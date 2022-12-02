Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero signed with the Baltimore Orioles after an unsuccessful post-trade stint.
Braves’ first offer to Dansby Swanson revealed
The Braves want to keep Dansby Swanson. Their first attempt to do so has been revealed as MLB’s Winter Meetings open up in San Diego. Dansby Swanson is a Georgia boy who has played seven years of his career with the hometown Atlanta Braves, so it’s hard to really believe he would consider moving on, even if he has family connections to Chicago through his fiancée, Mallory Pugh.
Veteran ex-All-Star catcher announces his retirement from MLB
One veteran MLB catcher is officially firing up Semisonic’s “Closing Time.”. Former All-Star backstop Jason Castro announced his retirement in a series of posts to social media on Friday. Castro said that he “achieve[d] more than I could have ever imagined” and thanked his family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and more.
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent
Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
Yardbarker
Man who caught Roger Maris' 61st home run baseball dies
The man who caught the 61st home run that New York Yankees legend Roger Maris hit during the 1961 MLB season has died. "Sal Durante the guy who caught my dad’s 61st home run died last night," Roger Maris Jr. confirmed Friday morning via Twitter, as shared by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "Sal was such a gentleman and loved his Yankees. Sal and my dad will always be connected to each other because of that historic day on October 1, 1961. Condolences to the Durante family from the Maris Family."
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Yankees’ Free Agent Zack Britton Seeking One-Year Deal
Zack Britton is enjoying a normal offseason after his comeback from Tommy John surgery lasted just three games in 2022. A longtime member of the New York Yankees’ bullpen, the left-hander is now a free agent.
Yardbarker
Braves Analyst Sums Up How The Front Office Won 2022
The Atlanta Braves received good news on Friday morning when it was announced that President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos had received the Executive of the Year Award presented by Baseball America. Anthopoulos came to the Braves organization after a six-year tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays as the team’s...
New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers
The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about. Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal. Winker...
Yardbarker
Yankees are ‘in’ on 2 elite free agent pitchers
The New York Yankees might have their focus on Aaron Judge’s mega-extension, but they are also reportedly intrigued by two elite starting pitchers on the free agent market. Judge’s contract will undoubtedly come first and foremost, but general manager Brian Cashman is doing heavy due diligence on Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon.
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Diamondbacks inked a deal with a former Red Sox reliever Thursday
Baltimore Orioles pursuing 2-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency
The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly jumped into the chase for one of the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Dodgers Offseason: Mets Expected to Be Major Players in Verlander and Rodon Sweepstakes Now
The Mets now stand in the way of the Dodgers pursuit to land a top pitcher.
Yardbarker
Yankees 'Very Much' in on Bryan Reynolds After Outfielder Requests Trade From Pirates
Bryan Reynolds, who requested a trade from the Pirates on Saturday, has been linked to the Yankees once again. New York is "very much" in on Reynolds, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "They're on it," Mackey wrote in a post on Twitter, prefacing that this isn't exactly breaking...
Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff plan after Kolten Wong trade
The Milwaukee Brewers dealt Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mainers for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro on Friday. The trade led some to believe that Milwaukee was on the verge of a complete fire-sale. But the Brewers are opting for a different course of action following the Wong trade, per Bob Nightengale.
Comments / 0