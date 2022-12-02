Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Offers Update On Ravens QB
Lamar Jackson might have scared a number of Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football managers as he exited the field Sunday with a knee injury. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hinted it wouldn’t be long-term hinderance. “It’s a knee, but it’s not season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh told...
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 'was mad' when he responded to tweet after Sunday's game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke publicly Friday about a response he tweeted coming off aheartbreaking loss in the final minutes of Sunday's game. "I was mad," Jackson told reporters Friday afternoon, adding that his girlfriend convinced him to take the Tweet down. "When I...
NFL World Is Praying For Lamar Jackson On Sunday
Prayers up for Lamar Jackson, as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been removed from Sunday's game. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon's game due to an injury. It's unclear if he will be able to return. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has taken his place on Sunday afternoon.
Herschel Walker isn't the only pro-footballer-turned-politician. Here are 17 others who've tossed the pigskin into the political arena.
Republican Herschel Walker, a former NFL star, is locked in a close battle with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to represent Georgia.
Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury after sack
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has left a game against Denver with a knee injury after being sacked on the final play of the first quarter. The team has ruled him out for the remainder of the day. Moments after exiting the game, the Baltimore star emerged from the sideline tent and went down the tunnel. He appeared to be walking OK but not all that fast. Baltimore’s season fell apart last year when Jackson went down with an ankle injury in December. He hasn’t missed a game this season.
Burrow tops Mahomes again, rallies Bengals past Chiefs 27-24
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Samaje Perine rushed for a season-high 106 yards and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their first meeting since the Bengals prevailed in last season’s AFC championship game. Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs missed their chance to avenge two losses to Burrow and Cincinnati last season. The Bengals beat the Chiefs last Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title, then won four weeks later in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl. On Sunday, Burrow threw a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass to Chris Evans with 8:54 remaining.
Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. That performance backed an aggressive defense that sacked Justin Herbert five times. The Raiders won their third consecutive game and split their season series with the Chargers. The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers who are just outside the playoff picture. Los Angeles led 10-0 early in the second quarter before the Raiders charged back by outscoring the Chargers 27-3.
Geno Smith hits Metcalf for late TD, Seahawks top Rams 27-23
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — DK Metcalf caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 36 seconds to play and the Seattle Seahawks overcame an inspired performance by Bobby Wagner for a 27-23 victory over the spiraling Los Angeles Rams. Smith passed for a career-high 367 yards and threw three TD passes as the Seahawks snapped a two-game skid. After Cam Akers’ second TD run put the Rams ahead with 2:56 to play, Smith patiently directed the winning 75-yard drive capped by Metcalf’s score. Wagner had two sacks and an interception for the Rams in his first career game against Seattle.
Vikings hang on, again, for 27-22 victory over White, Jets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Minnesota Vikings enough of a lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets. Camryn Bynum’s interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings. They improved to 10-2 by completing a four-game sweep of the AFC East in typical nail-biting fashion. Mike White passed for 369 yards in his second start this season for the Jets and scored on a fourth-and-goal sneak from the 1 to pull within five points with 6:45 to go. The Jets are 7-5.
Colts buried under avalanche of turnovers in blowout loss
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts have allowed one of the highest-scoring fourth quarters in NFL history. The Colts lost four turnovers in the fourth quarter of a 54-19 loss to Dallas. The Cowboys scored 33 points in the fourth quarter. They are one just three teams in NFL history to score at least that many in the fourth. Ryan had three interceptions and a lost fumble. He is up to 18 giveaways, most in the NFL by three over Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. The Colts have lost three consecutive games after winning the debut of interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Heyward brothers lead Steelers to 19-16 win over Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it two wins in a row for the first time this season. They held off the Falcons 19-16 before thousands of towel-waving fans in Atlanta. Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the 5-7 Steelers finally put together a winning streak in what has been a tough rebuilding year in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Atlanta squandered an opportunity near the goal line for the second week in a row. This time, a holding penalty wiped out a potential game-winning touchdown.
Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team. The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys’ 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
Baltimore Ravens vet Marshal Yanda talks Ring of Honor induction
TIMONIUM, Md. — Baltimore Ravens veteran Marshal Yanda will add a new title to his resume – Ring of Honor inductee. Yanda talked with 11 Sports' Pete Gilbert about the honor, what post-Ravens life looks like for him and more.
With Lamar Jackson Injured, Huntley Leads Ravens Past Denver
With Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, backup Tyler Huntley scored with 28 seconds left to give the Ravens an improbable 10-9 victory over the Broncos.
With 99 points in 2 games, Lakers’ Anthony Davis on big roll
Anthony Davis is healthy. His numbers have never been healthier. And, not coincidentally, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing like the team they expected to be. With 99 points in his last two games — his most ever in a span of two regular-season contests — Davis is doing something that few in the league’s history have done before. He shot 40 for 57 from the floor in those games, his 44-point performance at Milwaukee on Friday followed by a 55-point outburst at Washington on Sunday.
Cincinnati tabs Scott Satterfield to replace Luke Fickell
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has been hired as the next coach at Cincinnati for what a source says is a six-year deal.
