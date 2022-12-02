ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

informnny.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Crash in Chenango County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County. According to New York State Police, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on State Route 8 in Columbus. A tractor-trailer was making a right-hand turn onto County Route 25 and a van struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins County clerk passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM) – Multiple fire departments are working at a large structure fire on Prescott Avenue in Elmira Heights. Around 4:45 p.m., fire units were called to the report of a structure fire. Multiple additional departments have been called for assistance. The traffic in the area is very congested and it is recommended […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca PD: Man arrested for robbing store with BB gun

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Ithaca man was sent to jail after being accused of robbing a convenience store with a BB gun. Police say the Ithaca Mini Mart on South Cayuga street was robbed by a man around 5:30 Monday evening. Police say the suspect was identified as 40-year-old...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca crews extinguish Collegetown apartment fire

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by Ithaca firefighters on Monday morning. Lieutenant James Wheal tells WHCU a fire broke out at the Collegetown Center apartment building on Dryden Road. He says it happened in a room on the third floor, and the occupant got out safely. Other residents were evacuated from the building.
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits

Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on Superior Court warrant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was taken into custody on Saturday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Cornell, 46, of Elmira, was found and arrested for previous felony crimes. Cornell was wanted for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony, Criminal […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
The Ithaca Voice

Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. December 5th on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls in the town of Sherburne, Chenango County. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY

