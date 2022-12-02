Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Latest AI Research Brings an Upgrade of RecBole, a Popular Open-Source Recommendation Library from Version 1.0.1 to 1.1.1
Recommender systems have drawn more and more interest recently from both academia and business. Despite the enormous achievements, reproducibility has always been a serious issue in the literature. In recent years, several open-source benchmarking libraries, including DaisyRec, TorchRec, EasyRec, and RecBole, have been developed to address this issue.
todaynftnews.com
Facebook Parent Meta Re-Enters Policy Circles to Promote the Metaverse
This time they’re coming for the Metaverse with a comparatively less aggressive approach Last Friday, the company stated in a discussion that policymakers must establish fair rules for Web3 technologies as they’re in charge of encouraging innovation and keeping people safe. In order to emphasize the teamwork involved,...
TechCrunch
Axiom launches its automated identity and access management platform
The idea here is to provide a single platform that provides developers with easy access to the tools they need and security and operations teams with the security guarantees they require. Axiom promises to automatically orchestrate cloud and SaaS IAM, ensuring that developers get the least-privileged access that still allows them to get their work done without hassle while reducing the potential attack surface and the blast radius of the inevitable security breach.
This Bot Is the Most Dangerous Thing Meta’s Made Yet
Though the deliciously entertaining chaos at Twitter and the collapse of FTX were the main tech industry stories of last week, they were far from the only disasters to unfold. On Nov. 15, Meta launched a demo of an AI dubbed Galactica. In a statement, Meta told The Daily Beast that the model was trained “on 106 billion tokens of open-access scientific text and data. This includes papers, textbooks, scientific websites, encyclopedias, reference material, knowledge bases, and more.”Think of it as a kind of academic search engine on steroids. With a simple prompt, Galactica “can summarize academic papers, solve math...
TechCrunch
As demand for real estate VR booms, Founders Fund leads $16M round into Giraffe360 platform
Players in the space include Walnut, Stonly, Capterra… the list goes on. There is also Matterport, which does virtual tours, but its clients are photographers. Back in 2020, another player, Giraffe360, raised $4.5 million in a funding round led by LAUNCHub Ventures and Hoxton Ventures. It has a robotic...
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces An Important Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Capability Called Natural Language Assessment (NLA)
Everything a person learns, for example, a child learning to walk or a person learning to play guitar, requires assessment. Our educators and coaches mostly play this role. These interactions are unique in terms of their characteristics that set them apart from other forms of dialogue. This assessment is also required in the field of Natural Language processing. But, due to its relative freedom and infrequent adherence to rigid rules for computing spelling, syntax, and semantics, natural language input presents significant difficulty for assessment. This field is yet to be researched properly.
TechCrunch
MetalSoft aims to help manage server infrastructure through automation
Aiming to overcome some of the blockers to success in IT, Lucas Roh co-founded MetalSoft, a startup that provides “bare metal” automation software for managing on-premises data centers and multi-vendor equipment. MetalSoft allows companies to automate the orchestration of hardware, including switches, servers and storage, making them available to users that can be consumed on-demand.
nftgators.com
Aave Companies Makes Its First Acquisition with Mobile NFT Game Sonar
Existing Sonar users and Moji holders can now mint their Lens account profiles. Sonar is an iOS gaming app that allows users to interact via custom ‘Moji’ NFTs. Sonar’s co-founders and core team will join Aave’s development team. Aave Companies, the software technology company that builds...
itsecuritywire.com
OpenSSF Membership Surpasses 100 with Many New Members Dedicated to Securing Open Source Software
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) a cross-industry organization hosted at the Linux Foundation that brings together the world’s most important software supply chain security initiatives, today announced many new members from leading technology firms in sectors that span software development, cybersecurity, data science, platform as a service, semiconductors, finance, think tanks, academics, and more, bringing the total number of OpenSSF members over one hundred.
salestechstar.com
StorPool Storage Increases Return on Investment for eCommerce Shops and Platforms
StorPool Storage delivers immense value and benefits for eCommerce shops and platforms operated by eCommerce service providers or hosting companies, helping them provide outstanding services that attract customers and increase profits, according to company experts. StorPool provides a high-performance, linearly-scalable primary storage platform used by companies building large-scale clouds to...
