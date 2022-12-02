This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

If you’re looking for a great night out, some states are more affordable and offer more opportunities to imbibe and to party than others. And based on survey results, you might be surprised where those states are.

To compile a list of the best states for a night out, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by Nasty Gal , an American retailer specializing in fashion for young women. They considered the average costs of a cocktail, a bottle of mid-range wine purchased retail (presumably pertinent if your night out includes sipping vino on a park bench), a dress from a retail store (Nasty Girl uses the Briticism “high street store”), a five-mile cab ride, and a fast-food dinner such as a McDonald's Big Mac meal, as well as the number of bars and clubs per 1,000 residents and the number of them rated five stars. Each factor was included in a weighted scoring system to arrive at a total score.

You might think the best states for a night out would be places like California, New York, and Florida, but according to Nasty Gal, that is not the case. If you want to party in a safe space and not run up a big bill, the Midwest, non-coastal Western, and New England states are where you want to be.

Wisconsin grades out as the best state for a night out because the average price for cocktails, $7.30, is the lowest of any state. The Badger State also has the highest number of bars and clubs per 100,000 population at 19. (Here’s a complete list of the states with the most bars per person .)

Wyoming is in second place because of affordability factors. A bottle of wine in the Equality State will set you back $9.66, a fast-food meal is just $5.90, and a dress may be had for $26.11 - the lowest prices in any state.

Vermont was the third-best state for a night out based on its list-topping safety score. The three safest states for a night out are in New England - Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. In addition, if you’ve imbibed too much and opt for a cab, the cost of a five-mile ride in Vermont is $10.39, the lowest of any state.

Click here to see all the best states for a night out

Click here to read our detailed methodology

California and Texas, the nation’s two most populous states, are at or near the bottom of the list. Despite its glamor and glitz, California has one of the lowest ratios of bars and clubs per capita - and an average cocktail costs a list-leading $15.30.

Texas ranks at the bottom of the list because of the high costs for dresses and low safety score. Four Southern states - Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas - ranked the lowest for safety on the list. (You’ll be better off in one of America’s least dangerous states .)

51. Texas

> Total score: 48.59/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.30

> Cab avg cost: $19.00 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4

> Safety score: 34.78/100

50. Arkansas

> Total score: 52.47/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.00

> Cab avg cost: $15.60 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.20

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 2

> Safety score: 37.05/100

ALSO READ: States With the Most Bars Per Person

49. California

> Total score: 54.32/100

> Cocktail avg price: $15.30

> Cab avg cost: $18.00 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $11.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4

> Safety score: 52.99/100

48. Mississippi

> Total score: 54.56/100

> Cocktail avg price: $8.00

> Cab avg cost: $22.18 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3

> Safety score: 34.46/100

47. Missouri

> Total score: 54.64/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.00

> Cab avg cost: $16.60 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 6

> Safety score: 41.48/100

46. Tennessee

> Total score: 55.40/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.00

> Cab avg cost: $16.60 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4

> Safety score: 42.60/100

45. New Jersey

> Total score: 55.45/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.00

> Cab avg cost: $35.00 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4

> Safety score: 57.25/100

ALSO READ: Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Every State

44. Maryland

> Total score: 55.52/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.00

> Cab avg cost: $21.96 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4

> Safety score: 57.32/100

43. Florida

> Total score: 55.86/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.60

> Cab avg cost: $17.00 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7

> Safety score: 41.22/100

42. New York

> Total score: 55.87/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.00

> Cab avg cost: $23.30 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $10.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4

> Safety score: 55.74/100

41. Oklahoma

> Total score: 56.57/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.00

> Cab avg cost: $19.97 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8

> Safety score: 38.43/100

40. Colorado

> Total score: 56.82/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.60

> Cab avg cost: $18.06 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $10.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8

> Safety score: 46.33/100

ALSO READ: The Best Wine Bars in America

39. Arizona

> Total score: 56.87/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.60

> Cab avg cost: $17.30 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5

> Safety score: 52.49/100

38. Alabama

> Total score: 56.95/100

> Cocktail avg price: $9.00

> Cab avg cost: $19.60 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3

> Safety score: 41.21/100

37. Pennsylvania

> Total score: 57.09/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.00

> Cab avg cost: $19.00 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7

> Safety score: 50.24/100

36. Georgia

> Total score: 57.16/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.50

> Cab avg cost: $14.04 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3

> Safety score: 44.21/100

35. Kansas

> Total score: 57.17/100

> Cocktail avg price: $8.50

> Cab avg cost: $21.60 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5

> Safety score: 44.67/100

ALSO READ: How Much Babysitters and Nannies Are Paid in These Big Cities

34. Virginia

> Total score: 57.69/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.00

> Cab avg cost: $19.30 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.60

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 1

> Safety score: 55.98/100

33. Louisiana

> Total score: 57.92/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.00

> Cab avg cost: $14.20 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9

> Safety score: 33.18/100

32. Idaho

> Total score: 58.16/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.00

> Cab avg cost: $23.46 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.60

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8

> Safety score: 48.59/100

31. South Carolina

> Total score: 58.21/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.00

> Cab avg cost: $17.90 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.16

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5

> Safety score: 43.32/100

30. Ohio

> Total score: 58.32/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.00

> Cab avg cost: $21.60 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7

> Safety score: 48.35/100

ALSO READ: America’s Least Dangerous States

29. Washington

> Total score: 58.33/100

> Cocktail avg price: $13.30

> Cab avg cost: $26.60 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7

> Safety score: 59.88/100

28. New Mexico

> Total score: 60.02/100

> Cocktail avg price: $9.50

> Cab avg cost: $25.73 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4

> Safety score: 52.66/100

27. Delaware

> Total score: 60.24/100

> Cocktail avg price: $9.00

> Cab avg cost: $22.80 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4

> Safety score: 52.50/100

26. Alaska

> Total score: 60.42/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.00

> Cab avg cost: $15.41 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.97

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8

> Safety score: 50.98/100

25. Hawaii

> Total score: 60.62/100

> Cocktail avg price: $13.00

> Cab avg cost: $18.35 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $10.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7

