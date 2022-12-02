ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Conference championship weekend is in the books, with a couple of notable upsets taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Will the College Football Playoff picture be impacted?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index,...
The Spun

Lee Corso Predicting Very Controversial College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game as Utah took down No. 4 USC. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24. If ESPN analyst Lee Corso has anything to say about it, that won't be the last upset.
The Spun

Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert

This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
The Spun

College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
thecomeback.com

Lincoln Riley ripped after USC’s Pac-12 Championship Game loss

Lincoln Riley enjoyed a lot of success as head coach of Oklahoma from 2017-2021. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won a Heisman Trophy and the Sooners had an overall record of 55-10 under Riley. In the big games, though Oklahoma would frequently come up short. Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game between Utah and Riley’s new program, USC, created a sense of déjà vu.
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To USC's Loss

Ohio State came into conference championship game weekend needing serious help to reach the College Football Playoff. And it got just that. Utah throttled USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, 47-24, in Las Vegas on Friday night. Does that mean the Buckeyes are now in the field? They almost surely...
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Not Returning in SEC Championship

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey exited Saturday's game with an apparent left knee injury and will not return according to the PA announcer in the press box of Mercedes Benz Stadium.  McConkey is the leading receiver for this Georgia football team and has been replaced by a combination of ...
FanBuzz

The College Football Playoffs are Set! Georgia & Michigan Lead CFP Semifinalists

After 13 weeks of hard-fought battles, season-ending injuries and heroic come from behind victories, the College Football Playoff has its final four teams. After a wild Conference Championship Saturday, the CFP Selection Committee had a lot of questions to answer, not only with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals, but also where to rank the rest of the top 25.
CBS Sports

2022 College Football Playoff bowl games: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State fill four-team field

After winning their first SEC championship since 2017 on Saturday night, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the pack as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff as determined Sunday by the CFP Selection Committee. Georgia, 13-0 for the first time in program history, leads the four-team field as it looks to defend its national title and become the first back-to-back champions of the CFP era.
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on what the final regular season college football rankings might be. AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 final regular season AP...
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Heisman Trophy Today

It's the worst time of the year to be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Just about every player who's considered a contender for the award has suffered some type of misfortune over the past week. This all started last Saturday when Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had a subpar...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football Playoff Matchups Announced

The 2022 College Football Playoff is officially set. Despite the best efforts by Nick Saban and the four-letter network that holds the CFP’s exclusive rights, the four teams that were selected came without much drama. Anyone who has paid attention this season knew it’d be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and...
The Spun

The Final College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Are Out

The College Football Playoff Committee has finally unveiled the final top 25 rankings of this season. They revealed the top six on Sunday afternoon as Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State made the College Football Playoff while Alabama and Tennessee were the first two teams out. After those six, Clemson,...
