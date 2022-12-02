Read full article on original website
Related
southerntorch.com
Parents Petition for Visitation at Schools
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. -School systems across the State of Alabama have limited indoor activities involving visitors since the onset of Covid, three years ago. A petition is making its rounds on social media asking that the DeKalb County School System allow parents and guardians to be welcomed back into the schools.
Guntersville dog accused in attack scheduled to be put down
A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.
DeKalb County’s ‘Bicycle Man’ delivers bikes for children in need
DeKalb County's Leon McClung might not be a familiar name — you'll likely know him as "The Bicycle Man."
Athens residents say flooding is a huge issue for historic block
Residents who live on Luke Street in Athens say flooding is a huge issue on their historic block — and recent rains are once again causing great concern.
Four men charged with bribery and using position for personal gain in Limestone County
Multiple Limestone County men have been arrested and charged with bribery of public servants and using their position for personal gain, while one was charged with promoting prison contraband.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County suspect in fraudulent vehicle purchases caught in Kentucky
A DeKalb County man suspected of using fake money to buy automobiles has been caught in Kentucky. The Powell Police Department worked with sheriff’s offices in Barren, Edmonson and Simpson counties in Kentucky to catch Christopher Gregory, said Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone. They also recovered a stolen RV,...
Marshall County warns about scam pretending to be the sheriff’s office
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) is warning residents of a scam where people are impersonating its own employees.
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Hamilton (Hamilton, TN)
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Hamilton. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 7900 block of Hale Road in Middle Valley.
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"
Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
WTVCFOX
Weekend DUI arrest puts Marion County Sheriff's Office sergeant on paid leave
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Marion County Sheriff's Office is now on paid leave after he was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette. Officers with the Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. A police report...
Confession of Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5, not admissible, lawyer argues
One of the most critical days in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, charged with the fatal shooting of his five family members when he was 14 years old, may take place before the Limestone County jury is even selected. Sisk’s defense team is seeking to exclude all...
WAFF
Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
luxury-houses.net
Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen reported missing Sunday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is looking for help locating a missing teenage boy.
Guns, chainsaws recovered after Scottsboro burglary
Several guns and chainsaws were recovered and three men arrested after a burglary was reported in Scottsboro.
apr.org
Police chase instigators could be charged with felony
Criminals trying to elude law enforcement in Alabama could soon face harsher penalties. Right now, it’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. Proposed legislation would change that to a felony. The bill’s sponsor says the goal is more public safety. Republican Ginny Shave from DeKalb...
Hartselle Enquirer
Officials: Escaped Morgan inmate apparently caused his own death
The body of a Morgan County Jail inmate considered an escapee from a job site was found Nov. 21 in Falkville, and he apparently caused his own death, officials said. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. A train operator called Morgan 911 to report seeing a body near the train tracks in the vicinity of Culver Road in Falkville, off U.S. 31, said Jeanie Pharis, Morgan 911 director.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Limestone Correctional Facility worker facing bribery, other charges
At least one Limestone Correctional Facility employee recently was arrested on several charges. Court records show 24-year-old Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was arrested on Friday. A source confirmed to WAAY 31 Andrews is employed as a correctional officer at the Limestone Correctional Facility. According to the Limestone County Sheriff's...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 5
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 1 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1212unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1422domestic violence; Co. Rd. 625harassment; Co. Rd. 109menacing; Co. Rd. 1492harassment; Co. Rd. 52 December 2 theft of property; Hwy 278 Edomestic violence; Co. Rd. 1435theft of property; Hwy 278 Eunlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Doc Clemmons Rd.menacing; Pleasant View Rd.domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1807theft of property; Co. Rd. 437burglary; Co. Rd. 652theft of property;...
Comments / 0