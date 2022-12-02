ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

1 killed, 4 injured when rogue wave hits cruise ship

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8wNC_0jVWnH3x00

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A passenger from the United States was killed and four other people were injured when a large wave hit a cruise ship sailing toward southern Argentina.

In a statement, Viking Cruises said the rogue wave hit the Viking Polaris on Nov. 29 while the ship was heading toward Ushuaia, Argentina.

The 62-year-old woman who was killed was hit by broken glass when the wave broke windows onboard the ship, The Associated Press reported. The ship docked in Ushuaia the next day.

“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking Cruises said in a statement. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies. We will continue to offer our full support to the family in the hours and days ahead.”

While Argentine officials identified the victim as an American, the woman’s name and hometown were not released, according to the AP.

“We wondered if we hit an iceberg,” Suzie Gooding, a passenger on the ship, told WRAL. “Everything was fine until the rogue wave hit, and it was just sudden. Shocking. We didn’t know if we should get our gear ready for abandoning ship.”

Viking Cruises described the other four people’s injuries as non-life-threatening and said they were treated by the ship’s onboard doctor.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes rogue waves as larger than twice the size of surrounding waves, unpredictable, and coming unexpectedly from directions other than prevailing wind and waves. Most reports describe them as “walls of water.”

Viking Cruises said in its statement that it canceled the next departure for the ship, scheduled for Dec. 5.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
104K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy