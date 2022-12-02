Read full article on original website
Southern NJ-based Movie Theater Group Buys Cinema in Ocean City With Plans to Revive It
If you're a fan of going to a theater to see a movie, this will be exciting news for you: it appears that another old, shuttered movie theater in South Jersey is coming back to life. And the group behind the effort is no stranger to turning failing, dilapidated theaters...
Enjoy A Professional-Quality Light Show In Dennis Township, NJ, This Holiday Season
There always something fun to check out in South Jersey around Christmastime. If you think about it, we're lucky to live where we do. South Jerseyans are privileged to call this area home especially this time of year. People get so invested into the holidays that it's hard to find anyone without at least some holiday spirit. Some people take holiday spirit to the next level.
Big Change in Atlantic City Orange Loop Restaurant Scene
Over the last several years the Atlantic City Orange Loop area has built up, bring a positive change to the city's nightlife. The Orange Loop is named for the "orange" properties in the Monopoly board game - which of course was originally developed based on streets found in Atlantic City.
Galloway Township, NJ Police Hosting Another Coffee with a Cop
Police in Galloway Twp. are inviting residents out for a morning of coffee and conversation this week. You can get to know those who serve and protect their community while making your morning coffee run. I love the concept of 'Coffee with a Cop'. It's such a casual, unassuming way...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Starbucks Closing Briefly for Construction
Be advised: Starbucks in Egg Harbor Township will be closing for a few days this week for interior construction. For a short amount of time on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll want to get your Pumpkin Spice Latte fix at another area Starbucks location. The Starbucks off E. Black Horse Pike...
Another Festive Holiday Bar Has Popped Up in Atlantic City, NJ
Another festive holiday pop-up bar has opened inside an Atlantic City casino! And as much as it looks like fun, it's also functional, benefitting the Community Food Bank of NJ. One of my favorite new trends over the last couple years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many...
First Phase of Acts Announced for 20th Bamboozle Festival in Atlantic City, NJ
A few concerts have announced that are coming to Atlantic City in 2023. The Adjacent Festival featuring Blink 182 will make its way to the beach next Summer on Memorinal Day weekend. The TidalWave Music Festival will be back on the beach in Atlantic City August 11 - 13. Now...
Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby
Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
2 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Wednesday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas...
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Linwood Residents Remember a Very Special Crossing Guard
A man who touched the lives of a lot of neighbors in Linwood is being remembered with a special tribute. According to a post on the Linwood Live Facebook group, crossing guard Arnaldo Lopez passed away recently, and he's being remembered in a special way. Originally, a Christmas Tree was...
Police in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Ask Shoppers to Be on High Alert After Recent Thefts
After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert. In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses
Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
Two South Jersey Natives to Root for on World Cup’s Team USA
The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is going for the FIFA World Cup with two South Jersey natives on the field. Have you spotted Team USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson? The 22-year-old sporting #11 is from Medford in Burlington County!. Aaronson's soccer club is Leeds United in England, but he's South...
Not an Elf: Vineland, NJ, Police Seek ID of Cumberland Mall Shopper
'tis the season for officials in Vineland to seek the identity of a man wanted as part of an ongoing investigation. As is usually the case, police don't say why they want to find out who this guy is, only to say it's, "regarding...an investigation at the Cumberland Mall." We're...
Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
Is Beached Sea Turtle Dead or Cold-Stunned? Here’s How to Tell
Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center has put out some useful cold weather information concerning finding a seemingly dead or comatose sea turtle washed up on a beach this winter. Is that sea turtle dead or could it possibly be "cold-stunned"? How can you tell? What should you do?. The answers...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: After Complaints, Fugitive With Stolen Gun, Drugs Arrested
As the saying goes, "if you see something, say something," and that is exactly what people in one Atlantic City neighborhood did. And as a result, a man is now facing gun and drug-related charges. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers conducted a surveillance operation in the area...
