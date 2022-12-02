With its UNESCO-recognised ensemble of medieval buildings, colourful Dutch-gables and ancient bridges over intricate waterways, Bruges is an inspired choice for a weekend getaway at any time of year. Dutch-gable or Flemish gable is a gable whose sides have a shape made up of one or more curves. In our city we have mainly stepped gables. But in the dark winter months, when its squares are lined with twinkling fir trees and filled with thronging seasonal markets, the capital of West Flanders really shows its character. Belgian Christmas festivities start in November and go through the New Year into January, so it’s not too late to book. And this year for the fourth time the city has laid on ‘Winter Glow’ (Wintergloed), a newly mapped illuminations trail that visitors can follow to discover city landmarks and hidden corners in an extraordinary light.

