Read full article on original website
Related
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
visitconcordca.com
Twinkling Concord: The Best Holiday Lights in 2022
Tis the season of holiday lights! And we might be a little bit biased, but it seems to us that Concord has taken the twinkle to the next level this year. From our traditional downtown tree lights to the warm glow of neighborhood homes to the spectacular displays of nearby attractions, there’s no shortage of holiday cheer around here!
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Casa de Fruta offers homemade sauces, jelly’s and ice creams
If anyone could give you a grand tour of the Casa de Fruta complex on Highway 156 it is managing partner Suzan Slater, who was practically born in the fruit stand that her father Eugene and his brothers George and Joseph opened in 1943. “The story goes that a week...
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
pioneerpublishers.com
Carols and carriage rides highlight Concord’s downtown Tree Lighting
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — Downtown Concord turned on the lights in Todos Santos Plaza on Friday night. The City’s annual holiday celebration lucked out with a dry evening sandwiched between two rainy days. Horse-drawn carriage rides drew a long line while local vendors got a chance...
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits
The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
Another bout of rain in the forecast for San Francisco Bay Area
Expect scattered showers again at the end of the week.
amateurtraveler.com
Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night
San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
Bay Area rain is good start to winter, but forecasts show another dry season for CA
The Bay Area got soaked with a good amount of rain Saturday, with a steady rainfall for much of the day.
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
Giant 200-Pound Bluefin Tuna Caught Off Coast of San Francisco in Wild Video
Some determined anglers pulled in a massive catch recently, scoring a huge bluefin tuna off the coast of San Francisco. A moment that one of the anglers in the group defines as “one of the most epic experiences.”. When 30-year-old San Jose California resident Adam Irino and three of...
Timeline: More Bay Area rain, Sierra snow this weekend
Following Thursday's downpour, the Bay Area is seeing more rain this weekend with a Level 1 storm.
sfstandard.com
A Break in the Rain Is Coming Today
After a gray and rainy Saturday, SF should get some sun today. The National Weather Service Forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chance of rain in the morning before 10 a.m., which should clear in late morning to reveal partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s.
East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides free food, toys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The season of giving runs year-round for one East Bay restaurant. It happens to be owned by former NFL running back and Oakland’s own — Marshawn Lynch. His aunt runs the place. Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge gives back to the community through food and soul. Hours before opening for business, […]
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
Comments / 0