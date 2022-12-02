Read full article on original website
anash.org
Guests Travel To Inauguration of Africa’s First 770
The Shluchim to Abuja, Nigeria, Rabbi Israel and Haya Uzan are inaugurating the first 770 building on the African continent. Fellow shluchim are en route to the grand celebration. Head Shliach of Central Africa, Rabbi Shlomo Bentolila, and fellow shluchim are en route to the grand opening of the first...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday.Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is part of the most significant early medieval burial of a woman ever found in the U.K.The woman is long gone – some tooth enamel is all that remains. But scientists say her long-buried trove will shed new light on life in 7th century England, a time when Christianity was battling...
Archaeologists discover mummies with solid-gold tongues in Egypt
Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered several ancient mummies with solid-gold tongues in their mouths. The bizarre finding was made when preserved corpses were unearthed at the Quweisna necropolis in the central Nile Delta, about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300 BCE and 640 BCE. Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with gold chips shaped like human tongues in their mouths, said Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archeology, in a press release. Experts believe the real tongues of the dead were cut out during the embalming process and replaced with a piece of gold resembling...
The Jewish Press
The Miraculous Power of Tehillim (Psalms) Seen in Jerusalem
A book of Tehillim (Psalms) has been credited with helping to save the life of a 62-year-old man who was one of the victims of last Wednesday’s twin terrorist bombing attacks in Jerusalem. The man, a resident of Jerusalem who has asked to remain nameless, was on his way...
Searches for ‘Hermès blanket’ increase by 500% after Harry and Meghan trailer
Google searches for “Hermès blanket” have skyrocketed ever since the throw blanket was featured in the trailer for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, Harry and Meghan.Earlier this week, Netflix released the full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated documentary Harry and Meghan. Due for release on 8 December, the six-part series shares “the other side” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.In the trailer, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan, as the clip cuts to...
Two dozen potentially looted artefacts worth $24m are seized from home of American philanthropist
Last month, Lucius Verus arrived in Turkey. It was big news. After a life of international intrigue and perhaps criminality, the Roman emperor, valued at $15m, was home.The actual Verus had been dead since the second century CE, but a rare life-sized bronze of the ruler only arrived in the city of Antalya in November.The artefact was one of 18 masterworks, worth an estimated $24m, seized by authorities from the massive and controversial private collection of New York philanthropist Shelby White, The Art Newspaper reports, antiquities that have since been returned to governments and cultural institutions in their original...
Finding fufu: Australia’s growing appetite for West African food
In Australian cities, Ethiopian and Sudanese restaurants have introduced diners to injera, that fermented flatbread wonder; while home cooks’ growing familiarity with Moroccan and Egyptian cuisine means ras el hanout has its place in our globalised pantries. These food habits reflect the waves of migration over the decades – historically, Australians with African ancestry are mostly from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan.
France 24
Pikovsky family behind Holocaust documentary honoured at French ceremony
Holocaust survivors and local officials gathered in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt on Tuesday to pay homage to the Pikovsky family, whose story was uncovered in an award-winning documentary by FRANCE 24 journalist Stéphanie Trouillard. In 2010, a collection of wartime letters and photographs was discovered in an old...
Dutch king commissions research into royal role in colonialism
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has commissioned independent research into the role of the royal family in the country’s colonial past, the Dutch government’s information service (RVD) has announced. Three Dutch historians and a human rights expert will carry out the investigation, which is set to take three...
Revealed: British Museum chief George Osborne is in secret talks with Greek Prime Minister to return Elgin Marbles to Athens
George Osborne, the chair of the British Museum has been conducting top-secret negotiations with the Greek prime minister over the transfer of the Elgin Marbles. It is understood that the classified talks between the former Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the relocation of the classical Greek masterpieces have been ongoing since November 2021.
anash.org
An Overview of the Rebbe and Rebbetzin’s Wedding
With Yud Daled Kislev under one week away, Chassidim around the world are preparing for the joyous day. Vaad Or vechom presents our resource site on Yud Daled Kislev and its celebration over the years in 770. It is well known that the Shidduch between the Rebbe and Rebbetzin was...
ancientpages.com
Huge Ptolemaic/Roman Funerary Structure Unearthed In Egypt’s Fayoum
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The Egyptian archaeologists conducting excavations at the Garza site in Egypt's Fayoum city unearthed a large funerary building/structure dating back to the Ptolemaic and Roman eras. It is the 10th season of the archaeological excavations that started in the area in 2016, and now the...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of The Netherlands: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The Netherlands is a beautiful country with an interesting flag and a long and deep history. The people living in this country are called the Dutch. Interesting fact, dutch men are the world’s tallest people. The country also offers lots of beautiful sights to see with miles and miles of safe bike lanes.
