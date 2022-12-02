ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

Man returns money to Mason business owner

By Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8OIn_0jVXEJMd00

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Mason small business owner is relieved after a man returned a large sum of money that she had lost over the weekend.

Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She said while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.

Williams said after they couldn’t find the money Saturday, a man knocked on the door Sunday and returned it all. She said she’s blown away by his integrity, a word that also happens to be the name of her business.

“While I was inside the restaurant, I saw somebody circling the car. Maybe it got stolen. And I said oh man. Or many it’s in our driveway, maybe we were in such a hurry, we just misplaced it and it fell out and it’s in our driveway,” said Williams.

Williams says their faith and hope kept them positive.

“We just kept saying that back and forth to each other throughout the day. ‘Our money is safe’ and he would say ‘Our money is safe.'”

Searching in the dark brought up nothing, but Williams says a knock at the door the next morning was the miracle they were hoping for.

“There was a man at the door and he asked are you missing something and he had a British accent. ‘Are you missing something?’ I said yeah a big fat stack of cash with a zip tie on it. And he said uh huh and he smiled and said I found this in your drive way last night,” said Williams.

“I’ve always told my son it’s so important to do the right thing no matter who’s looking or who’s not looking. Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking and that’s what that man did. He did the right thing when no one was looking. It just blew us away and we were squealing and screaming and we were just so happy,” said Williams.

The family said they want to find the man who introduced himself as “Mike” to reward him as a thank you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire

JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
WILX-TV

Upcoming closures at Ingham County 30th Judicial Circuit Court

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason of the 30th Circuit Court will be closed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The closure will give employees the opportunity to conduct a pending case inventory.
100.7 WITL

Restaurants That Opened or Reopened in the Lansing Area in 2022

The last two years have been tumultuous for many businesses, particularly restaurants. Due to the pandemic, restaurants have had to find creative ways to continue to serve customers, while also dealing with higher food costs and the difficulty of finding enough staff. Sadly, along the way, we saw some local...
The Grand Rapids Press

Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates

WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MLive

Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets

JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
abc12.com

Shiawassee County woman gets 3 to 4 years in prison for killing dogs

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County woman accused of killing and torturing two dogs last year will spend years behind bars. Jordan Hoisington was sentenced to spend three to four years in prison with credit for 45 days served behind bars so far. Hoisington pleaded guilty this fall...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order

LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
State News

The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike

Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
lansingcitypulse.com

With county support in hand, Lansing Township to vote on a debt-elimination plan

(This story has been updated to include information not originally provided to City Pulse. The previous story said a deal had been reached between successors to developers Mike Eyde and the township overpayments due to the successors. The story has been updated to say the deal is pending. Also, the earlier version of the story said the township still needs to repay $3 million in overcharged taxes, but Treasurer Kathy Rogers said those reimbursements have been made.)
WLNS

New McLaren facility helps mothers breastfeed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many are familiar with McLaren’s new 240-bed hospital on Collins Road in Lansing that fully opened in early 2022. But there’s an area inside just for new moms and babies who might need help nursing. It’s designed to be a comfortable, relaxing area...
MLive

Pets of the week: Lincoln needs a calm house. Marvel has a cute goatee

JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. This solid white American Staffordshire/Boxer mix is Lincoln. He is a 1-year-old dog and came in as a stray. He has unique heart shaped markings on his nose. Lincoln does well with...
WLNS

Olivet under boil water advisory

The advisory comes after a valve and hydrant replacement on Washington Street may have caused bacterial containment in the city's water system.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
WLNS

WLNS

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy