NYS Sheriffs’ nix civil service exam in Broome County
The New York State Sheriffs' Association announced they will allow 12 counties to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. The association announces this to address staffing shortages at county jails.
Binghamton Mayhem: Witnesses Say SantaCon Was “Out of Control”
Many people who visited Binghamton during the weekend SantaCon celebration said they were shocked by the broken liquor bottles, plastic cups and other garbage that filled downtown streets and sidewalks. Hundreds of students from the Binghamton area and elsewhere spent much of Saturday carousing around city streets and visiting bars...
informnny.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Man arrested following Otsego County police chase
On December 1st at approximately 1 p.m., Brooks Anderson, 73 of Albany, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
Katie Titus SADD Tree gets a red bulb for first time
18-year-old Kadin Abdullah's death is being marked by those outside of Vestal.
Pedestrian killed in Chenango County crash
Yesterday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Town of Sherburne.
Do You Need To Signal When Exiting A New York State Roundabout?
There's been a lot of talk about roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries, or whatever you want to call them since one was built in Downtown Binghamton. Johnson City has has a roundabout for a long time, although the current one was much smaller. Now, we have four - Riverside Drive Johnson...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Dead After Crash in Chenango County
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County. According to New York State Police, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on State Route 8 in Columbus. A tractor-trailer was making a right-hand turn onto County Route 25 and a van struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
whcuradio.com
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM) – Multiple fire departments are working at a large structure fire on Prescott Avenue in Elmira Heights. Around 4:45 p.m., fire units were called to the report of a structure fire. Multiple additional departments have been called for assistance. The traffic in the area is very congested and it is recommended […]
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca PD: Man arrested for robbing store with BB gun
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Ithaca man was sent to jail after being accused of robbing a convenience store with a BB gun. Police say the Ithaca Mini Mart on South Cayuga street was robbed by a man around 5:30 Monday evening. Police say the suspect was identified as 40-year-old...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca crews extinguish Collegetown apartment fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by Ithaca firefighters on Monday morning. Lieutenant James Wheal tells WHCU a fire broke out at the Collegetown Center apartment building on Dryden Road. He says it happened in a room on the third floor, and the occupant got out safely. Other residents were evacuated from the building.
Former Broome County DA pleads guilty to Grand Larceny
Today in Broome County Supreme Court, former District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, age 49, pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.
Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits
Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
Elmira man arrested on Superior Court warrant
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was taken into custody on Saturday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Cornell, 46, of Elmira, was found and arrested for previous felony crimes. Cornell was wanted for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony, Criminal […]
Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
Latest numbers, December 5th
According to the CDC, Broome County remains in the medium risk zone for COVID-19 to begin the month of December.
Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. December 5th on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls in the town of Sherburne, Chenango County. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and...
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
