burgers and more. (Courtesy Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy) Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy has added The Tabletop Tavern to its store and celebrated its grand opening Aug. 6. Having dreamed of opening a comic and game store for 20 years, Christine and Robert Prohl opened Dragon's Lair in December 2016.
School of Rock to bring rock n' roll spirit to the Heights with Dec. 3 opening
School of Rock, part of a chain that has been bringing performance-based music education to the masses since 1998, is coming to the Heights. (Courtesy School of Rock) School of Rock, part of a chain that has been bringing performance-based music education to the masses since 1998, is coming to the Heights.
The Juicy Crab opens in First Colony Mall, brings Cajun seafood to Sugar Land
The Juicy Crab has opened in First Colony Mall, bringing Cajun seafood to Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) A franchise location of The Juicy Crab is now open and operating in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall. The location, 16535 Southwest Fwy. Ste. 2001, opened in late October-early November, staff...
Kolache Shoppe to host grand opening celebration in Kingwood on Dec. 8-10
Located at 4521 Kingwood Drive, the new bakery is owned by franchisees Jordan and Kristy Armendinger and represents Kolache Shoppe's third location. (Courtesy Kolache Shoppe) Following a soft opening in early November, Kolache Shoppe will host a three-day grand opening celebration for its new Kingwood location Dec. 8-10, according to a Nov. 30 news release.
2022 GUIDE: 34 senior living facilities in Cy-Fair
Arella on Jones offers independent living and resort-style amenities to residents. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Cy-Fair area continues to grow, so does demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. IL: Independent-living communities cater to older adults with limited...
Pet Supplies Plus hosting grand opening in Pearland
Over the grand opening weekend, the new Pet Supplies Plus will offer complimentary nail trims and dog washes. (Courtesy Pexels) National pet supplies retailer Pet Supplies Plus will host a grand opening event from Dec. 3-4 at 11940 Broadway St., Ste. 140, Pearland. The store will offer full-service grooming as well as pet foods and goods. Over the grand opening weekend, the store will offer complimentary nail trims and dog washes as well as free dog food for the first 100 customers on Sunday, Dec. 4. 346-362-1321. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business
Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
Lone Star College-Tomball opens research, innovation center
Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. (Courtesy LSC-Tomball) Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. According to a LSC-Tomball news release Nov. 30, the Research and Innovation Center was constructed as an on-campus hub for students, faculty and staff to explore, create and implement new inventive ideas. The new building includes touchscreen videoconferencing devices, four double-monitor computers and an AI translator. The building includes multiple study and meeting rooms; a VR Lab; and an Innovation Lab equipped with a laser cutter, a 3-D printer and vinyl cutter machines. Work-study students and representatives of the ambassador program can check out multimedia equipment, such as Blackmagic Design 6K Compact Cinema cameras, shotgun microphones and audio recorders. The LSC-Tomball Research and Innovation Center is located at 30555 Hwy. 249, Tomball. 281-351-3300. www.lonestar.edu.
Sandstone Chiropractic Conroe to move to Willis on Dec. 5
Sandstone Chiropractic will move to Willis on Dec. 5. (Courtesy Sandstone Chiropractic) Sandstone Chiropractic is moving location Dec. 5 to 9611 W. FM 1097, Ste. 300, Willis. The business offers chiropractic care based on the patients needs such as adjustments, laser therapy and cryotherapy. Appointments can be made online or by phone. 936-230-5515. www.sandstonehealth.com.
