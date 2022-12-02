Read full article on original website
Related
ketk.com
Holmes, unbeaten No. 5 Indiana women get past Cook, Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 37 seconds left, and No. 5 Indiana got past Illinois 65-61 Sunday in their Big Ten opener. Indiana (9-0) had not trailed in the second half of any game this season before going back and forth in the...
ketk.com
Rutgers beats No. 10 Indiana for 6th straight time, 63-48
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)With the clock winding down in the final minutes, Rutgers fans didn’t hesitate in letting No. 10 Indiana how they felt about the Hoosiers’ rating. Chants of ”Who’s Your Daddy” and ”Overrated” were shouted with glee at the Indiana bench after the team was knocked from the unbeaten ranks.
Comments / 0