The Best States for a Night Out
This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.
If you’re looking for a great night out, some states are more affordable and offer more opportunities to imbibe and to party than others. And based on survey results, you might be surprised where those states are.
To compile a list of the best states for a night out, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by Nasty Gal , an American retailer specializing in fashion for young women. They considered the average costs of a cocktail, a bottle of mid-range wine purchased retail (presumably pertinent if your night out includes sipping vino on a park bench), a dress from a retail store (Nasty Girl uses the Briticism “high street store”), a five-mile cab ride, and a fast-food dinner such as a McDonald's Big Mac meal, as well as the number of bars and clubs per 1,000 residents and the number of them rated five stars. Each factor was included in a weighted scoring system to arrive at a total score.
You might think the best states for a night out would be places like California, New York, and Florida, but according to Nasty Gal, that is not the case. If you want to party in a safe space and not run up a big bill, the Midwest, non-coastal Western, and New England states are where you want to be.
Wisconsin grades out as the best state for a night out because the average price for cocktails, $7.30, is the lowest of any state. The Badger State also has the highest number of bars and clubs per 100,000 population at 19. (Here’s a complete list of the states with the most bars per person .)
Wyoming is in second place because of affordability factors. A bottle of wine in the Equality State will set you back $9.66, a fast-food meal is just $5.90, and a dress may be had for $26.11 - the lowest prices in any state.
Vermont was the third-best state for a night out based on its list-topping safety score. The three safest states for a night out are in New England - Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. In addition, if you’ve imbibed too much and opt for a cab, the cost of a five-mile ride in Vermont is $10.39, the lowest of any state.
Click here to see all the best states for a night out
Click here to read our detailed methodology
California and Texas, the nation’s two most populous states, are at or near the bottom of the list. Despite its glamor and glitz, California has one of the lowest ratios of bars and clubs per capita - and an average cocktail costs a list-leading $15.30.
Texas ranks at the bottom of the list because of the high costs for dresses and low safety score. Four Southern states - Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas - ranked the lowest for safety on the list. (You’ll be better off in one of America’s least dangerous states .)
51. Texas
> Total score: 48.59/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.30
> Cab avg cost: $19.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 34.78/100
50. Arkansas
> Total score: 52.47/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $15.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.20
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 2
> Safety score: 37.05/100
ALSO READ: States With the Most Bars Per Person
49. California
> Total score: 54.32/100
> Cocktail avg price: $15.30
> Cab avg cost: $18.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $11.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 52.99/100
48. Mississippi
> Total score: 54.56/100
> Cocktail avg price: $8.00
> Cab avg cost: $22.18 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3
> Safety score: 34.46/100
47. Missouri
> Total score: 54.64/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 6
> Safety score: 41.48/100
46. Tennessee
> Total score: 55.40/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 42.60/100
45. New Jersey
> Total score: 55.45/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $35.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 57.25/100
ALSO READ: Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Every State
44. Maryland
> Total score: 55.52/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $21.96 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 57.32/100
43. Florida
> Total score: 55.86/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.60
> Cab avg cost: $17.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 41.22/100
42. New York
> Total score: 55.87/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $23.30 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $10.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 55.74/100
41. Oklahoma
> Total score: 56.57/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $19.97 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8
> Safety score: 38.43/100
40. Colorado
> Total score: 56.82/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.60
> Cab avg cost: $18.06 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $10.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8
> Safety score: 46.33/100
ALSO READ: The Best Wine Bars in America
39. Arizona
> Total score: 56.87/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.60
> Cab avg cost: $17.30 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 52.49/100
38. Alabama
> Total score: 56.95/100
> Cocktail avg price: $9.00
> Cab avg cost: $19.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3
> Safety score: 41.21/100
37. Pennsylvania
> Total score: 57.09/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $19.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 50.24/100
36. Georgia
> Total score: 57.16/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.50
> Cab avg cost: $14.04 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3
> Safety score: 44.21/100
35. Kansas
> Total score: 57.17/100
> Cocktail avg price: $8.50
> Cab avg cost: $21.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 44.67/100
ALSO READ: How Much Babysitters and Nannies Are Paid in These Big Cities
34. Virginia
> Total score: 57.69/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $19.30 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 1
> Safety score: 55.98/100
33. Louisiana
> Total score: 57.92/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $14.20 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9
> Safety score: 33.18/100
32. Idaho
> Total score: 58.16/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $23.46 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8
> Safety score: 48.59/100
31. South Carolina
> Total score: 58.21/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $17.90 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.16
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 43.32/100
30. Ohio
> Total score: 58.32/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $21.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 48.35/100
ALSO READ: America’s Least Dangerous States
29. Washington
> Total score: 58.33/100
> Cocktail avg price: $13.30
> Cab avg cost: $26.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 59.88/100
28. New Mexico
> Total score: 60.02/100
> Cocktail avg price: $9.50
> Cab avg cost: $25.73 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 52.66/100
27. Delaware
> Total score: 60.24/100
> Cocktail avg price: $9.00
> Cab avg cost: $22.80 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 52.50/100
26. Alaska
> Total score: 60.42/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $15.41 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.97
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 8
> Safety score: 50.98/100
25. Hawaii
> Total score: 60.62/100
> Cocktail avg price: $13.00
> Cab avg cost: $18.35 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $10.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 56.44/100
ALSO READ: States With the Most Bars Per Person
24. Utah
> Total score: 60.93/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $17.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 2
