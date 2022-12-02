Read full article on original website
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
WATCH: Former transgender child suing doctors who mutilated her for malpractice
Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old woman, is suing the doctors she claims coerced her into harmful gender transition procedures in the name of affirmation when she was just a child.
Man left in body bag for 5 hours after medics mistakenly declare him dead
They were dead wrong. In a scene straight out of a zombie movie, a Brazilian man was discovered awake and breathing in a body bag — five hours after paramedics mistakenly declared him dead. “The funeral home worker called me, desperately asking me to go there, that my brother was alive,” the victim’s sister Aparecida told Jam Press of the premature death pronouncement, which occurred late last month at the Hospital Estadual do Centro-Norte in Goiano. The pre-mortem man, Jose Ribeiro da Silva, 62, had been declared dead on November 29 with officials listing the official cause as complications from mouth...
Perspective: Should babies be in prison with their mothers?
Elizabeth Holmes, who is pregnant, was sentenced to prison for defrauding Theranos investors. Will her baby be with her in prison? What should be done about pregnant women and young mothers who are convicted of crimes?
Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail.Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form.Officers went to the Move in Exeter at about 12.30am on Saturday after the girl fell ill, Devon and Cornwall Police said.She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and medical staff later said she had died.Her next-of-kin have been told of her death and are being supported, the force said.I urge...
Dear Abby: Woman will no longer accept relative’s abusive behavior
DEAR ABBY: I have a sister in-law, "Karen," no one in my husband's family likes. She's rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she's entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at the door.) If anyone confronts her about her bad behavior, she claims she has anxiety and depression to make the person feel guilty. Now, I'm not saying she doesn't have these mental health issues, but I believe she uses them to manipulate others. My mother-in-law...
Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Personal Examples of Narcissistic Gaslighting
For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the relationship, leaving them with no sense of self and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
‘There was a reason’: Man who had severed head, dismembered body in car sentenced
A man who led police on a chase in Las Vegas told the court “there was a reason” for killing a friend and driving around with his severed head and dismembered body in a truck. Eric Holland told the judge he was “truly remorseful” for killing Richard Miller....
Texas man faces charges for allegedly slipping abortion drug in wife’s drink
Grand jury indicted Mason Herring on two felony counts earlier this month, including assaulting a pregnant person
Missouri man reportedly admits to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years
ST. LOUIS — A man in Missouri reportedly admitted to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for the last 26 years, officials say. Reginald Bagley, 62, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a felony charge of stealing money belonging to the United States, according to a news release from the Justice Department.
Man jailed for murder of mother after searching for life insurance pay-outs
A man who murdered his own mother in a fire after carrying out internet searches for life insurance pay-outs has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.Andrew Wilding, 42, set fire to the flat he shared with his bedbound mother Elsie Pinder in Southend, Essex, on July 3, last year.Wilding had been the sole carer for his 66-year-old mother who had suffered a stroke.Ms Pinder died in the fire, as Wilding went to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant to buy a drink.Neighbours raised the alarm and had to evacuate the building.Wilding told police he had left a...
When the system fails, families may pay the ultimate price
Critics say the policies of child welfare agencies, rather than acting for the benefit of children, in many cases harm families, by separating parent from child, bolstering a multi-billion-dollar foster care system, and creating legal barriers for families to reunite. Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
Idaho murder victim’s father turns to private investigators amid lack of updates from ‘inexperienced’ police
The father of a slain University of Idaho student has shared his frustration with how police are handling the quadruple murder as official updates and developments grow increasingly unsubstantial. Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post on Sunday - three weeks after the killings - that he has turned to private investigators for help. His decision to seek outside help stems from a lack of confidence in the Moscow Police Department, which has been working with the...
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'
What should you do when your partner won't help with the bills?. How couples split bills when living together is always a heated topic on social media. With the cost of living skyrocketing and inflation continuing to rise, many people struggle to make ends meet. This is why it's important for partners, spouses, and roommates to pull their weight.
Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’
Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
Judge permits Muslim inmate to take religious freedom claim to trial against Weld County sheriff
Because a jury could find the Weld County Sheriff's Office did not have a legitimate interest in preventing Muslim detainees in the jail from gathering for weekly prayers unless there was an outside leader present, a federal judge last month permitted an inmate to proceed to trial with his First Amendment claim.
What Dying People Want You To Know, According To A Top Palliative Care Doctor
In an exclusive interview, Health Digest spoke with Dr. Simran Malhotra, MD, a triple board-certified physician, to learn what dying people want you to realize.
No-Fault Medical Coverage: What You Need To Know
Https://www.pexels.com/photo/persons-in-black-suit-shaking-hands-4161612/. Suppose you are a medical care provider in New York. In that case, you know that claiming compensation for your work can be problematic sometimes. After a long day of hard work, you face endless documents that need to be filed to receive your well-deserved payment. A no-fault attorney...
Guide to Common Types of Medical Malpractice Cases
When you’re sick or hurt in an accident, your health and well-being are put in the hands of medical professionals, and there are many moving parts when it comes to managing illnesses and injuries. From the diagnosis and medications to surgeries, procedures, and recovery, several different medical professionals may be involved, including doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, and pharmacists.
U.S. BOP: The Least Accountable Agency
Complaints about prison housing fall into two categories: stories about white collar criminals who are able to serve out their sentences with an alarming degree of relative freedom or objections to the absolutely obscene and unhealthy conditions endured by those housed in places where widespread violence is exacerbated by low, inadequate, or abusive staffing.
