Oakberry Puts Up Signage at Former Pudu Pudu Location in Venice

When the German pudding concept Pudu Pudu vacated its 1432 Abbot Kinney Blvd. location in Venice , the building became a boxy reminder that the city was short one creamy culinary option.

However, the global chain Oakberry has thankfully swooped in to fill some big shoes. According to Master Franchise Owner for California JP Bianchini , Oakberry’s quick, delicious, and nutritious acai bowls will touchdown on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Q1 2023 .

“We expected to open in January, but still can’t confirm because we’re depending on some permit dates from the city. A Q1 2023 opening is more guaranteed,” Bianchini told WNLA .

Oakberry claims to have more than 500 units to choose from globally, with stores located in Brazil, Thailand, Germany, Australia, and dozens more countries around the world.

Its minimal menu boasts only two things: bowls and smoothies, but customers can customize either to their liking with a slew of unlimited toppings and add-ons.

It’s likely that the quick and healthy nature of Oakberry’s model will mesh well with Venice’s fast-paced yet wellness-focused culture.

“We want to bring a healthy, original, and tasty acai experience to the community,” explains Bianchini. “Venice needs a reliable food option and we believe Oakberry can fit that need. We are also building a space where the community can gather to work, talk, laugh, and have a good time.”

Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .