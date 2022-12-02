Read full article on original website
Scooter’s Coffee opens second Spring-area location
The drive-thru coffee shop boasts a menu of teas, smoothies and blended coffees as well as hot and iced espresso beverages. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening celebration Nov. 11 for its second Spring-area location at 24527 Gosling Road. The drive-thru coffee shop boasts a menu of teas, smoothies and blended coffees as well as hot and iced espresso beverages. Scooter’s also sells a variety of pastries and breakfast sandwiches. 832-559-1628. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Chick-fil-A in Silverlake area to reopen after renovations
The fast-food chain location serves chicken sandwiches and nuggets. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A in Pearland’s Silverlake area will reopen Dec. 15 at 10105 Broadway St. The fast-food chain location serving chicken sandwiches and nuggets as well as salads and sides was closed for renovations and concrete replacement in the drive-thru lanes. 713-436-6700. www.chick-fil-a.com.
Vishala Grocery offers Indian products and produce in The Woodlands area
Vishala Grocery officially opened Oct. 20. (Courtesy Muhammad Zain Khan) Indian grocery store Vishala Grocery opened Oct. 20 at 25190 I-45 N., Ste. 108, Spring. Vishala Grocery offers a selection of spices, produce and snacks used in Indian cuisine. 281-362-5558. www.vishalagrocerytx.com.
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
Lone Star College-Tomball opens research, innovation center
Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. (Courtesy LSC-Tomball) Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. According to a LSC-Tomball news release Nov. 30, the Research and Innovation Center was constructed as an on-campus hub for students, faculty and staff to explore, create and implement new inventive ideas. The new building includes touchscreen videoconferencing devices, four double-monitor computers and an AI translator. The building includes multiple study and meeting rooms; a VR Lab; and an Innovation Lab equipped with a laser cutter, a 3-D printer and vinyl cutter machines. Work-study students and representatives of the ambassador program can check out multimedia equipment, such as Blackmagic Design 6K Compact Cinema cameras, shotgun microphones and audio recorders. The LSC-Tomball Research and Innovation Center is located at 30555 Hwy. 249, Tomball. 281-351-3300. www.lonestar.edu.
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
fox26houston.com
Travis High School in Fort Bend ISD provides students pet therapy ahead of exams
HOUSTON - Dogs can really be your best friends. They're a furry friend that will help you destress after a tough day. Travis High School in Fort Bend ISD helped students do just that in preparation for their final exams of the semester. On Thursday, Travis High School in Richmond...
$16.5M River Oaks mansion is brand new, ready for its first owner
This River Oaks mansion offers its future first homeowner ideal indoor-outdoor living.
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball
The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
Dog academy opens new location in Katy, brings obedience training and pet boarding
The Dog Academy is open and ready to train. (Courtesy/The Dog Academy) The Dog Academy of Houston Texas, a Katy-based obedience training firm and pet boarding academy, is ready to help dog parents after opening Nov. 1 at 21725 Clay Road in Katy. An academy representative was not available to...
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
Sushi Haya now serving all-you-can-eat options on Hwy. 249
The restaurant offers fresh sushi and sashimi, bento boxes and hibachi with all-you-can-eat options starting at $19.95 per person for lunch and $29.95 per person for dinner. (Courtesy Sushi Haya) Sushi Haya celebrated its grand opening in early November at 21542 Hwy. 249, Ste. 5, Houston. The restaurant offers fresh...
New speakeasy sushi concept debuts Dec. 5 in Rice Village
For each diner at Hidden by Sushi, the chef will choose 12 sushi pieces directly at the sushi counter as part of the guided experience.(Courtesy Jenn Duncan) The restaurateurs behind Hidden Omakase in the Galleria area plan to open the doors of a new speakeasy sushi concept in Rice Village on Dec. 5.
Ellie Mental Health celebrates opening of new Kingwood practice
Ellie Mental Health opened its new location in Kingwood on Oct. 3. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health, an outpatient mental health practice that offers counseling for individuals, couples and families, opened Oct. 3 at 800 Rockmead Drive, Ste. 132, Kingwood. Officials noted the practice’s team of therapists utilize a range of specialties to work with clients of all ages, including veterans and first responders. Additionally, officials said children, teens and adults are strategically matched with therapists to meet their needs. 281-572- 8606. www.elliementalhealth.com/locations/kingwood-tx.
Check out November's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Bradbury Forest, 77373
Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Bradbury Forest drives, Bradbury Forest comprises 567 single-family homes and is zoned to Spring ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Bradbury Forest drives, Bradbury Forest comprises 567 single-family homes and is zoned to Spring ISD. Median home value:...
Annual Friendswood ISD Education Foundation Adopt-A-Grant Campaign opens
Grants are for sale online now until March 10. (Courtesy Pexels) Friendswood ISD’s Education Foundation opened its annual Adopt-a-Grant Campaign on Nov. 29. The grants, which are written by teachers, fund resources that support and enhance authentic learning such as robotics, STEM and literacy materials, makerspace tools, drones, culinary and fine arts items, and 3D printers. Since its inception in 1999, the foundation has funded over $1.8 million in grants for FISD, according to a press release.
3 pickleball courts coming to Sugar Land City Park; pumptracks to begin construction
Three pickleball courts are coming to Sugar Land City Park, while skate park equipment is moving to The Crown Festival Park, which is also receiving a set of pumptracks (Courtesy Sugar Land 4B Corporation) Construction is expected to begin soon on two pumptracks in Sugar Land. Pumptracks are a constructed...
Two Hands Corn Dogs opens first Sugar Land location Dec. 3
Two Hands Corn Dogs offers a variety of flavors, including their Krazy sauce. The chain opens a franchise location in Sugar Land on Dec. 3. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Los Angeles-based Korean corn dog chain Two Hands Corn Dogs opens a franchise location in Sugar Land on Dec. 3. The chain offers a variety of corn dogs, including the “spicy dog” with the chain’s proprietary sauce and hot Cheeto dust, as well as the “classic dog,” a traditional Korean corn dog. Customers can also choose to build their own dogs from a variety of sausages, including beef, plant-based and cheeses that include mozzarella and cheddar. The location is also hosting a promotion on Dec. 5 and 6, offering free corn dogs from noon-2 p.m on those days only. Two Hands Corn Dogs is located at 3540 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. 281-302-6522. www.twohandsus.com.
Houston Chronicle
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
