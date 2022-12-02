Read full article on original website
Trey Sanders wants to join Deion Sanders in Colorado per tweet
Trey Sanders was the first of six players in November for Alabama football to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Deion Sanders has accepted a head coaching position at the University of Colorado after doing well at Jackson State University. Coach Prime will make a lot of noise in the transfer...
Deion Sanders targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him at Colorado
Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders has made the move to the Pac-12. He accepted the head coaching for the University of Colorado, leaving Jackson State University. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders is targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him as a coordinator. Charles Kelly, 55, is the name Sanders wants. Kelly serves as an associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Alabama under Nick Saban. As an Alabama native, Kelly has been with the Crimson Tide since 2019. The Florida State connection is the reason why Sanders is pursuing Kelly. Sanders played at FSU while Kelly served as a defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and special teams coordinator from 2013 to 2017. Kelly was on Jimbo Fisher’s 2013 BCS National Championship staff as a linebackers coach.
Why Alabama in the Sugar Bowl is a good consolation prize despite missing the CFP?
As badly as the University of Alabama football team and its fans wanted the College Football Playoff, the committee did not see fit to put the Crimson Tide in. Alabama is out of the playoff for the second time since the CFP started in 2014. Losses to Louisiana State University and the University of Tennessee in the regular season doomed its opportunity, despite it getting chaos from other teams losing. Coach Nick Saban and a couple of players tried to campaign for the Tide to get into the playoff; however, it went to no avail.
No. 5 Alabama to Play No. 9 Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
The two programs will meet for the first time ever as the Crimson Tide takes on the Big 12 champion.
Here’s who Alabama would play in Tuscaloosa playoff game under new 12-team format
If the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format was in effect for the current 2022 season, Alabama fans would not be making plans to travel to the Sugar Bowl. Instead, they would descend once again upon Tuscaloosa for a mid-December first-round playoff game against USC. It would be a...
How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama Basketball at No. 1 Houston
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's road test against the top-ranked team in the nation.
Shannon Shape makes case for Alabama to receive final CFP spot?
Alabama fans and players are not the only ones wanting the College Football Playoff Committee to have the Crimson Tide in the playoff. A few marquee personalities in national media want the Tide in too. After ESPN’s Pat McAfee made his case for Alabama, Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed on Fox...
Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
Nick Saban Makes His Case for Alabama to Be Part of the CFP
The Crimson Tide coach pleaded his team’s case on Saturday.
The CFP Is Supposed to Feature 'The Four Best Teams,' But Will It?
The College Football Playoff Section Committee will announce this year's semifinals, which are sure to be controversial, and bowl pairing on Sunday.
Alabama checks in at No. 5 in final AP poll rankings for 2022 regular season
Before the College Football Playoff Committee makes its choice on the top four teams, the Associated Press has unveiled its final Top 25 poll for the regular season. Alabama checked in at No. 5 for the poll. The Crimson Tide fell behind Ohio State (No. 4), TCU (No. 3), Michigan (No. 2), and Georgia (No. 1). We will see if this becomes the route the CFP Committee takes in selecting the best four teams for the playoff.
Alabama football Bowl game destination announced
Alabama football was selected to play Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl Sunday. The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats will play on Dec. 31 at noon EST. Alabama will enter the matchup 10-2. Kansas State will be 10-3 after winning the Big 12 Championship. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Leon O'Neal, former Texas A&M DB, recalls 2020 Playoff arguments, calls out Alabama bias this time
Leon O’Neal took issue with the running narrative that Alabama could make the College Football Playoff. The former Texas A&M defensive back, who started 12 games last season, noted the similarities between this year’s Alabama team, and the Aggies from 2020, except the Aggies were left out of the Playoff despite a similar resume. “Man sit down with your bias … fixed it.”
Which recruits Alabama coaches visited Friday
Members of Alabama football’s coaching staff were spotted in different states Friday while out evaluating and visiting top recruits. The Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach and the Crimson Tide’s safeties coach Charles Kelly were spotted inside the state during work. They stopped by Madhouse Training Friday, which is where priority targets and five-star recruits, James Smith and Qua Russaw train. Kelly was seen later that night at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championships. Alabama’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams was in action.
Alabama fans react to Kansas State upsetting TCU for possible CFP Playoff bid
Alabama football fans shared their reaction to Kansas State defeating TCU Saturday in the Big 12 Championship, giving Alabama an argument to make the College Football Playoff. https://twitter.com/alabamanati0n/status/1599148406630273024?s=46&t=LpA9KiXsjfqqRmZ-HnFBZw.
Auburn football fans don’t agree with Dick Vitale about Alabama in the CFP
With TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3 — this, following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 2 — many sought to make the argument that Alabama deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Dick Vitale was one of the more notable names to back the Crimson Tide, but Auburn football fans appeared in Dicky V’s mentions in droves to push back on that notion.
Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens
The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
Alabama players pick MVP, permanent team captains for 2022 season
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was voted by his teammates as the Tide’s most valuable player for the 2022 season, repeating as the award’s winner after taking it home as a sophomore in 2021. Young and fellow junior Will Anderson were among three permanent captains at Sunday evening’s awards...
Alabama football’s playoff chances ahead of final rankings
The AllState Playoff predictor has updated each of the final teams being considered playoff chances ahead of the final rankings, and Alabama football’s chances are improved but still very slim. The Crimson Tide currently have a 23 percent chance to reach the playoff. Georgia and Michigan have 99 percent...
Fast and the Furious star lends support for Alabama during championship games
Lucas Black, who is best known for portraying Sean Boswell in The Fast and the Furious movie series, showed Alabama football major love during Saturday’s conference championships. Black is a native of Decatur, Alabama, and he is a fan of the Crimson Tide. The Alabama native, several National reporters...
