Hillsboro, TX

KCEN

Baylor student wins $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper

WACO, Texas — A Baylor University student will be taking home a $100,000 scholarship after her victory in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Toss Giveaway. During the College Football Conference Championship games on Dec. 2 and 3, multiple contestants took to the field for a chance to win the grand prize by throwing as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.
WACO, TX
K12@Dallas

Four down and two more to go

What started as a back-and-forth bout between the teams ended in victory for the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears against the Melissa Cardinals in last week’s UIL State Quarterfinal game. Once the team was able gain their momentum after a game changing interception, the Golden Bears were ready to bring it on home.
DALLAS, TX
The Community News

Bearcats pull away from Spartans to reach state semis

Aledo defensive tackle Bryon Wheeler could hardly contain himself following the Bearcats’ 42-21 victory against Burleson Centennial in their Class 5A Division I Region I final Saturday afternoon at the Ford Center in Frisco. Not only are the senior and his Bearcat teammates one win away from playing for...
ALEDO, TX
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane playoff decision

Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success

While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
FORT WORTH, TX
newschannel6now.com

Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
advocatemag.com

Wilshire Baptist Church names new senior pastor

Editor’s note (Dec. 5): A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Timothy Peoples’ wife. Her name is Valerie Lott. Wilshire Baptist Church has a new senior pastor who was formerly part of the church’s pastoral residency program. Timothy Peoples, who will begin his role in January,...
DALLAS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor aviation accident investigation lab bound for Waco Regional Airport

Baylor University aviation students soon will learn to investigate air crashes using the wreckage of an actual crashed aircraft. The Baylor Institute for Air Science will build an aviation accident investigation lab on a little more than an acre leased at Waco Regional Airport. “We will stage a set of...
WACO, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth resident wins $1M in Powerball drawing

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident is a million dollars richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in a Powerball drawing last month. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all...
FORT WORTH, TX

