Dan Campbell ready to rock with Metallica in Detroit next season

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
Lions coach Dan Campbell is known for quite a few things from his press conferences over the past couple of years. One fact known by anyone who follows the Lions or Campbell: He’s a massive fan of the band Metallica.

So when Metallica announced two dates at Ford Field in Detroit for November of 2023, Campbell got excited. The band is also excited to have Campbell, who famously used their song “No Leaf Clover” in a training camp presentation captured on Hard Knocks, come see their two-night show.

Campbell recorded a message to the band and posted it on social media to help promote the concerts, which feature two straight nights with no repeat songs and different opening acts each night.

Metallica responded by appealing to the NFL to give the Lions a bye that weekend so Campbell can make the shows.

Speaking as a Lions fan who has tickets for the Metallica shows, I second that idea for the bye week. Please and thank you, Mr. NFL schedule maker…

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

