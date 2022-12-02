Read full article on original website
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
England fans in dreamland as Three Lions set up France quarter-final clash
Ecstatic England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after another comprehensive 3-0 win set up a quarter-final clash with holders France.Despite a cagey opening 30 minutes against Senegal on Sunday, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson calmed any England fears before Harry Kane’s goal on the stroke of half time saw beers and Santa hats thrown to the skies at fan parks across the nation.A composed second-half Bukayo Saka finish rounded off another professional display, prompting a chorus of “football’s coming home” at the Croydon Boxpark in south London.Next up for the #ThreeLions: France! 👊 pic.twitter.com/R66hLJFT3k— England (@England) December 4,...
Optimistic England fans warned Senegal ready to make history at World Cup
England have been warned Senegal are preparing to make history when the Three Lions face the “best in Africa” at the World Cup.Fans from the west African nation have been creating a party atmosphere in Qatar by dancing, singing and drumming ahead of Sunday’s last 16 tie.England supporters in Qatar are optimistic about progressing to the quarter-finals given the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions are missing former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane through injury.But the Lions of Teranga still have a number of top players in their ranks, including Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, his Blues teammate Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford...
Wayne Pivac’s highs and lows as Wales head coach
Wayne Pivac’s reign as Wales head coach has come to an end less than a year out from the World Cup in France.He paid the price for some damaging defeats, notably this year against Italy and Georgia.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the highs and lows during Pivac’s time in charge.HIGHS2021 Six Nations title successPivac had the toughest of acts to follow when he succeeded his fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup. During returning head coach Gatland’s initial 12-year reign, Wales won the Six Nations four times, claimed three Grand Slams, reached two...
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
When do England play next after beating Senegal at the World Cup?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Spain, Portugal, Morocco or Switzerland will be waiting in the semi-finals. Read More England vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixtureRaheem Sterling misses England World Cup match with Senegal with ‘family matter’England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest updates
Pakistan need 343 runs to win first Test after England declaration
England set Pakistan 343 to win in the final four sessions of play after hitting 264 for seven in impressively quick time in their second innings on day four of the first Test at Rawalpindi.The tourists had previously stressed their desire to entertain and continued to do so in the afternoon session as they tried all the tricks to pile on runs as quickly as possible to give themselves the best chance to secure a victory in the match.Pakistan were bowled out for 579 in the morning of day four, before England scored an inconceivable 264 runs in just 35...
Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom
Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final against holders France
England set up a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka struck against Senegal.Playing in their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time 2018 semi-final loss to Croatia, Gareth Southgate’s men showed their quality to progress in Qatar.Kane became England’s highest ever scorer at major tournaments after Henderson opened the scoring, with Saka superbly wrapping up a comfortable 3-0 win against Senegal in Sunday’s last-16 contest at Al Bayt Stadium.Next up for the #ThreeLions: France! 👊 pic.twitter.com/R66hLJFT3k— England (@England) December 4, 2022The reward is a return to...
Wayne Pivac’s Wales future expected to be decided this week
Wayne Pivac’s future as Wales head coach looks set to be decided this week.His job is on the line following a dismal Autumn Nations Series campaign when Wales lost to Georgia and Australia, blowing a 34-13 lead against the Wallabies.The Georgia defeat followed a home loss to annual Six Nations strugglers Italy eight months earlier.Warren Gatland remains the frontrunner to coach Wales in this season’s Six Nations Championship and World Cup if Welsh rugby chiefs decide that Pivac should be replaced.Gatland, who Pivac succeeded as Wales boss after the 2019 World Cup, could potentially step in as interim head coach...
World Cup 2022: England silencing pre-tournament critics with World Cup performances - Rice
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England have "silenced" their pre-tournament critics with "faultless" performances on...
Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months
United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
Guillem Balague: Broadcaster leaves World Cup to watch Biggleswade win in FA Vase
Broadcaster Guillem Balague said he "wouldn't have missed this for the world" after leaving the World Cup in Qatar to watch Biggleswade United reach the FA Vase last 32 for the first time. The Spanish journalist is chair of the South Midlands League Premier Division club after first joining them...
‘A masterclass’ – Former England captains hail Ben Stokes after Pakistan opener
Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were united in praise for Ben Stokes’ leadership during a sensational Test win in Pakistan.Stokes once again lived up to his ultra-aggressive ideals as he found a way to force an unlikely result on a stubbornly flat pitch in Rawalpindi, with the tourists scoring at a fierce rate in both innings to buy time in the game.The skipper then made a risky declaration on the fourth evening, inviting Pakistan to push for victory while leaving enough time for his bowling attack to make their own play.His gambit came off late on the...
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on who has impressed him most out of France and England
England and France will meet in the quarter-finals of this year’s World Cup on Saturday after both securing victories yesterday. Gareth Southgate’s side beat Senegal 3-0, not long after France earned a 3-1 win over Poland, and this now sets up a mouth-watering tie between two of the best teams in the tournament.
World Cup 2022: England boss Gareth Southgate looking forward to 'acid test' against France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England boss Gareth Southgate praised his side's "ruthless" victory against Senegal that has set up an...
West Indies v England: Nat Sciver scores 90 on return to side as visitors comfortably win first ODI
England 307-7 (50 overs): Sciver 90 (96), Wyatt 68 (60); Henry 3-59 West Indies 165 (40.3 overs): K Knight 39 (61); Dean 4-35 England cruised to a comprehensive 143-run win over West Indies in the first one-day international in Antigua. Having been put in to bat, Nat Sciver's 90 from...
World Cup 2022: Why Senegal have nothing to lose against England - Jermaine Jenas
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Senegal have some very talented players but the biggest weapon...
England vs Senegal: Best photos as Three Lions storm to quarter-finals
England secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup with a resounding three-nil win over Senegal.After an opening goal from veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of the tournament, all but guaranteeing a spot for the Three Lions against world champions France next weekend in Doha.The second half started strong with a third goal coming from Bukayo Saka, tieing him on three with Marcus Rashford for England’s top goalscorer of the tournament so far.Relive the action with the best pictures from Sunday’s win below. Read More England vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixtureToday at the World Cup: England and France advance, Neymar gears up for returnRaheem Sterling leaves England camp after armed robbers break into London homeWhen do England play next after beating Senegal at the World Cup?England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest updatesWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclass
Aggressive England beats Pakistan by 74 runs in 1st test
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — England showcased its masterful approach of aggression in test cricket with a superb 74-run victory over Pakistan in the final session of the first test on Sunday. Needing 263 runs with eight wickets in hand on Day 5, Pakistan was dismissed for 268 against the...
