As badly as the University of Alabama football team and its fans wanted the College Football Playoff, the committee did not see fit to put the Crimson Tide in. Alabama is out of the playoff for the second time since the CFP started in 2014. Losses to Louisiana State University and the University of Tennessee in the regular season doomed its opportunity, despite it getting chaos from other teams losing. Coach Nick Saban and a couple of players tried to campaign for the Tide to get into the playoff; however, it went to no avail.

20 HOURS AGO