HONOLULU (AP) — This week the U.S. Navy and the National Park Service will host a remembrance ceremony at Pearl Harbor on the 81st anniversary of the 1941 Japanese bombing. Many call USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter and others in the nation’s dwindling pool of Pearl Harbor survivors heroes, but he rejects that characterization. The 101-year-old says the 2,403 men who died in the attack are the heroes and should be honored ahead of everybody else. Conter isn't attending the annual ceremony in Hawaii this year because his doctor says the trip from his California home would be too strenuous. He plans to watch a video stream from home, and has recorded a message that will be played at the ceremony.

1 HOUR AGO