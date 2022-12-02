ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best States for a Night Out

By John Harrington
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eqiti_0jVX5blf00 If you’re looking for a great night out, some states are more affordable and offer more opportunities to imbibe and to party than others. And based on survey results, you might be surprised where those states are.

To compile a list of the best states for a night out, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by Nasty Gal , an American retailer specializing in fashion for young women. They considered the average costs of a cocktail, a bottle of mid-range wine purchased retail (presumably pertinent if your night out includes sipping vino on a park bench), a dress from a retail store (Nasty Girl uses the Briticism “high street store”), a five-mile cab ride, and a fast-food dinner such as a McDonald's Big Mac meal, as well as the number of bars and clubs per 1,000 residents and the number of them rated five stars. Each factor was included in a weighted scoring system to arrive at a total score.

You might think the best states for a night out would be places like California, New York, and Florida, but according to Nasty Gal, that is not the case. If you want to party in a safe space and not run up a big bill, the Midwest, non-coastal Western, and New England states are where you want to be.

Wisconsin grades out as the best state for a night out because the average price for cocktails, $7.30, is the lowest of any state. The Badger State also has the highest number of bars and clubs per 100,000 population at 19. (Here’s a complete list of the states with the most bars per person .)

Wyoming is in second place because of affordability factors. A bottle of wine in the Equality State will set you back $9.66, a fast-food meal is just $5.90, and a dress may be had for $26.11 - the lowest prices in any state.

Vermont was the third-best state for a night out based on its list-topping safety score. The three safest states for a night out are in New England - Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. In addition, if you’ve imbibed too much and opt for a cab, the cost of a five-mile ride in Vermont is $10.39, the lowest of any state.

California and Texas, the nation’s two most populous states, are at or near the bottom of the list. Despite its glamor and glitz, California has one of the lowest ratios of bars and clubs per capita - and an average cocktail costs a list-leading $15.30.

Texas ranks at the bottom of the list because of the high costs for dresses and low safety score. Four Southern states - Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas - ranked the lowest for safety on the list. (You’ll be better off in one of America’s least dangerous states .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09m88Z_0jVX5blf00

51. Texas
> Total score: 48.59/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.30
> Cab avg cost: $19.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 34.78/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yecOh_0jVX5blf00

50. Arkansas
> Total score: 52.47/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $15.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.20
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 2
> Safety score: 37.05/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEkbU_0jVX5blf00

49. California
> Total score: 54.32/100
> Cocktail avg price: $15.30
> Cab avg cost: $18.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $11.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 52.99/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPeBU_0jVX5blf00

48. Mississippi
> Total score: 54.56/100
> Cocktail avg price: $8.00
> Cab avg cost: $22.18 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3
> Safety score: 34.46/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22G5TA_0jVX5blf00

47. Missouri
> Total score: 54.64/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 6
> Safety score: 41.48/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJVY6_0jVX5blf00

46. Tennessee
> Total score: 55.40/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 42.60/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJRDY_0jVX5blf00

45. New Jersey
> Total score: 55.45/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $35.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 57.25/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4r4n_0jVX5blf00

44. Maryland
> Total score: 55.52/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $21.96 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 57.32/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrhFI_0jVX5blf00

43. Florida
> Total score: 55.86/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.60
> Cab avg cost: $17.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 41.22/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYB4z_0jVX5blf00

42. New York
> Total score: 55.87/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $23.30 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $10.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 55.74/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBfAN_0jVX5blf00

41. Oklahoma
> Total score: 56.57/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $19.97 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8
> Safety score: 38.43/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494nma_0jVX5blf00

40. Colorado
> Total score: 56.82/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.60
> Cab avg cost: $18.06 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $10.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8
> Safety score: 46.33/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPS4r_0jVX5blf00

39. Arizona
> Total score: 56.87/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.60
> Cab avg cost: $17.30 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 52.49/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ih1U1_0jVX5blf00

38. Alabama
> Total score: 56.95/100
> Cocktail avg price: $9.00
> Cab avg cost: $19.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3
> Safety score: 41.21/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EChRQ_0jVX5blf00

37. Pennsylvania
> Total score: 57.09/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $19.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 50.24/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcNMA_0jVX5blf00

36. Georgia
> Total score: 57.16/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.50
> Cab avg cost: $14.04 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3
> Safety score: 44.21/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxZn2_0jVX5blf00

35. Kansas
> Total score: 57.17/100
> Cocktail avg price: $8.50
> Cab avg cost: $21.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 44.67/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SHkc_0jVX5blf00

34. Virginia
> Total score: 57.69/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $19.30 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 1
> Safety score: 55.98/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFqAn_0jVX5blf00

33. Louisiana
> Total score: 57.92/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $14.20 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9
> Safety score: 33.18/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkTXa_0jVX5blf00

32. Idaho
> Total score: 58.16/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $23.46 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8
> Safety score: 48.59/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhmAN_0jVX5blf00

31. South Carolina
> Total score: 58.21/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $17.90 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.16
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 43.32/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlJmY_0jVX5blf00

30. Ohio
> Total score: 58.32/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $21.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 48.35/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrbTZ_0jVX5blf00

29. Washington
> Total score: 58.33/100
> Cocktail avg price: $13.30
> Cab avg cost: $26.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 59.88/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hH6Wc_0jVX5blf00

