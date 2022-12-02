Wallingford lawyer pleads guilty to tax evasion. He owes the IRS more than $750,000.

A Wallingford attorney waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges this week in Hartford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Mark Carbutti, who is an attorney specializing in personal injury law, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion before U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford and agreed to pay back over $750,180 in back taxes, interest and penalties owed to the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The 48-year-old reported over $585,000 in income taxes owed to the IRS from 2013 to 2017, which came from his legal practice and rental properties. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, he made “limited payments of his taxes due and owing,” which accrued interest and penalties due to lack of payment.

He received at least 12 notices from the IRS between December 2014 and May 2019 advising him of his tax amounts due and how to pay them. The IRS then levied penalties against his personal bank accounts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He then closed those accounts and evaded the payment of taxes, interest, and penalties by writing checks from his firm’s operating account to his paralegal, which were then converted into cash and deposited into Limited Liability Corporations that Carabutti had created for his real estate properties, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Carabutti also took “substantial cash withdrawals” from his law firm accounts and placed the money into LLC accounts. He paid around $600,000 in personal expenses from LLC accounts between 2013 and 2019, which were used for gambling at casinos, vacations, restaurants and a BMW.

The charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of five years. Carabutti is scheduled for sentencing on March 2, 2023.