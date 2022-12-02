Have you ever wanted to hit golf balls from the seats of Dodger Stadium? Maybe this hasn’t ever come to your mind but the opportunity to do so is quickly approaching. For the second consecutive year, Dodger Stadium will be hosting TopGolf Live Stadium Tour. Earlier this year, the event sold out all of its dates and has decided to add more opportunities for Dodgers fans to get involved and return to Dodger Stadium during the offseason!

