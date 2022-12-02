Harney County, Or-On Thursday December 1 around 8am, Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle on Monroe St in Burns for several traffic violations. As Oregon State Police approached the vehicle, the male driver Igor Malikov 32, of Vancouver, started to drive away. Oregon State Police told Malikov to stop the vehicle. Malikov stopped the vehicle and pointed an unknown, possible weapon at the trooper. The trooper drew his duty issued weapon and went back to their patrol vehicle.

