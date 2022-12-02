ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
msn.com

Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?

The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year…and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block (SQ), top bitcoin miners Hive (HVBTF) and Riot (RIOT), crypto bank Silvergate...
bitcoinist.com

Invest in Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin to Update Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio

Cryptocurrency investments require constant vigilance. Staying ahead of the curve can be challenging in such a rapidly evolving market. Therefore, it’s important to do your homework before jumping into any investment, so you can find the best possible possibilities and keep an eye out for fresh, intriguing ventures that could benefit from the next bull market. In this article, we’ll look at some meme token options.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Overdue for a Rally As On-Chain Metrics Reach Historic Levels: InvestAnswers

Popular crypto analyst InvestAnswers says that an on-chain signal is suggesting that Bitcoin (BTC) is way overdue for a rally. In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous analyst takes a look at Bitcoin’s realized price (RP) metric, which records the value of all BTC at the price they were bought, divided by the number of coins in circulation.
ValueWalk

Different Ways To Benefit From Crypto Trading

Cryptocurrency trading is a unique way to benefit from cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies offer a myriad of benefits, and one of them is the ability to trade. The fact that you can trade your cryptocurrency means that you have more opportunity to profit than simply holding them in one place. Short-Seller Spruce...
coingeek.com

We support digital assets, not ‘crypto,’ Nigeria’s SEC says

Nigeria’s securities regulator has distanced itself from ‘cryptocurrencies,’ recently stating that it will only promote investment in “sensible digital assets.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that its upcoming regulatory framework will not cover ‘cryptocurrencies,’ Bloomberg reports. The framework is geared towards improving the trading of digital assets and protecting investors.
u.today

Bitcoin at $5,000 Might Happen Next Year: Leading Financial Expert

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com

FTX Hacker Transfers $4.1 Million in Bitcoin to OKX

The FTX hacker appears to have moved some of the stolen bridged assets to OKX. On-chain sleuth ZackXBT has tracked down some of the mixed Bitcoin funds stolen by the mysterious FTX hacker this month. The analyst found that $4.1 million worth of Bitcoin (255 BTC) has ended up on...

