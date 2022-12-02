ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

Braves’ first offer to Dansby Swanson revealed

The Braves want to keep Dansby Swanson. Their first attempt to do so has been revealed as MLB’s Winter Meetings open up in San Diego. Dansby Swanson is a Georgia boy who has played seven years of his career with the hometown Atlanta Braves, so it’s hard to really believe he would consider moving on, even if he has family connections to Chicago through his fiancée, Mallory Pugh.
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ex-All-Star catcher announces his retirement from MLB

One veteran MLB catcher is officially firing up Semisonic’s “Closing Time.”. Former All-Star backstop Jason Castro announced his retirement in a series of posts to social media on Friday. Castro said that he “achieve[d] more than I could have ever imagined” and thanked his family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and more.
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent

Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
Yardbarker

Man who caught Roger Maris' 61st home run baseball dies

The man who caught the 61st home run that New York Yankees legend Roger Maris hit during the 1961 MLB season has died. "Sal Durante the guy who caught my dad’s 61st home run died last night," Roger Maris Jr. confirmed Friday morning via Twitter, as shared by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "Sal was such a gentleman and loved his Yankees. Sal and my dad will always be connected to each other because of that historic day on October 1, 1961. Condolences to the Durante family from the Maris Family."
Yardbarker

Braves Analyst Sums Up How The Front Office Won 2022

The Atlanta Braves received good news on Friday morning when it was announced that President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos had received the Executive of the Year Award presented by Baseball America. Anthopoulos came to the Braves organization after a six-year tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays as the team’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers

The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about. Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal. Winker...
Yardbarker

Yankees are ‘in’ on 2 elite free agent pitchers

The New York Yankees might have their focus on Aaron Judge’s mega-extension, but they are also reportedly intrigued by two elite starting pitchers on the free agent market. Judge’s contract will undoubtedly come first and foremost, but general manager Brian Cashman is doing heavy due diligence on Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon.
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...

