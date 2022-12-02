The man who caught the 61st home run that New York Yankees legend Roger Maris hit during the 1961 MLB season has died. "Sal Durante the guy who caught my dad’s 61st home run died last night," Roger Maris Jr. confirmed Friday morning via Twitter, as shared by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "Sal was such a gentleman and loved his Yankees. Sal and my dad will always be connected to each other because of that historic day on October 1, 1961. Condolences to the Durante family from the Maris Family."

2 DAYS AGO