Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Set for December 5

Greensboro, North Carolina
 2 days ago

Beginning Monday, December 5, and continuing through Friday, December 9, two northbound lanes on Battleground Avenue between Pembroke Road and Sunset Drive will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm due to water line rehabilitation work.

See map for locations. Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

Questions? Call Jay Guffey at 336-373-7779.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

For water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.

