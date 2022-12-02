ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts at Second Base? Roberts Knows He Would Love That

Earlier this offseason, there were rumors that the Dodgers might pursue Aaron Judge and, if they were successful in signing him, move Mookie Betts to second base. This never made a ton of sense simply because Betts is a six-time Gold Glove winner in right field and Judge could easily play left field instead, where Los Angeles actually has somewhat of an opening.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander Reportedly Nearing Deal With Mets

SAN DIEGO – Sunday marked the return of the MLB winter meetings which were held in person for the first time since December 2019. Day one was relatively quiet. Baseball insiders, pundits, and organizational leaders spent most of the day exchanging pleasantries with one another while settling in at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Have Huge Hurdle to Climb for AL MVP

The talk of Aaron Judge coming to Los Angeles has been circulating for quite a few weeks now without any dramatic announcement. So, is the possibility dead, or just something that is still trying to get sorted out between both parties?. As of lately, it’s not looking too good for...
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Rival Looking to Poach Trea Turner

The Trea Turner sweepstakes are getting a little more heated. According to the Atheltic, Dodgers rival San Diego Padres have met with the two-time All-Star twice ahead of the upcoming Winter Meetings in San Diego. Padres writer for the Athletic Dennis Lin announced on Friday. Lin said he is unsure...
Dodger Stadium: Popular TopGolf Event is Returning to Los Angeles Early in 2023

Have you ever wanted to hit golf balls from the seats of Dodger Stadium? Maybe this hasn’t ever come to your mind but the opportunity to do so is quickly approaching. For the second consecutive year, Dodger Stadium will be hosting TopGolf Live Stadium Tour. Earlier this year, the event sold out all of its dates and has decided to add more opportunities for Dodgers fans to get involved and return to Dodger Stadium during the offseason!
Former Dodger Elected to Hall of Fame

On the first night of the 2022 Winter Meetings located in San Diego, California, the Hall of Famers were named. Out of the eight nominated, Fred McGriff was the only one to receive the 12 votes needed by the Contemporary Era committee. McGriff’s time as a major league baseball player...
Dodgers News: RHP Chris Martin Signs Two-Year Deal With Red Sox

Former Dodger RHP Chris Martin has officially signed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers’ 2022 trade deadline acquisition had an incredible second-half of the season, and turned that into $17.5 million over two years. Martin was one of the Dodgers’ better relievers over the back...
Trea Turner Rumors: Dodgers Insider Doesn’t See SS Returning to LA

The Dodgers’ offseason hasn’t really taken off yet, with a few key subtractions from their roster but not many major additions, depending on whether you count Clayton Kershaw as an addition and whether you count Shelby Miller as major. They have key openings at shortstop, center field, and starting pitcher, which they’ll hopefully start to address at next week’s Winter Meetings.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Veteran Slugger

It’s been a slow off-season for the Dodgers thus far. They’ve lost one of their starting arms, Tyler Anderson, to Anaheim and one of their best bullpen arms Chris Martin, to the Boston Red Sox. L.A. has only had one significant signing in the off-season, as they signed former Giant Shelby Miller to a one-year contract.
Dodgers: James Outman Expected To Be On Opening Opening Day Roster

The Dodgers have holes on their roster, and one of those notable holes is in center field after L.A. non-tendered Cody Bellinger last month. While they haven’t ruled out the possibility of bringing Belli back on a more affordable deal, his departure could open up the door for prospect James Outman.
