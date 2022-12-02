Read full article on original website
2news.com
Nevada Donor Network Hosted Floragraph Finishing Event for Local Donor Hero
On Nov. 30, Nevada Donor Network (NDN) honored donor hero Johnathan "Johnny" Douglas Mondt with a ceremony at the Winnemucca Convention Center attended by family, friends, partners, and local politicians. Because of his heroic choice to help others as a registered organ donor, Mondt was able to heal dozens through tissue donation and gave the gift of sight to two individuals.
elkhornmediagroup.com
High speed chase through Harney County ends in Winnemucca Nevada
Harney County, Or-On Thursday December 1 around 8am, Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle on Monroe St in Burns for several traffic violations. As Oregon State Police approached the vehicle, the male driver Igor Malikov 32, of Vancouver, started to drive away. Oregon State Police told Malikov to stop the vehicle. Malikov stopped the vehicle and pointed an unknown, possible weapon at the trooper. The trooper drew his duty issued weapon and went back to their patrol vehicle.
