Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Opens As a Favorite Over Ohio State
The Georgia Bulldogs discovered their opponent for the College Football Playoff Semi-final this afternoon after the final College Football Playoff rankings were released on ESPN. They will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl (played in Atlanta, Georgia)
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Massive Commitment From 5-star
Samuel M'Pemba was quite possibly UGAs top remaining target in the 2023 class. Today, he committed to Georgia. Along with UGA, M'Pemba recently released a final group with Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. None of them could conquer the dawgs.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Portal Open: How UGA Could Utilize the Transfer Portal
For better or for worse, the CFB world is constantly changing. The transfer portal is one of the new developments to burst onto the scene in recent years, and it has drastically changed roster management at each level.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with LSU
Championship weekend has officially arrived and the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers. Georgia has managed to stay relatively healthy this season and they...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Greg Sankey: Bama, Tennessee and LSU All Deserve CFP Consideration
ATLANTA — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey believes Alabama and Tennessee, as well as LSU if it were to win Saturday’s SEC championship game, all merit serious consideration to advance to the College Football Playoff.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale deputies issue citations for underage alcohol sales
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office recently issued several citations in connection with the underage sales of alcoholic beverages. The RCSO Narcotics Unit and other officers conducted a number of alcohol compliance checks with the assistance of two deputies who are less than 21 years of age. The deputies were able to purchase alcohol at at least six local businesses, including:
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduates six inmates from its RSAT program
COVINGTON — On Nov. 10 Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated six inmate residents from its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program in a ceremony held inside the agency’s training room. Brown, who was accompanied by Detention Capt. Brice Smith and the RSAT...
Comments / 0