visitconcordca.com

Twinkling Concord: The Best Holiday Lights in 2022

Tis the season of holiday lights! And we might be a little bit biased, but it seems to us that Concord has taken the twinkle to the next level this year. From our traditional downtown tree lights to the warm glow of neighborhood homes to the spectacular displays of nearby attractions, there’s no shortage of holiday cheer around here!
pioneerpublishers.com

Carols and carriage rides highlight Concord’s downtown Tree Lighting

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — Downtown Concord turned on the lights in Todos Santos Plaza on Friday night. The City’s annual holiday celebration lucked out with a dry evening sandwiched between two rainy days. Horse-drawn carriage rides drew a long line while local vendors got a chance...
NBC Bay Area

Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits

The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
amateurtraveler.com

Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night

San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
sfstandard.com

A Break in the Rain Is Coming Today

After a gray and rainy Saturday, SF should get some sun today. The National Weather Service Forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chance of rain in the morning before 10 a.m., which should clear in late morning to reveal partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s.
KRON4 News

East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides free food, toys

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The season of giving runs year-round for one East Bay restaurant. It happens to be owned by former NFL running back and Oakland’s own — Marshawn Lynch. His aunt runs the place. Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge gives back to the community through food and soul. Hours before opening for business, […]
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...

