Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. (Courtesy LSC-Tomball) Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. According to a LSC-Tomball news release Nov. 30, the Research and Innovation Center was constructed as an on-campus hub for students, faculty and staff to explore, create and implement new inventive ideas. The new building includes touchscreen videoconferencing devices, four double-monitor computers and an AI translator. The building includes multiple study and meeting rooms; a VR Lab; and an Innovation Lab equipped with a laser cutter, a 3-D printer and vinyl cutter machines. Work-study students and representatives of the ambassador program can check out multimedia equipment, such as Blackmagic Design 6K Compact Cinema cameras, shotgun microphones and audio recorders. The LSC-Tomball Research and Innovation Center is located at 30555 Hwy. 249, Tomball. 281-351-3300. www.lonestar.edu.

4 HOURS AGO