ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Country 107.3

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

Enjoy A Professional-Quality Light Show In Dennis Township, NJ, This Holiday Season

There always something fun to check out in South Jersey around Christmastime. If you think about it, we're lucky to live where we do. South Jerseyans are privileged to call this area home especially this time of year. People get so invested into the holidays that it's hard to find anyone without at least some holiday spirit. Some people take holiday spirit to the next level.
Cat Country 107.3

Big Change in Atlantic City Orange Loop Restaurant Scene

Over the last several years the Atlantic City Orange Loop area has built up, bring a positive change to the city's nightlife. The Orange Loop is named for the "orange" properties in the Monopoly board game - which of course was originally developed based on streets found in Atlantic City.
Cat Country 107.3

Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby

Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
Cat Country 107.3

Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide

Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
Cat Country 107.3

2 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Wednesday Afternoon

The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas...
Cat Country 107.3

Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River

Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Cat Country 107.3

Linwood Residents Remember a Very Special Crossing Guard

A man who touched the lives of a lot of neighbors in Linwood is being remembered with a special tribute. According to a post on the Linwood Live Facebook group, crossing guard Arnaldo Lopez passed away recently, and he's being remembered in a special way. Originally, a Christmas Tree was...
Cat Country 107.3

2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses

Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
Cat Country 107.3

Two South Jersey Natives to Root for on World Cup’s Team USA

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is going for the FIFA World Cup with two South Jersey natives on the field. Have you spotted Team USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson? The 22-year-old sporting #11 is from Medford in Burlington County!. Aaronson's soccer club is Leeds United in England, but he's South...
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics

Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
Cat Country 107.3

Is Beached Sea Turtle Dead or Cold-Stunned? Here’s How to Tell

Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center has put out some useful cold weather information concerning finding a seemingly dead or comatose sea turtle washed up on a beach this winter. Is that sea turtle dead or could it possibly be "cold-stunned"? How can you tell? What should you do?. The answers...
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy