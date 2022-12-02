There’s something to be said for the freewheeling party tracks or the restless odes to the Old West, but for my money, the best country songs are the ones that are full of regret — the ones whose protagonists weep into their beer about love lost and opportunities squandered because they can’t stop getting in their own way. There’s something especially tragic about self-sabotage, and so many of the genre’s most devastating classics essentially amount to some version of “I’m a real son of a bitch, and I’m sad about it because it’s too late to change.”

3 DAYS AGO