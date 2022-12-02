WACO, Texas — A Baylor University student will be taking home a $100,000 scholarship after her victory in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Toss Giveaway. During the College Football Conference Championship games on Dec. 2 and 3, multiple contestants took to the field for a chance to win the grand prize by throwing as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.

WACO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO