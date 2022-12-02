ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks brews up his next role

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Desk
 2 days ago
Tom Hanks may have struck out with “Joe Versus. the Volcano” but hopefully, he won’t have the same to say about his next joe.

Hanks has started a company called Hanx For Our Troops and the first products will be cups of joe. Specifically, the company is launching three blends — First Class Joe, SGT. Peppermint and Tom’s Morning Magic Blend, People magazine reported.

The coffee will start shipping this month and coffee connoisseurs can pick from grounds, pods or instant coffee sticks.

The company said that 100% of profits go to support veterans and their families.

Hanks wrote on GiveHanx.com: “Our products support all those who have served America—past, and present—on active duty, as Veterans, and their families. By choosing our coffee, you help support those who chose to commit their time and efforts in defense of our liberties for the good cause that is the American Way. Every penny of profit says ‘thank you’ to them. We owe them our gratitude, eh?”

The website also shares stories from several veterans.

In addition to such roles as Woody from the “Toy Story” franchise and Fred Rogers from “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Hanks has appeared in and/or produced several war films such as, “Saving Private Ryan,” “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.”

France awarded Hanks the Legion d’honneur for his work on World War II projects, Fox News reported.

Hanks also helped the Hidden Heroes group with the help of former Sen. Elizabeth Dole and Jessica Allen, two army wives whose husbands were injured in service to the country.

Hidden Heroes helps military caregivers connect and support each other.

