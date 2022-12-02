ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

How and Where to Celebrate Hanukkah in Rhode Island

For those who may not be as familiar with the history of the widely celebrated Jewish holiday, the story of Hanukah begins around 166 BC when King Antiochus IV of the Greek Empire outlawed Judaism and defiled the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. In response, a small Jewish army known as the Maccabees led a successful rebellion against the Greeks. But when they returned to the Temple to relight the ritual candelabra (menorah), there was only enough oil left to last one day. Miraculously, it lasted eight. Today, Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah and commemorate the Maccabees’ victory with eight nights of menorah lightings and fried food (made with oil) consumption.
Fortnight Natural Wine Bar and Coop is Closing at the End of December

Fortnight in downtown Providence is closing at the end of this month, and during the six years they’ve been in business, they’ve certainly shaken up the local wine and restaurant scene, sometimes in controversial ways. The natural wine bar operates under a renegade worker’s cooperative model that challenges the status quo in a way that is fair to both front and back of house with no established hierarchy.
