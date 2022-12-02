Read full article on original website
Kyle Kuzma: "Once A Laker, Always A Laker"
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
This Bulls-Cavaliers Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing about as well as they could have hoped for. After making a surprise run to the NBA Play-In Tournament last season, Cleveland made a blockbuster trade in the offseason to help get them to that next level. They acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz,...
Los Angeles Lakers ‘discussed’ Russell Westbrook trade involving DeMar DeRozan
The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to climb their way up the NBA standings, largely carried by Anthony Davis and
What De'Anthony Melton said about Memphis Grizzlies trading him ahead of return to FedExForum
De'Anthony Melton already knew what to expect back at Memphis. Plenty of chatter and trash talk from his former Grizzlies teammates. "They're going to talk their mess either way. That's what I'm waiting on. I can't wait to go right back at them," Melton said at shootaround Friday. Melton, now...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets
The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns
Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Gregg Popovich to miss two Spurs games after procedure
The San Antonio Spurs announced Friday that coach Gregg Popovich has undergone a minor medical procedure and will miss the
Yardbarker
Suns Call it an Early Night on Spurs
Perspective for the Phoenix Suns is everything, including seeing through a blowout against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs — much like the Houston Rockets that stole a game on Friday — are comprised mostly of younger players looking for their place in the league. The Suns, though...
Reminiscing The 2017 NBA Draft Class With Kyle Kuzma
Here is a journey down memory lane as we remember how great the 2017 NBA Draft Class was with Kyle Kuzma.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Are Willing To Move Kyle Lowry
When Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat, it was supposed to be a move that gave Miami an edge with playmaking and leadership. However, that is not how the situation has panned out, with the former Toronto Raptor struggling since he joined. In his 86 games for the Heat so far, Lowry is averaging under 14 points and just over 7 assists per game. These are good numbers, but he has not been a huge difference-maker for the Heat, who are struggling this season.
This Raptors-Spurs Trade Sends Jakob Poeltl To Toronto
The San Antonio Spurs are currently in an epic tank job ahead of a loaded 2022 NBA Draft class. They have lost 11 straight games and have lost 16 of their last 17 games. With Poeltl playing on the final year of his current contract, it would make sense for the Spurs to capitalize on his trade value.
NBC Sports
Wiseman dunks all over Stockton Kings in latest G League game
After nearly a week off to practice, James Wiseman looked extra springy in his latest game with the Santa Cruz Warriors. In Santa Cruz's 118-106 win over the Stockton Kings on Friday night at Stockton Arena, Wiseman bounced back in a big way, scoring a game-high 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field while grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds.
