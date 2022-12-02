Read full article on original website
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ Until She ‘Looked Sick’ to Star in the Paramount Miniseries
For Jessica Chastain, 'George & Tammy' provided a specific challenge as she physically transformed herself into Tammy Wynette.
Sorry, Burt: Sally Field says Burt Reynolds was actually her worst on-screen kiss
Oscar winner Sally Field reveals behind-the-scenes details about her 'Smokey and the Bandit' co-star Burt Reynolds' kissing abilities — or lack thereof.
New ‘George & Tammy’ limited series was filmed in NC. Here’s how to watch.
The show chronicles the “complicated-but-enduring relationship” of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and stars Oscar winner Jessica Chastain.
Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90
Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy
Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Showtime’s “George & Tammy” Should Probably Be Called “Tammy & George”
There’s something to be said for the freewheeling party tracks or the restless odes to the Old West, but for my money, the best country songs are the ones that are full of regret — the ones whose protagonists weep into their beer about love lost and opportunities squandered because they can’t stop getting in their own way. There’s something especially tragic about self-sabotage, and so many of the genre’s most devastating classics essentially amount to some version of “I’m a real son of a bitch, and I’m sad about it because it’s too late to change.”
Adam Sandler Says It’s Emotional Singing Tribute Song for Chris Farley While on Tour: “It Rocks Me”
Adam Sandler continues to pay tribute to his former castmate and friend, Chris Farley, 25 years after his death. During Thursday’s episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Hustle actor says he still finds it difficult to perform the “Chris Farley Song” during his shows on the Adam Sandler Live stand-up comedy tour, which kicked off in October. Sandler explained he sings the tribute song at the end of each show and that during the first few performances, he would “get so emotional.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer on 'SNL' for Dramatized Sitcom Reimagining 'Kenan...
Country Singer Toby Keith’s Battle With Stomach Cancer in His Own Words: ‘It’s Debilitating’
After Toby Keith was first diagnosed with stomach cancer, he’s been focused on fighting the illness. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” the “Red Solo Cup” crooner wrote via Instagram in June 2022, noting his intentions to take a performance hiatus as he recuperates. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. […]
Some of Country Legend Willie Nelson's 8 Children Have Followed in His Musical Footsteps
There’s no argument that Willie Nelson is country music royalty. Since the ‘60s, the singer and songwriter has kept fans entertained with hits written for everyone from Patsy Cline to Roy Orbinson. Additionally, Willie has nearly 70 studio albums under his belt with various songs that have made the Billboard Top 10.
Carrie Underwood Doesn’t Think Her Husband Would Be a Fan of Her Music If They Weren’t Married
Carrie Underwood discussed her and her husband Mike Fisher's different tastes and the Grammy-award winner admitted she doesn't think her husband would be a fan if they weren't married.
Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Are Preparing for an 'Empty Nest' as Son Todd Soon Heads to College
"Friends, wish us luck," the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond joked Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd Drummond are preparing for an "empty nest." On Wednesday, the Pioneer Woman, 53, shared a quick selfie with her husband, 53, on Instagram while taking an evening walk. "Ladd and I are actively trying to establish new activities together as the empty nest approaches," she wrote. "So we take evening walks now!" She jokes the two have only been taking walks together for "the past two evenings," but she was too excited to share...
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
George & Tammy review: A crooning, booze-soaked Nashville melodrama
Hollywood loves a couple right now. On screens both big and small, we are seeing the Golden Age of the shared biopic, these true two-handers. From Being the Ricardos to Pam & Tommy, via House of Gucci, Fosse/Verdon and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the most famous actors in the world are being drawn to these dramatic duets. And the latest iteration of this trend has arrived on new streaming platform Paramount+: George & Tammy, the inside story of the rocky marriage of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.Those names might not mean a lot to a British audience, but...
NCIS' Diona Reasonover Initially Envisioned A Much Different Storyline When Co-Writing Her First Episode
Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 20, Episode 8 — "Turkey Trot" "NCIS" Season 20 has given fans exciting new episodes before the upcoming Thanksgiving break. The latest episode from Monday, November 21 was even holiday-themed and titled, "Turkey Trot." Fittingly so, the Major Case Response Team attends a local Turkey Trot 5K to provide discrete protection for Navy Admiral Martha Stock (Gillian White) while Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) trot. Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) are specifically the agents on protection detail when an explosion occurs while Admiral Stock fires the starting gun for the event. The team quickly discovers that it wasn't a bomb, but a bullet that hit a gas tank that set off the explosion, and it appeared to have been aimed directly at the admiral.
Tanya Tucker Takes on Her First Starring Film Role in New Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes. Tucker...
Nearly 20 Years After Love Actually, Hugh Grant Still Hates That Dance Scene, But Admits To Making A ‘Genius’ Addition
Hugh Grant's dance scene in Love Actually is an iconic rom-com moment, but nearly 20 years later, the actor still hates it.
Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'
"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
