Do I need a license to sell homemade food in Illinois?
(WTVO) — The holiday season is one of the most popular times for baking in the country, as people will be making treats for family and friends get-togethers. But many residents might be wondering, however, if they can make a profit off of their holiday treats. A state law that was updated in 2021 allows […]
advantagenews.com
Hunters Feeding Illinois again this deer season
As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of the Hunters Feeding Illinois set up by the Illinois Department of...
WAND TV
Local doctors encourage proper immune health
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois doctors are promoting immune health this winter — especially with COVID, the flu and RSV still circulating. Dr. Nupur Verma is a family physician with HSHS Medical Group. He said a person's diet plays a key role in making sure their immune system is in tip-top shape.
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
khqa.com
63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
977wmoi.com
Bobcat Hunting Season is Underway in Illinois
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It’s a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
kbsi23.com
63 IL counties at elevated COVID-19 Community Levels
(KBSI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 63 Illinois counties are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19 as of November 18, up from 46 counties at an elevated level in the previous week. Williamson, Johnson and Massac counties in southern Illinois were listed at high...
Illinois Lottery’s 2nd Annual Holiday Toy Drive Returns to Chicago and Springfield
Next week, the Illinois Lottery is gifting instant fun and cheer to hundreds of Illinois families by bringing their second annual Holiday Toy Drive to Springfield and Chicago to benefit the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois. To inspire the holiday giving spirit, participants who donate a new, unwrapped...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year. Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes. This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike. This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a...
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
wmay.com
Illinois At ”Very High” Level Of Flu Activity
Illinois is now at a “very high” level of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of influenza cases is climbing much earlier in the season than usual, adding to the strain on doctor’s offices, clinics, and hospitals as they cope with a variety of respiratory illnesses, including COVID.
Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois lawmaker says number of fentanyl overdoses could be stopped with standing order for NARCAN
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A 10-month-old accidentally ingested fentanyl at a San Francisco Park and barely survived this week. This comes as fentanyl cases here in Illinois are skyrocketing. State Rep. Lashawn Ford joined the Illinois Harm Reduction and Recovery Coalition in Springfield Thursday. Ford says an alarming number of Illinoisans...
Better Business Bureau warns of scam calls, more ahead of winter season
The agency said scammers will swoop in and try to rip off consumers with a variety of winter scams.
Illinois Named One Of The Worst States In America For This?
We already know Illinois is considered one of the worst places to live in America, so what could it possibly be now?. Every year, people travel to the best ski resorts in the country. That involves layering up to bear the cold, which is something I am not into whatsoever.
