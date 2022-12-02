Read full article on original website
Georgia vs. Ohio State odds: Early point spread released for College Football Playoff semifinal
After a lot of anticipation built for the College Football Playoff throughout the final weeks of the season, the full field is finally here. In the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will battle with a spot in the National Championship on the line. The opening betting lines are here for that CFP Semifinal matchup.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes extremely strong statement about the Tennessee Vols ahead of Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30. On Sunday afternoon, Dabo Swinney spoke with reporters on a conference call and he handed Tennessee the biggest compliment that a team can receive. Swinney said during the media opportunity that Tennessee...
ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Conference championship weekend is in the books, with a couple of notable upsets taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Will the College Football Playoff picture be impacted?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index,...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Lee Corso Predicting Very Controversial College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game as Utah took down No. 4 USC. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24. If ESPN analyst Lee Corso has anything to say about it, that won't be the last upset.
Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert
This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
Corso Predicts CFP Field, Major Upset On Saturday
Coach made a few bold claims ahead of a day filled with conference championship games.
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players moving in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
thecomeback.com
Lincoln Riley ripped after USC’s Pac-12 Championship Game loss
Lincoln Riley enjoyed a lot of success as head coach of Oklahoma from 2017-2021. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won a Heisman Trophy and the Sooners had an overall record of 55-10 under Riley. In the big games, though Oklahoma would frequently come up short. Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game between Utah and Riley’s new program, USC, created a sense of déjà vu.
Look: College Football World Reacts To USC's Loss
Ohio State came into conference championship game weekend needing serious help to reach the College Football Playoff. And it got just that. Utah throttled USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, 47-24, in Las Vegas on Friday night. Does that mean the Buckeyes are now in the field? They almost surely...
JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Not Returning in SEC Championship
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey exited Saturday's game with an apparent left knee injury and will not return according to the PA announcer in the press box of Mercedes Benz Stadium. McConkey is the leading receiver for this Georgia football team and has been replaced by a combination of ...
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
LOOK: Twitter reacts to USC losing, Alabama's playoff hopes stay alive
For the second time in the 2022 college football season, USC lost to Utah. Though the Trojans dropped an October meeting against the Utes as the program’s only regular season loss, Lincoln Riley’s crew fell short in the one that mattered most: the Pac-12 Championship game. USC entered...
The College Football Playoffs are Set! Georgia & Michigan Lead CFP Semifinalists
After 13 weeks of hard-fought battles, season-ending injuries and heroic come from behind victories, the College Football Playoff has its final four teams. After a wild Conference Championship Saturday, the CFP Selection Committee had a lot of questions to answer, not only with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals, but also where to rank the rest of the top 25.
CBS Sports
2022 College Football Playoff bowl games: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State fill four-team field
After winning their first SEC championship since 2017 on Saturday night, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the pack as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff as determined Sunday by the CFP Selection Committee. Georgia, 13-0 for the first time in program history, leads the four-team field as it looks to defend its national title and become the first back-to-back champions of the CFP era.
College Football News
AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on what the final regular season college football rankings might be. AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 final regular season AP...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Heisman Trophy Today
It's the worst time of the year to be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Just about every player who's considered a contender for the award has suffered some type of misfortune over the past week. This all started last Saturday when Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had a subpar...
College Football Playoff Matchups Announced
The 2022 College Football Playoff is officially set. Despite the best efforts by Nick Saban and the four-letter network that holds the CFP’s exclusive rights, the four teams that were selected came without much drama. Anyone who has paid attention this season knew it’d be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and...
The Final College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Are Out
The College Football Playoff Committee has finally unveiled the final top 25 rankings of this season. They revealed the top six on Sunday afternoon as Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State made the College Football Playoff while Alabama and Tennessee were the first two teams out. After those six, Clemson,...