> Safety score: 56.44/100

ALSO READ: States With the Most Bars Per Person

24. Utah

> Total score: 60.93/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.00

> Cab avg cost: $17.60 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 2

> Safety score: 62.54/100

23. Connecticut

> Total score: 62.06/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.30

> Cab avg cost: $15.46 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3

> Safety score: 62.12/100

22. Oregon

> Total score: 62.07/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.30

> Cab avg cost: $25.22 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.66

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9

> Safety score: 55.89/100

21. Kentucky

> Total score: 62.49/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.50

> Cab avg cost: $16.97 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.10

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4

> Safety score: 51.32/100

20. Washington, D.C.

> Total score: 63.32/100

> Cocktail avg price: $15.00

> Cab avg cost: $18.00 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 19

> Safety score: 50.95/100

ALSO READ: Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Every State

19. Illinois

> Total score: 63.42/100

> Cocktail avg price: $15.00

> Cab avg cost: $12.14 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.50

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9

> Safety score: 51.17/100

17. Michigan

> Total score: 63.49/100

> Cocktail avg price: $9.00

> Cab avg cost: $20.00 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 6

> Safety score: 55.52/100

18. North Carolina

> Total score: 63.49/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.60

> Cab avg cost: $13.60 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5

> Safety score: 54.78/100

15. Montana

> Total score: 63.63/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.30

> Cab avg cost: $18.10 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 16

> Safety score: 38.93/100

16. Massachusetts

> Total score: 63.63/100

> Cocktail avg price: $13.33

> Cab avg cost: $15.46 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.33

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5

> Safety score: 61.83/100

ALSO READ: The Best Wine Bars in America

14. West Virginia

> Total score: 65.49/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.00

> Cab avg cost: $11.32 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4

> Safety score: 44.74/100

13. Indiana

> Total score: 65.77/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.00

> Cab avg cost: $16.50 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5

> Safety score: 57.06/100

12. Maine

> Total score: 66.00/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.00

> Cab avg cost: $18.95 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.50

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7

> Safety score: 66.24/100

11. New Hampshire

> Total score: 66.01/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.00

> Cab avg cost: $18.90 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5

> Safety score: 65.35/100

10. Rhode Island

> Total score: 66.54/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.00

> Cab avg cost: $16.00 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7

> Safety score: 60.19/100

ALSO READ: How Much Babysitters and Nannies Are Paid in These Big Cities

9. Nebraska

> Total score: 67.67/100

> Cocktail avg price: $8.50

> Cab avg cost: $15.50 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 11

> Safety score: 48.62/100

8. South Dakota

> Total score: 67.75/100

> Cocktail avg price: $10.00

> Cab avg cost: $17.80 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 16

> Safety score: 45.29/100

7. Minnesota

> Total score: 68.97/100

> Cocktail avg price: $14.00

> Cab avg cost: $16.79 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.15

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9

> Safety score: 64.02/100

6. Nevada

> Total score: 70.21/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.50

> Cab avg cost: $18.86 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.66

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 19

> Safety score: 50.40/100

5. Iowa

> Total score: 72.00/100

> Cocktail avg price: $8.00

> Cab avg cost: $16.00 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.66

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 12

> Safety score: 55.16/100

ALSO READ: America’s Least Dangerous States

4. North Dakota

> Total score: 72.97/100

> Cocktail avg price: $8.41

> Cab avg cost: $18.80 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 16

> Safety score: 45.87/100

3. Vermont

> Total score: 75.55/100

> Cocktail avg price: $11.00

> Cab avg cost: $10.39 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.75

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9

> Safety score: 69.49/100

2. Wyoming

> Total score: 75.74/100

> Cocktail avg price: $12.00

> Cab avg cost: $17.02 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $5.90

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 11

> Safety score: 52.43/100

1. Wisconsin

> Total score: 78.26/100

> Cocktail avg price: $7.30

> Cab avg cost: $23.00 per 5 miles

> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00

> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 19

> Safety score: 54.67/100

Methodology

To compile a list of the best states for a night out, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by Nasty Gal , an American retailer specializing in fashion for young women. They considered the average costs of a cocktail, a bottle of mid-range wine purchased retail, a dress from a retail store), a five-mile cab ride, and a fast-food dinner such as a McDonald's Big Mac meal, as well as the number of bars and clubs per 1,000 residents and the number of them rated five stars.

Cocktail, wine, dress, cab ride, and fast-food meal costs were sourced from Numbeo and Expatisan. To get an average cost for each state, data for the three most populated cities was collected and averaged out. (In instances where the data was limited, further analysis was carried out using websites from local bars and clubs.) The number of bars and clubs and of those with a five-star rating was sourced from TripAdvisor; we converted the number per 1,000 residents to the number per 100,000 residents, our standard per capita measure. Safety rating for each state was sourced from World Population Review. Each factor was then pulled into a weighted scoring system, whereby each factor was evenly weighted at 0.1, aside from safety data which was weighted at 0.3.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.