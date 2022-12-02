ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Now Los Angeles

Oakberry Puts Up Signage at Former Pudu Pudu Location in Venice

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dd06_0jVWrHm900

When the German pudding concept Pudu Pudu vacated its 1432 Abbot Kinney Blvd. location in Venice , the building became a boxy reminder that the city was short one creamy culinary option.

However, the global chain Oakberry has thankfully swooped in to fill some big shoes. According to Master Franchise Owner for California JP Bianchini , Oakberry’s quick, delicious, and nutritious acai bowls will touchdown on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Q1 2023 .

“We expected to open in January, but still can’t confirm because we’re depending on some permit dates from the city. A Q1 2023 opening is more guaranteed,” Bianchini told WNLA .

Oakberry claims to have more than 500 units to choose from globally, with stores located in Brazil, Thailand, Germany, Australia, and dozens more countries around the world.

Its minimal menu boasts only two things: bowls and smoothies, but customers can customize either to their liking with a slew of unlimited toppings and add-ons.

It’s likely that the quick and healthy nature of Oakberry’s model will mesh well with Venice’s fast-paced yet wellness-focused culture.

“We want to bring a healthy, original, and tasty acai experience to the community,” explains Bianchini. “Venice needs a reliable food option and we believe Oakberry can fit that need. We are also building a space where the community can gather to work, talk, laugh, and have a good time.”



Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Garcetti’s goodbye to Los Angeles

In one of his final interviews before stepping down as mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti reflects back on his time serving the city. In a special episode of "LA Stories," Garcetti shares with host Giselle Fernandez that he’s proud of the work he’s done and is hopeful for the future of LA.
TMZ.com

L.A.'s Griffith Park Pony Rides Shutting Down, Owner Blames Activists

The Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo operation is closing its doors for good, it seems after the City cut ties -- and the owner is blaming activists who've been on his ass. Steve Weeks -- who's been running the place for years now -- broke the news this...
luxury-houses.net

Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million

1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
discovering-la.com

Petit Trois, Delicious, But Not Petit Prices

My wife and I recently walked on Highland Ave in Hollywood, and I noticed Petit Trois, which made me remember that this was one of the restaurants on my bucket list. If you wonder why, the owner is chef Ludo Lebevbre, a master chef who managed kitchens at a young age and began LA’s fried chicken craze with crispy chicken rolled in corn starch and fried in duck fat.
YourCentralValley.com

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
KTLA.com

Cozy December: Trains around the tree in Burbank; Lily’s Bar is Hollywood’s hidden cocktail gem

On today’s Finally Friday, KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are celebrating the beginning of December with some cozy ideas. The Train Shack in Burbank is a great place to get inspired for the holidays. Whether you’re looking for a starter train set or are adding to a giant layout, the extensive selection of trains of all scales, eras and price points means there’s a little something for everybody.
nenc-la.org

LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist

After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
The Malibu Times

Malibu institution loses its lease

The quirky little hardware store that’s been serving locals for more than half a century is going out of business. A&B Hardware on Pacific Coast Highway at Rambla Vista was forced to close Nov. 30 when its lease was not renewed. The building dating back to 1942, was sold in October, and the new owners […] The post Malibu institution loses its lease appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com

Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
LATACO

The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles

Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
foxla.com

Catholic pilgrimage in East LA

The procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marched through East Los Angeles Sunday. Continuing a tradition that started 91 years ago.
cohaitungchi.com

11 Amazing Waterfalls Worth Hiking To Around L.A.

Waterfalls have a form of magic about them. They’ve typically hidden away, cascading off cliff edges or bursting via fissures, making a pure oasis beneath. Certain, the hunt to succeed in them can typically contain an arduous journey of blood (the knee graze), sweat (the California solar), and tears (further water provide). However as quickly as you hear the dashing waterfall within the distance, the thrill takes over and makes the trek simply as rewarding as ultimately cooling off beneath the water. Even when the water occurs to be too icy or restricted someway, the sound and sight of gushing water is the pure remedy we want proper now.
The Infatuation

Where To Preorder Tamales In LA

Tamales aren’t exclusive to the holidays, but in many households, these fluffy masa bundles are synonymous with this time of year. And just like sweaters or bad Christmas movies, tamales see a sharp rise in demand come December, which leaves you with two options: preorder or make them yourself.
Eater

Here Are the 2022 Eater Award Winners for Los Angeles

The Eater Awards recognize excellence in the restaurant industry over the past year in cities across the country. In the face of so many difficulties, from pandemic ripple effects to labor issues to increased operation costs, Los Angeles restaurants have endured and often thrived because of the incredible dedication of the many workers and creative minds that make the scene in the Southland distinct. There aren’t enough awards to go around to the unsung heroes that help uplift and feed communities in this expansive metropolis. Still, we celebrate these restaurants for helping to define what great food and dining look like in 2022, from a bustling sports bar serving chutney-topped pizzas to a dedicated 76-year-old Oaxacan chef serving homestyle classics in her backyard. Here now, the editorial staff presents LA’s 2022 Eater Awards.
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
824
Followers
345
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy