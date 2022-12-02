Read full article on original website
Related
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Narcity
TikTokers From Toronto Are Roasting Vancouver For Being 'Dramatic' Over Snow & It's Heated
After the weather forecast called for up to 15 centimetres of snow in Vancouver, the city turned into a total mess. TikTokers from Toronto seemed to have no sympathy, taking to social media to express just how shocked they were to see how the West Coast Canadian city reacted to it all.
Time Out Global
Montreal's most Instagrammable holiday spot is open and it’s free
It’s official: The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in Montreal, and the city is filled with spots for holiday photo ops. From the biggest holiday Christmas market downtown, to the Christmas lights making the city sparkle, there are fairy-tale-like winter wonderlands around almost every corner—many of which are part of Luminothérapie: original and interactive winter experiences in the form of large light-and-sound installations designed specifically for public spaces.
The Best European Christmas Markets to Visit This Winter
There’s nothing quite like Christmas markets to offer a much-needed dose of holiday season splendor. Is there anywhere else where it’s acceptable to saunter about with a hearty mug of mulled wine in one hand, an even larger potato pancake in the other, while blowing your budget on handcrafted ornaments and posing for photos in front of an artisanal Santa sleigh? The answer, we can confidently say, is no.
traveltomorrow.com
Winter Glow getaway weekend in Bruges
With its UNESCO-recognised ensemble of medieval buildings, colourful Dutch-gables and ancient bridges over intricate waterways, Bruges is an inspired choice for a weekend getaway at any time of year. Dutch-gable or Flemish gable is a gable whose sides have a shape made up of one or more curves. In our city we have mainly stepped gables. But in the dark winter months, when its squares are lined with twinkling fir trees and filled with thronging seasonal markets, the capital of West Flanders really shows its character. Belgian Christmas festivities start in November and go through the New Year into January, so it’s not too late to book. And this year for the fourth time the city has laid on ‘Winter Glow’ (Wintergloed), a newly mapped illuminations trail that visitors can follow to discover city landmarks and hidden corners in an extraordinary light.
Comments / 0