> Safety score: 62.54/100
23. Connecticut
> Total score: 62.06/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.30
> Cab avg cost: $15.46 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 3
> Safety score: 62.12/100
22. Oregon
> Total score: 62.07/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.30
> Cab avg cost: $25.22 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.66
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9
> Safety score: 55.89/100
21. Kentucky
> Total score: 62.49/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.50
> Cab avg cost: $16.97 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.10
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 51.32/100
20. Washington, D.C.
> Total score: 63.32/100
> Cocktail avg price: $15.00
> Cab avg cost: $18.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 19
> Safety score: 50.95/100
ALSO READ: Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Every State
19. Illinois
> Total score: 63.42/100
> Cocktail avg price: $15.00
> Cab avg cost: $12.14 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9
> Safety score: 51.17/100
17. Michigan
> Total score: 63.49/100
> Cocktail avg price: $9.00
> Cab avg cost: $20.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 6
> Safety score: 55.52/100
18. North Carolina
> Total score: 63.49/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.60
> Cab avg cost: $13.60 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 54.78/100
15. Montana
> Total score: 63.63/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.30
> Cab avg cost: $18.10 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 16
> Safety score: 38.93/100
16. Massachusetts
> Total score: 63.63/100
> Cocktail avg price: $13.33
> Cab avg cost: $15.46 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.33
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 61.83/100
ALSO READ: The Best Wine Bars in America
14. West Virginia
> Total score: 65.49/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $11.32 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 4
> Safety score: 44.74/100
13. Indiana
> Total score: 65.77/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.50 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 57.06/100
12. Maine
> Total score: 66.00/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $18.95 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 66.24/100
11. New Hampshire
> Total score: 66.01/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $18.90 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.30
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 5
> Safety score: 65.35/100
10. Rhode Island
> Total score: 66.54/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 7
> Safety score: 60.19/100
ALSO READ: How Much Babysitters and Nannies Are Paid in These Big Cities
9. Nebraska
> Total score: 67.67/100
> Cocktail avg price: $8.50
> Cab avg cost: $15.50 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.60
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 11
> Safety score: 48.62/100
8. South Dakota
> Total score: 67.75/100
> Cocktail avg price: $10.00
> Cab avg cost: $17.80 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $9.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 16
> Safety score: 45.29/100
7. Minnesota
> Total score: 68.97/100
> Cocktail avg price: $14.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.79 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.15
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9
> Safety score: 64.02/100
6. Nevada
> Total score: 70.21/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.50
> Cab avg cost: $18.86 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.66
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 19
> Safety score: 50.40/100
5. Iowa
> Total score: 72.00/100
> Cocktail avg price: $8.00
> Cab avg cost: $16.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.66
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 12
> Safety score: 55.16/100
ALSO READ: America’s Least Dangerous States
4. North Dakota
> Total score: 72.97/100
> Cocktail avg price: $8.41
> Cab avg cost: $18.80 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $7.50
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 16
> Safety score: 45.87/100
3. Vermont
> Total score: 75.55/100
> Cocktail avg price: $11.00
> Cab avg cost: $10.39 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.75
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 9
> Safety score: 69.49/100
2. Wyoming
> Total score: 75.74/100
> Cocktail avg price: $12.00
> Cab avg cost: $17.02 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $5.90
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 11
> Safety score: 52.43/100
1. Wisconsin
> Total score: 78.26/100
> Cocktail avg price: $7.30
> Cab avg cost: $23.00 per 5 miles
> Fast food meal avg price: $8.00
> Bars and clubs per 100,000 residents: 19
> Safety score: 54.67/100
Methodology
To compile a list of the best states for a night out, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by Nasty Gal , an American retailer specializing in fashion for young women. They considered the average costs of a cocktail, a bottle of mid-range wine purchased retail, a dress from a retail store), a five-mile cab ride, and a fast-food dinner such as a McDonald's Big Mac meal, as well as the number of bars and clubs per 1,000 residents and the number of them rated five stars.
Cocktail, wine, dress, cab ride, and fast-food meal costs were sourced from Numbeo and Expatisan. To get an average cost for each state, data for the three most populated cities was collected and averaged out. (In instances where the data was limited, further analysis was carried out using websites from local bars and clubs.) The number of bars and clubs and of those with a five-star rating was sourced from TripAdvisor; we converted the number per 1,000 residents to the number per 100,000 residents, our standard per capita measure. Safety rating for each state was sourced from World Population Review. Each factor was then pulled into a weighted scoring system, whereby each factor was evenly weighted at 0.1, aside from safety data which was weighted at 0.3.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Comments / 0