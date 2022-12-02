ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
southerntorch.com

Parents Petition for Visitation at Schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. -School systems across the State of Alabama have limited indoor activities involving visitors since the onset of Covid, three years ago. A petition is making its rounds on social media asking that the DeKalb County School System allow parents and guardians to be welcomed back into the schools.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
On Target News

Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
MARION COUNTY, TN
Charleston News Break

Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"

Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
CLEVELAND, TN
WAFF

Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
DECATUR, AL
luxury-houses.net

Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M

The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
apr.org

Police chase instigators could be charged with felony

Criminals trying to elude law enforcement in Alabama could soon face harsher penalties. Right now, it’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. Proposed legislation would change that to a felony. The bill’s sponsor says the goal is more public safety. Republican Ginny Shave from DeKalb...
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Officials: Escaped Morgan inmate apparently caused his own death

The body of a Morgan County Jail inmate considered an escapee from a job site was found Nov. 21 in Falkville, and he apparently caused his own death, officials said. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. A train operator called Morgan 911 to report seeing a body near the train tracks in the vicinity of Culver Road in Falkville, off U.S. 31, said Jeanie Pharis, Morgan 911 director.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 5

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 1 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1212unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1422domestic violence; Co. Rd. 625harassment; Co. Rd. 109menacing; Co. Rd. 1492harassment; Co. Rd. 52 December 2 theft of property; Hwy 278 Edomestic violence; Co. Rd. 1435theft of property; Hwy 278 Eunlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Doc Clemmons Rd.menacing; Pleasant View Rd.domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1807theft of property; Co. Rd. 437burglary; Co. Rd. 652theft of property;...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy