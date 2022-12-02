Read full article on original website
Why Alabama in the Sugar Bowl is a good consolation prize despite missing the CFP?
As badly as the University of Alabama football team and its fans wanted the College Football Playoff, the committee did not see fit to put the Crimson Tide in. Alabama is out of the playoff for the second time since the CFP started in 2014. Losses to Louisiana State University and the University of Tennessee in the regular season doomed its opportunity, despite it getting chaos from other teams losing. Coach Nick Saban and a couple of players tried to campaign for the Tide to get into the playoff; however, it went to no avail.
Auburn football: Qua Russaw, James Smith plan another visit
As National Signing Day– December 21– draws closer and closer, it’s becoming crunch time for Auburn football when it comes to recruiting. Cadillac Williams kept the ball moving while he was interim head coach and secured two commits for the Tigers during that time, but the baton is now being passed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the new staff.
Deion Sanders targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him at Colorado
Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders has made the move to the Pac-12. He accepted the head coaching for the University of Colorado, leaving Jackson State University. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders is targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him as a coordinator. Charles Kelly, 55, is the name Sanders wants. Kelly serves as an associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Alabama under Nick Saban. As an Alabama native, Kelly has been with the Crimson Tide since 2019. The Florida State connection is the reason why Sanders is pursuing Kelly. Sanders played at FSU while Kelly served as a defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and special teams coordinator from 2013 to 2017. Kelly was on Jimbo Fisher’s 2013 BCS National Championship staff as a linebackers coach.
No. 5 Alabama to Play No. 9 Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
The two programs will meet for the first time ever as the Crimson Tide takes on the Big 12 champion.
Georgia/TCU would be a replay of Alabama/Cincinnati, and fans do not deserve that
The College Football Playoff Committee has a difficult decision to make via ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT as Selection Sunday has arrived for the playoff. An intriguing debate between Alabama and TCU has stirred up, and we will find out which program will join Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State in the CFP. Alabama is a two-loss team with its blemishes at the hands of Tennessee and LSU on the road.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
Here’s who Alabama would play in Tuscaloosa playoff game under new 12-team format
If the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format was in effect for the current 2022 season, Alabama fans would not be making plans to travel to the Sugar Bowl. Instead, they would descend once again upon Tuscaloosa for a mid-December first-round playoff game against USC. It would be a...
Alabama checks in at No. 5 in final AP poll rankings for 2022 regular season
Before the College Football Playoff Committee makes its choice on the top four teams, the Associated Press has unveiled its final Top 25 poll for the regular season. Alabama checked in at No. 5 for the poll. The Crimson Tide fell behind Ohio State (No. 4), TCU (No. 3), Michigan (No. 2), and Georgia (No. 1). We will see if this becomes the route the CFP Committee takes in selecting the best four teams for the playoff.
Former Arkansas, Ole Miss Coach Speaks Honestly on Hugh Freeze
Call Auburn's hire of former Rebels, Flames coach act of desperation
Alabama or TCU: Who gets into the College Football Playoff? – Bama Elite podcast
We are about to see at 11:00 a.m. CT via ESPN if Alabama gets into the College Football Playoff. The debate between the Crimson Tide and TCU has happened on social media since the Horned Frogs lost to Kansas State in last week’s Big 12 Championship Game. Everyone has an opinion on who should get into the playoff, and the conversation made it to the “Bama Elite” podcast for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Justin Smith and I discussed all scenarios and gave our prediction on who would go in between Alabama and TCU. Smith took the Horned Frogs while I think Alabama had all the chaos it needed to be back in the driver’s seat for the playoff. It will be interesting to see how the CFP Committee goes about its decision.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 5; Troy in at No. 23
Alabama is No. 5 in the next-to-last AP College Football Poll, while Troy has entered the poll at No. 23. For Alabama, it’s a jump of one spot even though the Crimson Tide did not play on Saturday. Troy entered the poll following its Sun Belt Conference Championship victory over Coastal Carolina.
Alabama OL Javion Cohen enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama starting guard Javion Cohen announced on social media that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Cohen broke the news himself with a post on social media. “I want to first thank my heavenly father for all the blessings he has bestowed upon me,” read Cohen’s message. “Without him I am nothing! Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
Alabama football Bowl game destination announced
Alabama football was selected to play Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl Sunday. The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats will play on Dec. 31 at noon EST. Alabama will enter the matchup 10-2. Kansas State will be 10-3 after winning the Big 12 Championship. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Shannon Shape makes case for Alabama to receive final CFP spot?
Alabama fans and players are not the only ones wanting the College Football Playoff Committee to have the Crimson Tide in the playoff. A few marquee personalities in national media want the Tide in too. After ESPN’s Pat McAfee made his case for Alabama, Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed on Fox...
Alabama and Kansas State to meet in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — No. 5 Alabama, from the Southeastern Conference, and No. 9 Kansas State, from the Big 12 Conference, will be featured in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Caesars Superdome. This will be the 61st Sugar Bowl match-up between teams ranked...
Auburn football fans don’t agree with Dick Vitale about Alabama in the CFP
With TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3 — this, following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 2 — many sought to make the argument that Alabama deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Dick Vitale was one of the more notable names to back the Crimson Tide, but Auburn football fans appeared in Dicky V’s mentions in droves to push back on that notion.
Alabama over Ohio State for a College Football Playoff spot? There should be no debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reasonable people can debate whether Ohio State football deserves to move past USC into the College Football Playoff field when the Buckeyes were idle and the Trojans were exposed to another loss this wekeend. But let’s stop any debate about whether two-loss Alabama should jump past...
Alabama football’s playoff chances ahead of final rankings
The AllState Playoff predictor has updated each of the final teams being considered playoff chances ahead of the final rankings, and Alabama football’s chances are improved but still very slim. The Crimson Tide currently have a 23 percent chance to reach the playoff. Georgia and Michigan have 99 percent...
4-Star DB Tyler Scott to officially visit Alabama this weekend
Tyler Scott announced he will officially visit Alabama football this weekend via Twitter. Scott attends Pebblebrook High School in Georgia, and he is rated as a four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds offers from Alabama, Tennessee, LSU and others. Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and USC make up Scott’s top seven.
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