Satellite Internet Vs. Cable Internet: Which Is Right For You?
These days, billions of people use the internet on a daily basis. Broadband Search estimates that global traffic rises to more than 3 million GB of data every single day. Sites like YouTube see uploads of 500 hours of content every single minute (via Oberlo), and Google receives 145 million searches per hour (via Truelist). The internet has become a staple feature of life in the modern era: People purchase goods and services online, and they find answers to their most pressing questions with the touch of a few keys, or a few taps on a smartphone. The internet has made for an interconnected society and a speed of life that is frankly unprecedented in human history. Even as people continue to make even greater use of the internet, there remains a contingent of homes across the country and the world that do not have stable internet access in their property.
TechCrunch
NeuReality lands $35M to bring AI accelerator chips to market
A number of vendors — both startups and well-established players — are actively developing and selling access to AI inferencing chips. There’s Hailo, Mythic and Flex Logix, to name a few upstarts. And on the incumbent side, Google’s competing for dominance with its tensor processing units (TPUs) while Amazon’s betting on Inferentia. But the competition, while fierce, hasn’t scared away firms like NeuReality, which occupy the AI chip inferencing market but aim to differentiate themselves by offering a suite of software and services to support their hardware.
todaynftnews.com
Magic Eden announces partnership with Stripe to help trade NFTs conveniently
Magic Eden has partnered with Stripe to help the community trade NFTs conveniently and enhance the wallet experience. The first phase of integration will only extend support to SOL purchases in the United States. Users can begin purchasing crypto with a bank account or debit/credit card following their verification. In...
nftevening.com
SuperRare Announce Pindar Van Arman Airdrop For RarePass Holders
SuperRare, the exclusive digital art marketplace, released its first airdrop collection for RarePass Genesis holders: Decoherence by Pindar Van Arman. RarePass holders received the NFTs on December 2, which included fine HD details produced by quantum computers. Here’s what you should know about the pass’s first airdrop. SuperRare’s...
todaynftnews.com
P2E gaming platform Axie Infinity spearheads metaverse; NFT tokens surged significantly
Given the fact that the crypto market is recovering, tokens related to the metaverse and NFT in AXS, Apecoin, Sandbox, and others have benefitted the most. Tokens such as Axie Infinity, Flow, Sandbox, and Apecoin have noted significant gains over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity was the coin that...
How Do APIs Provide a Foundation for Software Innovation
APIs are powerful technology, and can simplify developers' tasks while helping integrate already developed application services into the new application. This expands the new software's scope without having to construct it from scratch or wasting time on features that the new application already has access to through APIs. What are...
ZDNet
Adobe's PostScript programming language sparked a revolution. Now you can check out the source code
The Computer History Museum (CHM) has, with Adobe's permission, released the source code for an early version of PostScript, a programming language developed in the early 1980s by Adobe, which helped usher in desktop publishing and spawned the Portable Document Format (PDF). "PostScript and the Adobe Type Library revolutionized printing...
TechCrunch
MergeStat channels open source and SQL to bring ‘operational analytics’ to software engineering
MergeStat, as the startup is known, has flown under the radar until now, but with plans to launch a commercial product on top of its existing open source project, the company today announced a $1.2 million pre-seed round of funding and gave some insights on where it’s at and where it’s going in the months ahead.
todaynftnews.com
Malta is keen to eliminate NFTs from crypto law
The Financial Services Authority of Malta has expressed its desire to eliminate service providers for NFTs from its 2018 scope’s virtual-assets law while preparing for a whole new European Union crypto legislation. According to the 2018 Virtual Financial Assets Act of the country, service providers must be authorized as...
