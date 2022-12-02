ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade

While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Cavaliers Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing about as well as they could have hoped for. After making a surprise run to the NBA Play-In Tournament last season, Cleveland made a blockbuster trade in the offseason to help get them to that next level. They acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz,...
AllClippers

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets

The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Yardbarker

Suns Call it an Early Night on Spurs

Perspective for the Phoenix Suns is everything, including seeing through a blowout against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs — much like the Houston Rockets that stole a game on Friday — are comprised mostly of younger players looking for their place in the league. The Suns, though...
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Are Willing To Move Kyle Lowry

When Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat, it was supposed to be a move that gave Miami an edge with playmaking and leadership. However, that is not how the situation has panned out, with the former Toronto Raptor struggling since he joined. In his 86 games for the Heat so far, Lowry is averaging under 14 points and just over 7 assists per game. These are good numbers, but he has not been a huge difference-maker for the Heat, who are struggling this season.
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Spurs Trade Sends Jakob Poeltl To Toronto

The San Antonio Spurs are currently in an epic tank job ahead of a loaded 2022 NBA Draft class. They have lost 11 straight games and have lost 16 of their last 17 games. With Poeltl playing on the final year of his current contract, it would make sense for the Spurs to capitalize on his trade value.
NBC Sports

Wiseman dunks all over Stockton Kings in latest G League game

After nearly a week off to practice, James Wiseman looked extra springy in his latest game with the Santa Cruz Warriors. In Santa Cruz's 118-106 win over the Stockton Kings on Friday night at Stockton Arena, Wiseman bounced back in a big way, scoring a game-high 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field while grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy