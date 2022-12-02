Read full article on original website
Alloy CFO: Know-Your-Business Focus Aligns Banks and FinTechs in 2023
2022 was a year filled with crypto meltdowns, international sanctions, synthetic IDs and fraud attacks. But Kiran Hebbar, CFO at Alloy, told PYMNTs that 2023 will be the year where regulators ramp up their scrutiny of financial services firms. “Fraud has exploded,” he said — but looking ahead to 2023,...
salestechstar.com
Findings Wins the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for ‘Best Supply Chain Management Start-Up of 2022’
Declared as the Supply Chain Management award winner out of 16 finalists. FINDINGS, the supply chain compliance automation company, won the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for its innovative technology that allows companies of all sizes to benefit from comprehensive and affordable end-to-end compliance assurance and monitoring for their entire supply chain. The ATLAS award is a joint effort also with AWS, Startup Nation Central, the IAI, and others.
BlackRock’s Larry Fink predicts most crypto firms will fold in the wake of the FTX collapse—but that won’t be the end of DeFi
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks that most crypto companies won't survive in the wake of Bankman Fried's FTX collapse.
CoinTelegraph
FTX US ex-president reportedly seeks $6M funding to launch crypto startup
Just a month after the controversial fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and 130 affiliated companies, a former high-ranking executive is reportedly seeking out investors to launch a crypto startup. The ex-president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, is on the lookout for $6 million in funding to launch a...
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
abovethelaw.com
Top 10 Biglaw Firm Shows Associates How Much They Love 'Em!
But now that’s all in the past! The latest firm to delight associates with eye-popping bonuses is Hogan Lovells. The firm, ranked number 9 on the Am Law 100 with $2,605,973,000 in revenue last year, is matching the prevailing market rate on year-end bonuses. That means the bonuses will range from $20,000 to $115,000, depending on seniority.
CoinDesk
How Attackers Made $15M From Staking Platform Helio After Ankr Exploit
An unknown group of attackers were able to drain some $15 million in liquidity from BNB Chain-based staking platform Helio on Friday morning after exploiting an oracle issue on the protocol, on-chain data shows. Oracles are third-party services that fetch data from outside sources to within a certain blockchain. Oracles...
abovethelaw.com
Which Term Ranks Higher In SEO? Attorney Or Lawyer?
Rebranding your law firm? You’re probably wondering if it’s better to use the term “attorney” or “lawyer” for search engine optimization. Often interchanged, Google may prefer one over the other. It’s important to distinguish which term is best for your law firm and your practice and use the term that will drive the most traffic to your website. Continue reading to learn which terms rank higher in SEO for law firms.
nftgators.com
Ankr to Compensate DEXes Affected by the $5M aBNBc Smart Contract Exploit
Ankr said approximately $5 million was stolen in the aBNBc smart contract exploit. The company is currently identifying liquidity providers affected by the hack so that it can compensate them. The hacker stole the private key of Ankr deployer and minted an infinite number of aBNBc tokens. Ankr has provided...
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says Regulation Is Key for Mainstream Adoption of Crypto
The bankruptcy of FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, is a major blow to the cryptocurrency industry’s credibility, but there are silver linings, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. “An increased urgency for regulation may enable greater institutional engagement, and a shift in...
KuCoin Engages Mazars to Conduct Third-Party PoR Verification Procedures
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- KuCoin, one of the largest exchanges worldwide, announced that it has engaged Mazars, a leading international audit, tax and advisory firm, to provide a third-party factual findings report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005273/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Enters The Bonus Round -- See Also
LexisNexis’ Fact & Issue Finder combines AI and human-assisted search to provide digestible, thorough results. There are widespread problems with the legal work landscape. Here’s how your firm or law department can overcome them.
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
abovethelaw.com
How Far Will This Biglaw Firm Go For Associates? About $115,000 Far.
‘Tis the season to be jolly — especially when bonuses are flying around Biglaw! The annual financial demonstration of appreciation from the biggest firms to their associates in underway. And the latest firm to announce their largesse is Willkie Farr & Gallagher. With $1,220,000,000 gross revenue last year Willkie...
abovethelaw.com
Top 50 Biglaw Firm Enters The Bonus Game With Cold, Hard Cash For Associates
There’s nothing that’ll start your day off on the right foot quite like a big bonus announcement from your firm. That’s exactly what happened this morning at Debevoise & Plimpton, a firm that’s ranked at No. 34 on the latest Am Law 100, having brought home $1,329,262,000 gross revenue last year.
dailyhodl.com
VP of $1,530,000,000,000 Asset Manager Says Ethereum Staking Presents Big Opportunities to Institutional Investors
A senior executive at the $1.5 trillion asset management giant Franklin Templeton says that Ethereum (ETH) staking yield is presenting big opportunities for institutions looking at the crypto markets. In a new interview on Real Vision with Raoul Pal, Pal asks senior vice president of Franklin Templeton Sandy Kaul if...
usethebitcoin.com
Stripe Launches Fiat-To-Crypto Onramp Solution
Stripe announced the launch of its fiat-to-crypto payment offering for businesses on Web3 and expand its partnerships with crypto companies. The fintech company has maintained its optimism toward the crypto ecosystem and remains enthusiastic about the underlying prospects for innovation. Stripe’s Embeddable & Customizable Fiat-To-Crypto Onramp. Stripe, an online...
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 5 Decentralized Exchanges DEXs For Crypto
The whole FTX collapse showed us two things that stood out. Use non-custodial wallets and start using DEXs. Now, as for DEXs, at Kyberswap you get the most bang for your money. They are a DEX aggregator. This means that they look up the best swap rates for you across...
Virtual Cards and Super Apps' Big Future in B2B Payments
With an increasing number of businesses going digital, virtual cards are fast becoming the preferred method of payments in various markets across the world, thanks to their ability to help curb overspending and crack down on the mismanagement of funds. As PYMNTS reported earlier this year, the worldwide value of...
‘The fiction of crypto was visible to all who wanted to see’: One of DC’s top financial reform voices tears into the ‘greed’ and ‘FOMO’ that led to the FTX collapse
Dennis Kelleher has some strong words for FTX and the crypto industry overall. The collapse of one of the world’s largest crypto companies has sent ripples throughout the cryptocurrency ecosystem. If the sector goes up in flames, the writing was likely on the wall, according to Dennis Kelleher, one...
