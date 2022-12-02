Read full article on original website
hillcollege.edu
Hill College men’s basketball team looks to build off tough non-conference schedule
Hill College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Swede Trenkle said he hopes his team’s challenging non-conference schedule will help prepare his squad for what looks to be a competitive North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) lineup. Although the men’s team has won only four of its first 10...
Baylor student wins $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper
WACO, Texas — A Baylor University student will be taking home a $100,000 scholarship after her victory in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Toss Giveaway. During the College Football Conference Championship games on Dec. 2 and 3, multiple contestants took to the field for a chance to win the grand prize by throwing as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.
K12@Dallas
Four down and two more to go
What started as a back-and-forth bout between the teams ended in victory for the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears against the Melissa Cardinals in last week’s UIL State Quarterfinal game. Once the team was able gain their momentum after a game changing interception, the Golden Bears were ready to bring it on home.
The Community News
Bearcats pull away from Spartans to reach state semis
Aledo defensive tackle Bryon Wheeler could hardly contain himself following the Bearcats’ 42-21 victory against Burleson Centennial in their Class 5A Division I Region I final Saturday afternoon at the Ford Center in Frisco. Not only are the senior and his Bearcat teammates one win away from playing for...
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane playoff decision
Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
fortworthreport.org
Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success
While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Fort Worth’s own TCU Horned Frogs may have lost the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, but going to the College Football Playoff is still happening, and that isn’t the only thing worth celebrating in Cow Town. The Texas Lottery reports a $1...
newschannel6now.com
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
advocatemag.com
Wilshire Baptist Church names new senior pastor
Editor’s note (Dec. 5): A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Timothy Peoples’ wife. Her name is Valerie Lott. Wilshire Baptist Church has a new senior pastor who was formerly part of the church’s pastoral residency program. Timothy Peoples, who will begin his role in January,...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor aviation accident investigation lab bound for Waco Regional Airport
Baylor University aviation students soon will learn to investigate air crashes using the wreckage of an actual crashed aircraft. The Baylor Institute for Air Science will build an aviation accident investigation lab on a little more than an acre leased at Waco Regional Airport. “We will stage a set of...
A look at this week’s weather in North Texas: Potential storms middle of the week
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the first weekend of December in North Texas was filled with some holiday fun thanks to the Dallas Holiday Parade and some pretty good weather for those out shopping and enjoying all the fun North Texas has to offer. The National Weather Service center in...
fox4news.com
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
Dallas police recover body from Mountain Creek Lake
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have recovered the body of a woman in Mountain Creek Lake.Police said the call came in at about 11:52 a.m. Dec. 5.This investigation is ongoing.
Houston Chronicle
Popular TX pastor returns after absence over an 'inappropriate' online relationship
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The prominent pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch in suburban Dallas received a standing ovation as he returned to the pulpit Sunday, more than three months after abruptly announcing an indefinite leave over an “inappropriate” online relationship. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of...
Arlington native named TIME’s 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
The TIME article highlights Guyton's big performances of the year, like singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and hosting PBS's July 4 celebration.
Victims identified in small plane crash in Cleburne
One of the two victims killed in Sunday night’s small plane crash in Cleburne has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. A single-engine Cessna crashed after taking off from Cleburne Regional Airport.
26-year-old Joshua T. Burleson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Granbury (Hood County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Hood County. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety looked into a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 2580, which is located five miles from Granbury at around 6:23 a.m.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