28. New Mexico
> Total score: 60.02/100
> Cocktail avg price: $9.50
> Cab avg cost: $25.73 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 52.66/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaHDP_0jVX5blf00

27. Delaware
> Total score: 60.24/100
> Cocktail avg price: $9.00
> Cab avg cost: $22.80 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 52.50/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbzQj_0jVX5blf00

26. Alaska
> Total score: 60.42/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $15.41 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.97
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8
> Safety score: 50.98/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qQvm_0jVX5blf00

25. Hawaii
> Total score: 60.62/100
> Cocktail avg price: $13.00
> Cab avg cost: $18.35 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $10.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 56.44/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZoq9_0jVX5blf00

24. Utah
> Total score: 60.93/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $17.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 2
> Safety score: 62.54/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZDY9_0jVX5blf00

23. Connecticut
> Total score: 62.06/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.30
> Cab avg cost: $15.46 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3
> Safety score: 62.12/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eb2Jr_0jVX5blf00

22. Oregon
> Total score: 62.07/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.30
> Cab avg cost: $25.22 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.66
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9
> Safety score: 55.89/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWy0a_0jVX5blf00

21. Kentucky
> Total score: 62.49/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.50
> Cab avg cost: $16.97 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.10
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 51.32/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVZIW_0jVX5blf00

20. Washington, D.C.
> Total score: 63.32/100
> Cocktail avg price: $15.00
> Cab avg cost: $18.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 19
> Safety score: 50.95/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKKL2_0jVX5blf00

19. Illinois
> Total score: 63.42/100
> Cocktail avg price: $15.00
> Cab avg cost: $12.14 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9
> Safety score: 51.17/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E89Ay_0jVX5blf00

17. Michigan
> Total score: 63.49/100
> Cocktail avg price: $9.00
> Cab avg cost: $20.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 6
> Safety score: 55.52/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAgCO_0jVX5blf00

18. North Carolina
> Total score: 63.49/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.60
> Cab avg cost: $13.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 54.78/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsitx_0jVX5blf00

15. Montana
> Total score: 63.63/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.30
> Cab avg cost: $18.10 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 16
> Safety score: 38.93/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1je5El_0jVX5blf00

16. Massachusetts
> Total score: 63.63/100
> Cocktail avg price: $13.33
> Cab avg cost: $15.46 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.33
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 61.83/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tnbkm_0jVX5blf00

14. West Virginia
> Total score: 65.49/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $11.32 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 44.74/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvawQ_0jVX5blf00

13. Indiana
> Total score: 65.77/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.50 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 57.06/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ucPo_0jVX5blf00

12. Maine
> Total score: 66.00/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $18.95 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 66.24/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1SAi_0jVX5blf00

11. New Hampshire
> Total score: 66.01/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $18.90 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 65.35/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9UVl_0jVX5blf00

10. Rhode Island
> Total score: 66.54/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 60.19/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rauLq_0jVX5blf00

9. Nebraska
> Total score: 67.67/100
> Cocktail avg price: $8.50
> Cab avg cost: $15.50 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 11
> Safety score: 48.62/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5xQA_0jVX5blf00

8. South Dakota
> Total score: 67.75/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $17.80 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 16
> Safety score: 45.29/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmsjh_0jVX5blf00

7. Minnesota
> Total score: 68.97/100
> Cocktail avg price: $14.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.79 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.15
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9
> Safety score: 64.02/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvg9H_0jVX5blf00

6. Nevada
> Total score: 70.21/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.50
> Cab avg cost: $18.86 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.66
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 19
> Safety score: 50.40/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQC1U_0jVX5blf00

5. Iowa
> Total score: 72.00/100
> Cocktail avg price: $8.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.66
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 12
> Safety score: 55.16/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuj7w_0jVX5blf00

4. North Dakota
> Total score: 72.97/100
> Cocktail avg price: $8.41
> Cab avg cost: $18.80 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 16
> Safety score: 45.87/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKz7g_0jVX5blf00

3. Vermont
> Total score: 75.55/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $10.39 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.75
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9
> Safety score: 69.49/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cz4RN_0jVX5blf00

2. Wyoming
> Total score: 75.74/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $17.02 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $5.90
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 11
> Safety score: 52.43/100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhrxO_0jVX5blf00

1. Wisconsin
> Total score: 78.26/100
> Cocktail avg price: $7.30
> Cab avg cost: $23.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 19
> Safety score: 54.67/100

Methodology

To compile a list of the best states for a night out, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by Nasty Gal , an American retailer specializing in fashion for young women. They considered the average costs of a cocktail, a bottle of mid-range wine purchased retail, a dress from a retail store), a five-mile cab ride, and a fast-food dinner such as a McDonald's Big Mac meal, as well as the number of bars and clubs per 1,000 residents and the number of them rated five stars.

Cocktail, wine, dress, cab ride, and fast-food meal costs were sourced from Numbeo and Expatisan. To get an average cost for each state, data for the three most populated cities was collected and averaged out. (In instances where the data was limited, further analysis was carried out using websites from local bars and clubs.) The number of bars and clubs and of those with a five-star rating was sourced from TripAdvisor; we converted the number per 1,000 residents to the number per 100,000 residents, our standard per capita measure. Safety rating for each state was sourced from World Population Review. Each factor was then pulled into a weighted scoring system, whereby each factor was evenly weighted at 0.1, aside from safety data which was weighted at 0.3.

