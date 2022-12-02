For those who may not be as familiar with the history of the widely celebrated Jewish holiday, the story of Hanukah begins around 166 BC when King Antiochus IV of the Greek Empire outlawed Judaism and defiled the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. In response, a small Jewish army known as the Maccabees led a successful rebellion against the Greeks. But when they returned to the Temple to relight the ritual candelabra (menorah), there was only enough oil left to last one day. Miraculously, it lasted eight. Today, Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah and commemorate the Maccabees’ victory with eight nights of menorah lightings and fried food (made with oil) consumption.

